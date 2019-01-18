REITs

First Industrial: Well-Positioned To Grow In 2019

by: Ploutos Investing
Summary

First Industrial is an industrial REIT focusing on warehouse facilities in the United States.

The company should be able to benefit from the favorable e-commerce trend in the next few years.

First Industrial has a list of development projects that should reach completion towards the end of 2019.

First Industrial is undervalued and pays a 2.9%-yielding dividend.

Investment Thesis

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) delivered excellent Q3 2018 earnings with improvement in occupancy ratio and growth in its same-store net operating income. The REIT should be able to benefit from