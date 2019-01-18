Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/16/19

Includes: BBDC, CGIX, DISH, IFF, SSP, VOLT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Volt Information Sciences (VISI);
  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • DISH Network (DISH); and
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Cancer Genetics (CGIX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Valvoline (VVV);
  • Nuveen Amt Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW);
  • Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI);
  • AC Convertible & Inc (AVK);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • TPI Composites (TPIC);
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG);
  • MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Alphabet (GOOG);
  • DexCom (DXCM); and
  • Salesforce.com (CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$6,587,813

2

Defranco James

VP, DIR

DISH Network

DISH

AB

$700,350

3

Mitchell Samuel J

CEO, DIR

Valvoline

VVV

AB

$519,500

4

Advent Capital Mgt De

FO

AC Convertible & Inc

AVK

B

$285,762

5

Peirce Mary

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$276,320

6

Pappajohn John

DIR

Cancer Genetics

CGIX

JB*

$225,000

7

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$122,587

8

Robert Young L

TT

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

NMI

B

$100,036

9

Robert Young L

TT

Nuveen Amt Free Municipal Value Fund

NUW

B

$100,011

10

Ursaner Arnold

DIR

Volt Information Sciences

VISI

B

$86,615

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wilson Dennis J

BO

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S

$62,386,044

2

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

S

$12,448,238

3

Pichai Sundar

CEO, DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$10,863,272

4

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$6,095,136

5

Derosa Michael Lawrence

DIR

TPI Composites

TPIC

AS

$5,009,377

6

Hagedorn Part

BO

Scotts Miracle-Gro

SMG

S

$3,413,477

7

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$2,236,100

8

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$2,216,672

9

Pickles David Randall

CTO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$1,966,050

10

Kahn Barbara

DIR

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$1,512,827

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.