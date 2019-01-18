Encouragement For Retirement Savers: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The oscillation that causes investors whiplash on the way up can be viewed as a straight upward line from the vantage point of the retiree.

Oil Prices

“We see oil prices trending higher in 2019, with the view that OPEC+ cuts are sufficient to return the market to balance over 1H19.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Beware The Quest For Yield

“An even more sinister trend has been the return of many of the products which exacerbated the financial crisis of 2008 – renamed, repackaged and repurposed. These investments lack liquidity and many are leveraged in order to achieve acceptable rates of return.” (Colin Lloyd)

Flight To Safety

“I believe that those who own long-term Treasuries and gold will make a lot of money in the next 12-36 months, and those holding stocks will writhe in pain at their enormous paper losses.” (Kevin Wilson)

Thought For The Day

After December’s plunge and January’s surge, investors can be forgiven for feeling whiplash. It is specifically during times of extreme volatility that investors conclude, whether on a conscious or unconscious level, that the market is not for them. For that reason, I thought it worth meditating on a wholly different sort of image than the jagged teeth of recent stock market graphs.

Instead, imagine a chart depicting 40 years of returns. In tribute to the late John Bogle, you can picture one each of Vanguard’s U.S. stock funds, international stock funds and a money market fund, divided according to your preferences. (I am not including any such depictions; I think it is more helpful for readers to internalize the image through their own mental effort.)

I have chosen 40 years, because it typifies the period of time people earn incomes through their work. Over that length of time, whether you’re looking at stock funds whose graphs are moving upward, or a money market fund that travels horizontally, the line itself is straight. You don’t typically see all the ups and downs, all the whiplash that can demoralize investors and induce their flight from the capital markets.

The process of investing involves high points and low points. The view from the peaks is magnificent, the terror of the slide into the valley traumatic. But when you look back, having arrived at the destination of financial independence, the oscillation that had caused so much grief can be viewed as a straight upward line. It’s not easy negotiating that perilous ascent, but it may help knowing that in the end it really will smooth out if you stick with it.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.