When we last covered Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF) (formerly Brookfield Real Estate Services), we concluded:

Eyeballing these numbers, one can make the case that we approach 100% with these new terms. However, how much additional revenue is brought in will determine the final numbers. Also, one has to distinguish between growth and maintenance revenues and the $10 million annual fees are designed to be geared towards the former. The Brookfield names though have been gems and we will give the agreement the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. For now our "buy-under" price remains $16.50 CAD.

At the time, the big unknown that was not disclosed was the amount of additional brokerage revenue that would be transferred over as part of this agreement. Management had disclosed the ancillary revenue but not the amount of additional realtor revenue, in spite of being prodded on this on the conference call. Management did however, reveal this amount in their latest press release (emphasis ours):

As announced on November 7, 2018, the Manager has completed the assignment of certain franchise agreements, as well as a number of contracts associated with ancillary revenue streams, to the Company at the cost of $1. The franchise agreements transferred represent annualized royalty fee revenues of approximately $0.9 million from 489 REALTORS across Canada operating under the Royal LePage and Via Capitale brands.

Long-Term Impact

Right off the top, let us say that we were disappointed with this amount. The $0.9 million of additional revenue falls woefully short of what we thought we were going to get considering that the company has agreed to pay $10 million to management annually. Yes, there are $3.3 million of ancillary revenues but right off, the top the company is now losing $5.8 million annually in extra management fees. This is over and above the increase in management fees, wherein the fees have been bumped from 20% to 23.5%.

The upside is that all new realtors that will be acquired via the management network won't have an acquisition fee. This typically was about 7X the annual revenue generated from these realtors. So working backwards, we can conclude that at a minimum, an additional $0.8 million of realtor contracts have to be assigned for the new management agreement to be cash flow neutral in the long run.

New Dividend Coverage

In the interim, however, we have to assess where the dividend coverage will stand. We have done this off the third quarter baseline.

Source: BREUF Q3-2018 financials

We know that the premium franchise fees should move to zero in the fourth quarter of 2018. Based on that, and the new information provided, we can extrapolate the dividend coverage in 2019. We have highlighted areas representing changes from the new management contract.

Source: Author's calculations

Revenues do improve nicely on account of the additions, but cash flow drops materially as an increase in both levels of management fees sap any residual joy for investors. Coverage ratio would now be at 107% and conversely the payout ratio would hover near 93%. We have estimated cash taxes at the same percentage as previously and likely we are being conservative here as prior acquisition contract amortization plus the new cash fees (which should be directly deductible) likely will lower cash taxes. Even accounting for potentially lower taxes, the deterioration in the payout ratio is rather ominous. We would point out that when we first covered this company, the real payout ratio was under 65%. The combination of the ending premium franchise fees and this new rather onerous contract has jumped payout to rather steep levels.

What to do now

The awfulness of the forward metrics might be counteracted by large new revenue contracts down the line. This is going to be hard to determine but we can look at some historical precedents.

In 2015, BREUF made the following acquisition of franchise agreements (emphasis ours):

Under the Royal LePage and Via Capitale brands, the Company will purchase franchise agreements representing 33 real estate operations and 459 REALTORS®1 across Canada for approximately $6.6 million. These agreements are estimated to generate an annual royalty stream of $1.0 million and will be effective January 1, 2016.

In 2016, BREUF made the following acquisition of franchise agreements (emphasis ours):

Under the Royal LePage and Via Capitale brands, the Company will acquire franchise agreements representing 43 real estate operations and 569 REALTORS®1 across Canada for approximately $8.2 million. These agreements are estimated to generate an annual royalty stream of $1.2 million and will be effective January 1, 2017.

In 2017, BREUF made the following acquisition of franchise agreements (emphasis ours):

Under the Royal LePage and Via Capitale brands, the Company will acquire franchise agreements representing 38 real estate operations and 563 REALTORS®1 across Canada for approximately $8.8 million. These agreements are estimated to generate an annual royalty stream of $1.2 million and will be effective January 1, 2018.

Of course, we can add to this the $0.9 million disclosed at the beginning of 2019. Based on this information, it appears Brookfield Real Estate Services Manager Limited was able to separately recruit realtors to the franchise equivalent of $1 million in revenues annually. They were then selling these to BREUF. Assuming they can continue to do that, these additional fees would turn out to be net neutral.

Considering the above, we continue to hold our shares.

Key Risk

The key risk here is the massive slowing of the housing market, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto. Brookfield Real Estate Services Manager Limited may be getting a nice fixed rate contract just around the time point where they would have the hardest time recruiting new realtors. We are seeing this play out a bit already:

Vancouver and B.C.: Vancouver home sales in December were down a whopping 47 per cent year-over-year and eight per cent compared to November. “Buyers are in control, with the sales-to-new listings ratio sitting below 37 per cent, and prices for both condos and single-detached homes broadly falling,” Kavcic wrote.

Conclusion

The dividend coverage will look rather bad in Q1-2019. However, if historical precedents hold, this might turn out to be net neutral from an income standpoint and slightly positive from a cash flow standpoint as franchise agreements would have to be amortized for tax purposes over long time frames. The shares are now cheap and investors are getting a big 10% yield.

BRE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

We would buy shares here. We are however lowering our fair value of the shares to $17 CAD on account of the new fixed management agreement which may turn out to be problematic in a housing recession.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.