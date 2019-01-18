Thematic Signals And The Start Of Q4 2018 Earnings Season

Summary

The Q4 2018 earning season has started and out of the gate it's a mixed bag with retail taking it on the chin and the smartphone ecosystem under pressure.

Despite renewed concerns over the speed of the economy and EPS growth in 2019, companies are continuing to architect moves and partnerships that will garner them a firmer footing.

Microsoft is teaming with Walgreen Boots Alliance to tap into our Aging of the Population theme, as is Apple with the Apple Watch and Medicare.

Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands, is rolling out beer delivery to seven states in the hopes of capture incremental spending on a great combination.