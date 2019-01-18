GW Pharmaceuticals Starts 2019 With Strong Optimism

Competition to Epidiolex is not looking to be a substantial threat in the short to medium term.

International potential is looking very strong and has been underestimated by many analysts.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has given some promising indications that its Epidiolex programme is rolling out very smoothly. My article in December detailed the necessary steps ahead for the company. Meanwhile, the competition, both current and in the pipeline, does not seem to be a major impediment for the time being. Analysts are bullish on the stock and I believe the new positive news from the company makes the stock a strong Buy. This is especially so given that the stock price has fallen as part of the general market correction, not as a result of any company-specific news. Its pipeline gives it long-term revenue potential beyond Epidiolex treatments for epilepsy.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

This conference held in early January is always a major talking shop for what is happening in the world of Big Pharma. GW Pharma took the opportunity to update the industry. Their 8-K confirmed officially the progress made since the FDA approved Epidiolex for two childhood epilepsy conditions, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet's syndrome.

Some of the key updates included:

70% of relevant physicians have been met by GW staff.

Coverage policies approved by many big players including Express Scripts (ESRX). This company alone has over 30 million accounts.

4 out of 5 of the largest U.S. payers have initiated coverage of Epidiolex. That would suggest that the annual cost of US$32,500 for Epidiolex is considered reasonable.

Over 90% of Fee for Service Medicaid have approved Epidiolex coverage.

Over 80% of Managed Medicaid have approved Epidiolex coverage.

The response from physicians has been very positive. They may have been encouraged by previous testing. Even before FDA approval, GW Pharma had treated over 2,000 patients under compassionate use programmes and open-label extension studies.

Competition

Present treatments for childhood epilepsies are generally very unsatisfactory. Many patients switch expensively from treatment to treatment in the hope of finding something efficacious. This example is typical. Even in the conservative state of Missouri, CBD oil has been approved by authorities there for "intractable epilepsy". This is because it is efficacious and traditional drug treatments are not. There are 3.4 million adult epilepsy sufferers in the USA. One-third do not respond to drug treatments. The proportion is much higher amongst childhood epilepsy sufferers. Epidiolex should overcome this troubling situation for many.

New drugs coming onto the market may, of course, provide strong competition for GW Pharma. I reviewed some of the possible competitors in an article here.

There has been a lot of optimism for a product from Zogenix (ZGNX). Their ZX 008 for treatment of Dravet's syndrome is currently still going through the approval process. By definition, that means there is a lot of uncertainty still. Its use of synthetic fenfluramine raises alarm bells amongst some because of that product's previous cardiovascular health side effects. The company is also testing ZX 008 for another childhood epilepsy condition called Doose syndrome.

Other companies favoured by some analysts include Insys Therapeutics (INSY) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). I have written about these previously. In summary, both have major disadvantages compared to GW Pharma.

Insys has been the subject of criminal indictments from Federal authorities for illegal marketing of its fentanyl opioid spray called SUBSYS. Earlier this month, its former CEO pleaded guilty to bribing doctors to use the product. Other executives will be appearing in court soon. The company is trying to find a buyer for its opioid business. Then, it would like to concentrate on its cannabinoid programme. This proposed offload may be a hard sell bearing in mind the crisis over opioid addiction in the USA. The company's stock price unsurprisingly declined 63% in 2018.

Zynerba's synthetic products are a long way behind GW Pharma in the testing and approval process. They do hold promise but that is some way from realisation.

GW Pharma's biggest advantage is the fact that it is first to market. Another major advantage will probably soon be realised in its international reach. It is expected that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) will shortly approve Epidiolex in Europe.

The company has already ramped up its marketing network around Europe. It expects to have sales operations fully in place this year in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. Other European countries would follow in 2020. In Europe, the "orphan" designation provides product protection for 10 years. In the USA, it provides for 7 years.

In the medium term, there could be revenue add-ons in Asia where there are moves in several countries to legalise medical marijuana products.

The company's Sativex product may provide a further revenue boost. This oromucosal spray for multiple sclerosis is already approved in 28 countries. It is seeing new emphasis from the company after lacklustre early sales. They have taken over direct sales and marketing of the product from Japan's Otsuka. Testing is also being conducted on its possible use for schizophrenia.

There has been a surge in the use of natural marijuana products for childhood epilepsy in Europe. Medical opinion is split somewhat on the wisdom of this. There have been a series of high profile cases in the U.K. Epidiolex will offer the availability of a CBD-based EMA approved drug without large doses of the psychoactive THC component found in cannabis. It seems certain to meet quite rapidly a strong and highly publicised demand.

The Medical Marijuana Picture

Perhaps the biggest competitor to Epidiolex comes from natural marijuana products. On the face of it, they are cheaper than using Epidiolex. Insurance claims and Medisave, however, mean this is not the case for many. Epidiolex, of course, has the advantage of being a purified and medically tested variant of CBD. This contrast with many impurities that can be found in natural marijuana, in cannabis oil, or in its derivatives.

The DEA has scheduled Epidiolex as a Class 5 drug. This is the lowest rating they can give. This is much to the company's advantage. It is no doubt encouraging the medical and insurance community. This is in stark contrast to the Schedule 1 status for cannabis. According to that, cannabis has no medical benefit. This is a strange contradiction by the U.S. authorities. Indeed, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called for a more logical approach to the problem. Medical research into treatments is made more difficult because of the Schedule 1 classification.

Companies selling marijuana do not enjoy the tax deductions of normal companies. Additionally, they have problems with access to banking services. GW Pharma does not suffer from this.

The contradiction is one that benefits GW Pharma. In the present U.S. political situation, it seems unlikely there will be any radical shift in the Federal status of marijuana in the country.

The company is further strengthened by its ever-extending patent list of cannabinoids. Most of these extend up to 2035. That leaves plenty of time for development of drugs and their monetisation.

Conclusion

Epidiolex for Dravet's syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is only the beginning of the story. The pipeline is promising, as illustrated below:

Source: GW Pharma

There are a host of products in earlier stages of testing. The company's expectations for 2019 are as follows:

Source: GW Pharma

Promise in the treatment of glioblastoma, schizophrenia and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy could translate into substantial revenues in years to come. The company has been awarded orphan designation for its proposed glioblastoma drug.

My article in December outlined some of the possible revenue targets that GW Pharma could attain with Epidiolex. Recent developments are making analysts increasingly confident about GW Pharma's prospects. As of January, the expectations have risen as follows:

Source: marketrealist.com

New coverage by J.P. Morgan in January predicted a 33% increase in the stock price. Their estimate of revenues from Epidiolex for childhood epilepsies is US$1.3 billion per annum. (Goldman Sachs has the highest revenue target at US$2.2 billion). However, they see off-label use, in which it could be used for treating adult epilepsy, as having the potential to increase this figure substantially. This is an underrated potential I have written about before. They also see unrealised potential in the company's Sativex drug for multiple sclerosis.

In my opinion, the long-awaited start to monetisation of Epidiolex and the upcoming pipeline make GW Pharma a Buy right now. The 3-year stock chart is shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The prospects for the company are as good now as they have never been. Any recent stock price decline is caused by the general stock market malaise, not by company-specific news.

One point investors might like to note. The Q1 earnings for the period up to December 31st are due out on 4th February. When the results for the year ending 30th September were released, the company warned there would only be 2 months of Epidiolex sales in the Q1 results, and these would have occurred over the quiet holiday period. Any negative response to Epidiolex sales, when announced in early February, might, for this reason, be unwarranted and actually a buying opportunity.

In the short term, GW Pharma is hopeful it will be able to file for approval for Epidiolex for tuberous sclerosis complex this year. It hopes to complete Phase 3 for Epidiolex for Rett syndrome later this year. There is no effective treatment for Rett syndrome at present.

GW Pharma has a first starter advantage and a strong pipeline. Medical opinion is moving increasingly towards a belief in many potential benefits of cannabinoids. The company is well financed. The strong start to 2019 bodes well for GW Pharma's prospects.

