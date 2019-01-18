Dominion: Reduced Uncertainty And A Dividend Hike Make It A Buy

After months of uncertainty and two changes to the offer to win over South Carolina regulators, Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) acquisition of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) has closed. The uncertainty surrounding MLP tax advantages for Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) is close to being resolved with an all-stock deal to buy out the units it doesn't own. Only issues with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline remain unresolved. This reduced uncertainty makes it easier to determine how safe the dividend is. Coupled with the recent 9.9% increase in the dividend, this increased certainty in cash flow makes the current price of Dominion Energy an opportunity for dividend growth investors to pick up shares at a good value.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Dominion Energy on August 10, just after the company released its Q2 earnings report. It was a good quarter as earnings came in 6 cents above the top of the guidance range. The market however reacted negatively to the lower guidance for Q3 even though the full-year guidance was maintained. I thought the resultant price drop made for a good opportunity to pick up shares.

I was very conservative in my dividend growth projection using a 3.6% CAGR for the next five years even though the management is saying the dividend will increase around 10% over the next couple of years. Also because of issues with Cove Point, SCANA, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the DM roll-up, I wanted an extra 20% discount to the NPV of the dividends just to give me a good margin of safety. That set my buy price at $88, which is why I saw the dip in price down to around $70 as a good opportunity.

What new information do we have now?

As a dividend growth investor, I like to see the companies I own grow their dividends. Dominion did just that when it announced an increase on December 14. Management has guided for 10% dividend growth at least through 2020, so this 9.9% increase was just a bit under guidance. However, this is also quite a bit above my predicted average of 3.6%. I am not disappointed. I will use the new dividend amount in calculating a price I am willing to pay for D shares.

One of the big concerns during 2018 was the acquisition of SCANA. The big issue was South Carolina wanting lower rates and to cut the amount (if not outright eliminate it) that rate payers were charged for the failed nuclear plants that had not completed construction. Despite management originally stating that its offer was final, it was revised twice before it received approval. The first revision doubled the amount of rate cuts, but eliminated the $1,000 payment to rate payers. This offer was sweetened by a slightly revised second revision. Dominion's second offer was accepted, and the deal closed January 2, 2019.

I am not happy that Dominion had to pay more for these assets, but I don't think it paid too much. However, with this acquisition, the company picks up assets and customers in a rapidly growing area and that are located near assets it already owns. This should help the company grow revenues and earnings. I think it's better that the uncertainty has ended with all parties accepting the deal. We will see over the next year or so if Dominion paid too much.

A recent FERC ruling revised tax policies to eliminate what has effectively been a double deduction on taxes for some MLPs. This revision hit unit prices of DM particularly hard casting significant doubt on how viable DM would be as a vehicle for Dominion. On September 19, Dominion decided to solve the problem by purchasing the shares of DM that it did not already own. The latest offer is for 0.2492 shares/unit, representing a 1% bump above its original offer of 0.2468 shares/unit. This represents a price of about $17.41 for each unit of DM which is currently trading at $17.33 based on Friday's closing price. Given the depressed unit price of DM, this is a very good deal for Dominion.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project remains a concern as it continues to have difficulties with permits to cross the Appalachian Mountains. The rupture and explosion of the Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline, an example of a pipeline that crosses terrain similar to what ACP will cross, in early July shows that environmentalists' concerns have some validity. Dominion is going to have to do a better job of addressing these concerns to get the needed approvals. The approval of a compressor permit was a minor victory after a string of setbacks. At this time, ACP continues to be a significant source of uncertainly for Dominion (and its other partners, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)).

Prior to the Q2 earnings report, analysts' consensus for EPS in Q3 was for $1.17. The Q2 earnings announcement containing management's guidance of $0.95 to $1.15 was below that. I thought the resulting share price decline represented a good opportunity to pick up more shares at a good value. Whether or not that was true depends on whether or not the market fears of a continuing decline proved true. So the Q3 results, reported on November 6, were anxiously awaited.

Figure 1: Source Q3 Earnings Result

The $1.15 EPS figure actually reported for Q3 was both at the top of management's range and beat analysts' revised expectations by 2 cents. This was a better-than-expected quarter from an earnings perspective. I also like that management is beating the top end of its YTD EPS guidance by 6 cents. That too points to a good year for Dominion, and gives some evidence that the dividend is well supported.

Figure 2: Source Q3 Earnings Report Presentation

Looking at the guidance for Q4 and the rest of 2018, things are looking pretty good as well. The new shares to fund the acquisition of DM and SCANA will put some pressure on EPS, but it still looks like earnings will hit the targeted 6-8% EPS growth for the year. This growth is in line with previous guidance and with the numbers I used in the past to determine my buy price for D shares.

What does Simply Wall St. say?

Figure 3: Source

This chart from Simply Wall St. shows revenue, cash flow and earnings for Dominion. It shows what you would expect from a utility, slow but fairly steady growth in these metrics both in the past and projected into the future. While analysts have slightly different expectations of future growth than management, I don't see anything significant, especially on the downside, that will change what I use to project dividend growth.

How safe is the dividend?

Since I buy stocks to collect the dividend and determine the price I will pay based on projections of future dividend payments, the safety of the dividend, including the ability of the company to pay the dividends I project for the future, is a primary concern. Some analysts use FCF (Free Cash Flow) to determine a company's ability to support a dividend, but while that is often a good metric, for companies that fund capital spending using either share sales or debt, it is a poor metric.

For utilities, I like to look at the difference between CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) and dividend paid. Ideally I want to see that difference increase over time, but at a minimum I want to see that difference maintained. Below is an update to the YCharts® I included in the last article on Dominion where the difference between CFFO and dividends paid remains fairly flat. Over the next year, as SCANA and DM are integrated, I expect these numbers to change.

Another tool I use to evaluate the ability of a company to support my projected dividends is that I check for the conditions that would cause the CFFO to be about equal to the projected dividend in five years. The idea is to see how badly things would have to go in order for the CFFO to no longer cover the dividend payment.

In my last article, with the deal to acquire SCANA very much undecided, I didn't have a good idea of how many shares of D would be needed. Now that the deal has closed, I can estimate the number of shares needed for that deal (0.669 times the share count in the last SCANA 10-K). I added those shares to the number of shares of D outstanding. I also added 90% of 2017 CFFO from SCANA to the total CFFO as well (I figure the rate cuts will cause a decline in that number). I didn't include numbers for DM, as I think it's reasonably conservative to consider that deal a wash for dividend coverage.

Figure 4: Source - SEC Filings and author's calculations

To be more conservative on dividend coverage in five years, I assume a that as promised management will increase the dividend 10%, and that after that, dividend increases will be 5% a year. I am being more aggressive in estimating dividend growth here, because I want to be very sure that the cash will be there to increase the dividend at the rate I project when determining price. I also assume that Dominion increases its share count 3% a year for the next five years and that the cash is not used to improve CFFO over that time period.

Using those parameters, CFFO will be just enough to cover the dividend if it shrinks at a rate of 4.6% a year. With earnings expected to grow around 14% yearly to 2023, I expect CFFO to grow as well. I think this provides a significant margin of safety for Dominion to have the cash to pay a dividend that grows to $4.67 a share, and an even bigger margin of safety to have the cash flow to pay my projected dividend of $4.23 a share.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

DDM (Discount Dividend Model) is one of several valuation methods that determine the value of shares based on summing all of the future cash flows. In the case of DDM, that cash flow metric is dividends. Other related valuation methods use earnings or even FCF (Free Cash Flow). Because I am a dividend growth investor, I use DDM to find a value for the shares, since it calculates a NPV (Net Present Value) for future dividend payments.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see that Dominion has increased the annual dividend each year for 15 years.

Because management has promised a 10% increase in the dividend each year till 2020, I wanted to model that in my DDM calculation. So I used the manual dividend feature to have next year's dividend increase be 10%, and then 12 cents per year after that till 2024. Because the current yield is around 5%, I use a terminal dividend growth rate of 1%.

I use a discount rate of 6.4%. Part of the reason I use that rate is that it is twice the rate of inflation as measured by the Federal Reserve since 1913, and partly because that gives a decent balance between current dividend and dividend growth in determining a price.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the projected dividend stream is $79.77. In the last article because of various uncertainties (like the SCANA deal, DM and ACP), I wanted a 20% discount to the NPV. With the closing of the SCANA deal, the likely closing of the DM repurchase, and the continuing issues with ACP, I think a 10% discount is still warranted. That sets my buy price to anything below $72. Since shares of D are currently trading at about $69, that makes the current price of D a good value.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to keep an eye on the deal to buy up DM units. Since Dominion owns a controlling number of the units, no shareholder vote is required, so I'd be very surprised if the deal got changed. But I want to see that close.

SCANA integration will be very important over the next year, so I want to see how that goes and the actual impact that SCANA has on earnings, revenue and cash flow. I estimated a 10% decline in CFFO from 2017 values, so the actual numbers will be important. Particularly, I will want to see CFFO from SCANA at least match what I estimated.

The ACP (Atlantic Coast Pipeline) project seems to be the largest remaining source of uncertainty from when I last wrote about Dominion. Currently, management is still predicting that portions of the project will be able to deliver gas later this year to meet winter demand. I will want to see some updates as to which sections of the pipeline will be online by the winter.

Conclusion

Dominion finally closed the deal to acquire SCANA. That has removed a big area of uncertainty. The deal wasn't as good as originally proposed, but it still looks like Dominion got reasonable value for its money. With the offer to reacquire DM, yet another source of uncertainty has also been removed. With the reduced uncertainties, and the nice 9.9% dividend increase, I see the current market price of D shares as offering dividend growth investors a very good opportunity.

