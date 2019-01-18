Bellatrix Exploration: High Risk Of Restructuring Within A Few Months

Dealing with its full 2020 note maturity will be difficult even with the exchange, but nearly impossible without the exchange.

The company can issue 50 million USD in Second Lien Notes in an exchange for 2020 Notes, but has a February 28, 2019, deadline to issue the notes.

It is able to mostly maintain production levels, but appears on track to have around 15 million USD in cash burn during 2019 at current strip prices.

Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) 2019 capital budget indicates that it is in maintenance mode, as it grapples with commodity prices that are lower than what it needs to be able to deal with its upcoming debt maturities.

Given its high debt load and May 2020 debt maturities, a near-term restructuring seems likely to me, especially if the February 28, 2019, deadline to issue up to $50 million Second Lien Notes in an exchange for 2020 Notes passes. Bellatrix's ability to deal with its 2020 Notes appears quite difficult even using those Second Lien Notes in an exchange, but nearly impossible without that exchange.

Amounts are in USD unless otherwise noted. An exchange rate of 1.00 USD to 1.33 CAD is used in this article.

Bellatrix also trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

2019 Outlook

At 35,000 BOEPD (approximately 5% oil, 23% NGLs and 72% natural gas) in average production during 2019, Bellatrix is estimated to generate approximately 172 million USD in revenue at current strip prices.

The 1.45 USD (1.93 CAD) estimated realised price I've used for Bellatrix's natural gas reflects its ability to achieve above AECO pricing with its US sales contracts.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 643,860 $50.00 $32 NGLs (Barrels) 2,933,140 $17.00 $50 Natural Gas (MCF) 55,188,000 $1.45 $80 Other Income $5 Hedge Value $5 Total Revenue $172

Source: Author

With Bellatrix's 40 million to 45 million CAD (approximately 34 million USD) capital expenditure budget for 2019, it is expected to have approximately 187 million USD in cash expenditures. This results in a projection of approximately 15 million USD in cash burn at strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Production $74 Transportation $21 Royalties $15 Cash G&A $21 Cash Interest $22 CapEx $34 Total Expenses $187

Source: Author

Notes On Production Levels

The 34 million USD capital expenditure budget mentioned above appears likely to result in a slight decline in production from year-end levels. Bellatrix reported 35,100 BOEPD in average production during Q4 2018, although that appears to include only one month's worth of production from its Daewoo acquisition and around two months' worth of production from its Grafton JV acquisition. Thus, Bellatrix's December production may have been above 36,000 BOEPD. The guidance range of 34,000 to 36,000 BOEPD for 2019 implies that 2019 production may decline by low- to mid-single digits from December levels, although Bellatrix has also mentioned that it expects a similar capital expenditure budget to be able to keep production in the mid-30,000 BOEPD range going forward.

Debt Situation

If Bellatrix incurs 15 million USD in cash burn during 2019, then it would end the year with approximately 332 million USD in total debt. Its credit facility borrowings would be around 77 million CAD (58 million USD).

Bellatrix does have enough borrowing capacity with its credit facility to handle the projected cash burn, although liquidity would get tight in this scenario. Its credit facility has a 100 million CAD borrowing base with 95 million CAD in total commitments. It also has 11.5 million CAD in outstanding letters of credit, so there would be around 6.5 million CAD available for borrowing under the credit facility at the end of 2019.

Year End 2019 Debt Million USD Credit Facility Debt $58 Second Lien Notes $87 2020 Senior Notes $149 Convertible Debentures $38 Total Debt $332

Bellatrix currently has until February 28, 2019 (extended from the end of 2018) to issue up to 50 million USD in Second Lien Notes to be used for 2020 Note Exchanges. If that deadline passes, restructuring would appear to be nearly guaranteed since there doesn't appear to be an effective way to deal with its 2020 note maturity otherwise. Even an exchange involving the 50 million USD in Second Lien Notes would probably take care of less than half of its current 2020 note maturity though.

Conclusion

I believe that Bellatrix is at high risk of restructuring within the next few months. Commodity prices are too low for it to do much other than keep production relatively flat and attempt to keep cash burn to modest levels. By the end of 2019, it is projected to only have around 5 million USD in borrowing capacity under its credit facility and also currently has 149 million USD in notes maturing in May 2020. At strip prices, Bellatrix's year-end 2019 debt is forecast to be over 8x EBITDA.

Thus, unless Bellatrix is able to use the 50 million USD in Second Lien Note exchange capacity to clear out most of its remaining 149 million USD in 2020 notes, it seems quite likely to restructure soon. The previous exchange of Second Lien Notes for 2020 Notes only involved a 1 to 1.11 exchange rate though, so a similar exchange rate would fall far short of what Bellatrix needs.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research on Bellatrix and other energy companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now included over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.