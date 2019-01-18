Quality Not Helping PNC Financial Much, As Growth Concerns Mount

PNC is pricing in very low growth; while modest near-term growth expectations may weigh on the shares, the long-term valuation is appealing.

PNC's growth plans in middle-market lending and national digital banking remain sound, but competition from the likes of J.P. Morgan and U.S. Bancorp is going to intensify.

I expressed some concerns with PNC Financial’s (PNC) position vis a vis near-term growth prospects last quarter, and those concerns really haven’t gone away. I think this is a very well-run bank and a solid candidate for a long-term position, but the lackluster results (highlighted by weak loan and revenue growth) have led to relative underperformance compared to other large banks like BB&T (BBT), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and J.P. Morgan (JPM).

Not much has really changed in my basic view of PNC Financial. I do see some risks to the company’s middle-market lending business and its “thin branch” digital banking expansion, but I think those risks are more than adequately reflected in the share price. Likewise, while I don’t dismiss the risk of weaker economic conditions over the next two or three years, just low single-digit adjusted earnings growth is enough to drive an appealing long-term return from here.

Another Not-So-Great Quarter

PNC’s third quarter was nothing special, and so too with the fourth quarter, with core earnings coming in shy of expectations on weaker fee-based revenue and higher provisioning expense. Loan growth and earning asset growth were a little better than expected, but much of that benefit was mitigated by a slightly weaker spread as deposit costs continue to rise.

Revenue rose about 2% yoy on an adjusted core basis, with 5% growth in net interest income that was in turn driven fairly equally by earning asset growth and improvement in NIM. Fee income fell 2% on an adjusted basis, driving a noticeable underperformance relative to expectations. Operating expenses came in a little lower than expected (up just 1% yoy), helping drive a mid-single-digit improvement in pre-provision profits and similar growth in tangible book value.

One noticeable deviation was in the loan loss provision line, where 18% yoy growth was well ahead of what the sell-side expected. PNC attributed the growth to ongoing loan portfolio growth and a handful (four, I believe) idiosyncratic credit issues, but I don’t quite get the sense that PNC was taking J.P. Morgan’s tack of “building reserves because we can”.

Loan growth was a little better than expected, but still not great, with 3% yoy and 1% qoq growth on a period-end basis. PNC lagged large banks as a group with that loan growth figure, though Bank of America, Citi (C), and Wells all had their challenges. Commercial growth outpaced consumer growth, and PNC saw yields improve by 58bp yoy and 13bp qoq.

Deposit growth basically followed loan growth on a sequential basis (lagging slightly on a yoy basis), with deposit costs up 32bp yoy and 12bp qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits fell 6% yoy and about 1% qoq, as banks have found it more challenging to hang on to these deposits in a rising rate environment. PNC’s deposit beta still compares fairly well to its peer group (including Bank of America, Citi, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo) in terms of cumulative deposit beta, but it has been seeing more incremental acceleration.

Competition In Middle-Market And National Banking Intensifying

PNC’s competitive situation is still in flux, as banks like J.P. Morgan and Bank of America start opening branches in new regions to not only gather deposits but also serve as beachheads for expanded commercial lending operations. J.P. Morgan has made no secret of its ambitions to expand its middle-market business (where PNC has focused a lot of attention in recent years), and frankly I can’t think of many, if any, banks saying “nah, we’re not really interested in middle-market lending growth”.

Working in PNC’s favor is a strong position in asset-backed financing (second only to Wells Fargo), syndication, and specialty verticals, as well as a focused “land and expand” strategy that identifies a handful of new growth markets every year. PNC is now active in about two-thirds of the country’s largest MSAs, and looks to expand further over time.

PNC is also pushing on with its national (or semi-national) “branch-light” digital banking strategy. Called National Digital Banking, PNC wants to service about half of the country with a digital banking business that is backed up by a “thin branch” network with best-in-class real estate (in terms of desirable/accessible locations) and robust rates for high-yield savings accounts.

As a general idea, I do like this strategy, and I broadly agree with PNC management that for a bank of its size, whole bank M&A doesn’t offer a lot. The “but” remains that others, including Citi, J.P. Morgan, and U.S. Bancorp are launching similar strategies. What’s more, PNC lacks the strong presence in cards or mortgages outside its core branch footprint that U.S. Bancorp management believes is important in leveraging a branch-light growth strategy. That leads me to some concerns that PNC will attract “hot money” deposits attracted by the high rates they’re offering, but that they will struggle to deepen those relationships and hang on to those depositors.

The Outlook

PNC management doesn’t believe the economy is heading toward recession, even though the market has certainly been pricing at least some risk of recession into bank stock valuations in recent months. Management’s targets for 2019 seem reachable – loan growth of 3% to 4%, revenue growth of 3% to 4%, and expense growth of 1% to 2% - but don’t point to particularly robust pre-provision or net profit growth, so I’m still concerned that the market will see those lackluster growth numbers and not give the stock its due for a more extended period.

Long term, I think PNC should be able to generate 3% to 4% core earnings growth, supporting a fair value close to $140. P/E and ROTE-P/TBV methodologies support fair values in the mid-$140’s to $150, even with double-digit discounts relative to long-term valuation norms.

The Bottom Line

Appealing valuations and lackluster near-term growth prospects sort of encapsulates the bank sector in general today, so PNC isn’t particularly exceptional in that regard. The valuation discount seems too large to me, though, given that Citi and Wells Fargo appear to trade at similar discounts to my estimates of fair value, and PNC doesn’t have nearly the same operating issues or challenges. I can’t say PNC is any sure ticket to beating the market over the next 12 months, but at this price I think it can be a good long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.