First Industrial: Well-Positioned To Grow In 2019
About: First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
First Industrial is an industrial REIT focusing on warehouse facilities in the United States.
The company should be able to benefit from the favorable e-commerce trend in the next few years.
First Industrial has a list of development projects that should reach completion towards the end of 2019.
First Industrial is undervalued and pays a 2.9%-yielding dividend.
Investment Thesis
First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) delivered excellent Q3 2018 earnings with improvement in occupancy ratio and growth in its same-store net operating income. The REIT should be able to benefit from