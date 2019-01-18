Earnings Review: Chineseinvestors.com CEO Has Serious Questions To Answer

There continue to be multiple serious red flags about this company. I have ten questions that the CEO should answer, including whether or not he should resign.

The CEO and his wife are the two highest-paid members of staff, despite his wife not being an executive. Their combined cash salary in 2017 was 99.7% of gross profits.

The CEO has forecast $10-20m in revenues for this fiscal year. Six months in, only $1.4m has been made, and this quarter was the second-worst in recent history.

Financial services/marijuana mashup Chineseinvestors.com's (OTCQB:CIIX) CEO Warren Wang has spent the past few months talking up the opportunity in marijuana. So much so that his repeatedly-stated revenue forecast for this fiscal year (ending May 2019) is for revenues to quadruple. And that's a lower-end estimate.

I'm pretty confident in my opinion we can deliver $10m-$20m [in revenues] next year.

Warren Wang, October 12, 2018

On the [CBD] revenue side, last [fiscal] year, we did $375,000 sales and then next [fiscal] year, end of 2019 May 31st, we might do $6m-$10m revenue potential. We've almost closed two quarters, so we have two quarters to go.

Warren Wang, December 7, 2018

Well, the company just posted its second-worst quarter in recent history.

Chineseinvestors.com CEO Warren Wang. Source: MoneyTV

Headline results

Net revenues of $648k are the lowest in twelve months. This is disappointing given management's increased focus on the hemp business. The investor relations business saw revenues decline more than 50% over the quarter to its lowest level since August 2016. This may be a worrying sign because the business is intrinsically linked to economic and equity market health. Given the concerns over both at the moment, a quick rebound in the investor relations business may not happen. The financial subscription business remained stable and the hemp-related business saw a doubling of revenues over the quarter, which I address later on in this report.

Breakdown of revenue sources and the gross profit margin. Units: US $ millions and %. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

Let's address the CEO's revenue forecasts for the year. As recently as December 2018, he stated that in this fiscal year, the firm is aiming to generate $10-20m in net revenues, with $6-10m coming from the hemp-related business. As we're halfway through the fiscal year, the company has generated $1.36m in total revenues and $433k in hemp-related revenues. These forecasts, despite being reiterated after the end of this fiscal quarter, are clearly farfetched and unfeasible.

Cost of revenues was higher than expected, meaning that gross profit of $61k is the lowest since posting a loss in February 2017. Operating expenses are at their highest-ever level ($3.1m). The problem that the firm has had since 2016 is that operating expenses have grown exponentially, particularly the general and admin expenses.

General and admin expenses and as a percentage of total revenues. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

From conversations with the investor relations team, I understand that the majority of this expense is salary, whether contracted workers or independent contractors. This is the case again.

General & Administrative Expenses: For the three months ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, expenses were $2,689,224 and $1,887,872, respectively for an increase of $801,352 which was related to the addition of staff and independent contractors.

Chineseinvestors.com 10-Q page 25

Is it really believable that the quarterly cost of staff has grown 338% since November 2015? I get the argument that more staff are needed because of the launch of the CBD and Bitcoin businesses and that some of these new staff are based in the US as opposed to China. But if that justifies the cost increase, there has been no comparable increase in revenues. It's likely the case that too many people within the company are being paid a salary that their performance cannot justify. The biggest culprit is discussed later on in this report.

It simply isn't sustainable. On a rolling 12-month basis, there is a steady upward growth trend, and the most recent 12 months have seen $8.5m from this one source of expense, accounting for 299.1% of revenues in the past twelve months. Remember, this does not include the cost of revenues, advertising expenses or any debt servicing payments. There is no reason why salaries should be multiple times higher than the revenues the firm generates.

Rolling 12-month general and admin expenses, and as a percentage of total revenues. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

Growth in hemp sales, but not good enough

Credit where it's due, hemp-related sales of $291k more than doubled over the quarter. It is now the largest contributor to net revenues (44.9%) for the first time. That's good for investors because at least there is evidence of some demand.

However, we need to put this into context. November 11 in China is the big online shopping day, called Singles' Day. This is where the biggest one-day transaction figures are posted by China's ecommerce platforms and, as such, the calendar fourth quarter always sees the largest revenues. Revenues of $291k are good, but it would be naïve to think that this growth will continue in the next two fiscal quarters. Put simply, that's not how ecommerce works in China. Typically, November has big transaction figures, as does June, and other months are lower.

Then there's the issue of expenditure on marketing. The CEO stated in October 2018 that the firm would spend $400k on driving traffic to its Alibaba platforms. It's probably too early to tell if this money has been effectively spent, but even from a very crude way of looking at it, I don't think so. The fiscal quarter with Singles' Day will always see the highest ecommerce revenues, so even if half of the quarterly sales revenue gains came from Singles' Day, only around $75k came from the marketing. Spending $400k on marketing needs to generate at least $400k in extra revenue. As of yet, we haven't seen that transpire.

The biggest operating cash outflow in the firm's history

The firm saw its biggest-ever quarterly operating cash outflow in the fiscal second quarter. This was due to the largest quarter of general and admin expenses. As has been the case for the past few quarters, operating losses are funded by external financing. In the fiscal second quarter, the firm raised $610.5k in common equity issuance, $1.7m in preferred stock sales and $856.8k in debt issuance. That was offset by a $945k repayment of existing debt. This net raising of $2.2m comes after a $4.1m external financing raise in the previous quarter.

Cash flows by source. Units: US $ millions. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

Since 2017, operating cash outflows have been growing sequentially. With less than $2m in liquid cash and equivalent assets on its balance sheet in any one quarter, the only way for the firm to stay liquid is to raise external financing, whether through debt sales or equity issuance. But this isn't sustainable. The more debt that's issued, the higher the quarterly debt repayments and the higher the leverage, meaning that future debt sales will have to come at a higher interest rate. Likewise, as discussed below, the share count has already quadrupled in the past two years, so there is limited scope to issue more stock.

My opinion is still that the firm could go bankrupt at any time and there have to be serious doubts over its going concern. Raising debt just to remain solvent in the next quarter is a major red flag for investors.

Shareholders continue to be diluted

Mounting losses as debt continues to cripple the firm are surprisingly well-hidden. Looking at the earnings per share over the past 18 months, it has actually been rising despite the company posting the largest net losses to shareholders in its history.

Net income to the firm's shareholders and the EPS. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

The way the firm is doing this is by using the EPS calculation to offset the losses. As losses grow, the way to grow EPS is by increasing the share count at a higher rate, which is exactly what the firm has done. As such, the loss per share of eight cents is actually meaningless because it can't be compared to previous figures. The fiscal first quarter saw a loss per share of five cents, but the share count was one-sixth smaller.

The rising share count has kept EPS stable despite mounting losses. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

Trying to hide losses by reporting a stable EPS every quarter is a red flag. Think about it, those most affected by this are existing shareholders. Consider it this way, let's assume that you owned CIIX stock in November 2016, and two years later the share price was exactly the same. However, because the share count has increased from 8.1m shares to 36.4m shares, the value of your stake in the company has fallen 75%. In November 2016, each share represented 0.000012% of the company. In November 2018, each share represents 0.000003%. Ultimately, this means that in order for investors to break even, the share price would have had to gain 400% over these two years. It hasn't.

The worryingly-high payments to the CEO's wife

The quarterly report mentions that the CEO's spouse received salary compensation of $45k in this most recent fiscal quarter, down from $89k in the same period last year. Despite having the title of office manager, her salary over the past five years is unusually high, particularly relative to everyone else at the firm.

Salaries of management and directors. Units: US dollars. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

For some reason, the office manager (or perhaps more accurately: the CEO's wife) has over the past few years commanded a higher salary than the CEO, the CFO, and all directors. Since 2014, she has consistently been the third-highest-paid member of staff, at a minimum. She was the highest-paid member of staff in the 2017 fiscal year and the second-highest in 2018. Now, I say member of staff and not executive because her level of seniority in the company is specifically stated in the most recent annual report (page 29):

Mrs. Lan Jiang is not an officer of the corporation, does not serve on the Board of Directors, and is included in this table as a part of our related party disclosure as she is the spouse of the CEO, Mr. Warren Wang.

The first thing that stands out is the huge increase in salary in 2017 and 2018. Lan Jiang somehow saw her salary almost quadruple in 2017 and then increase 31% in 2018. Now, it's difficult for me to say whether her salary is justified because I have no idea what she does at the company. But consider this: in 2017, her total cash compensation (ex. stock) was 59.1% of gross profits, and in 2018 it was 27.8%.

Considering that she is the spouse of the CEO, it would make sense to see how much of gross profit is allocated to the cash salary of the CEO and his wife.

Cash compensation (ex. stock) for the CEO and his wife, and as a percentage of annual gross profits. Note that in 2016 the company posted a negative gross profit. Units: US dollars and %. Source: Chineseinvestors.com investor relations

No matter your opinion on this company, it is absolutely ridiculous that the CEO can pay himself and his wife 99.7% of gross profits as a salary. And remember, the firm posts huge operating expenses that dwarf revenues. So what exactly are investors getting from this company? The whole point of being a shareholder is that you get a share of the profits. This isn't the case with CIIX because the majority of profits are given to the CEO and his wife in cash salary before shareholders get access.

Questions for the CEO

As I've said before, Chineseinvestors.com's management does read my reports and the CEO has gone out of his way to address them in the media (albeit missing the point entirely and creating more confusion). But with yet another disappointing earnings release, despite management signals to the contrary, I have a list of questions that the CEO should answer in order to let shareholders really understand what is happening.

The CEO has forecast CBD-related revenues of $6-10m in this fiscal year. Two quarters in and CBD revenues are $433k. Where does the $5.5m in revenues over the next six months come from? The CEO has forecast total revenues of $10-20m in this fiscal year. $1.36m in the first half of the year suggests this target is impossible. Where does the extra $8.64m come from? These forecasts suggest major growth in the financial services business. What are the expected drivers of this business line in the next six months? General and administrative expenses over the past four quarters are $8.5m. What contributes to these outrageously-high costs? Major companies, including Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are warning shareholders about expected economic headwinds in China in 2019. What effect will the slowing Chinese economy have on Chineseinvestors.com's revenues? How does management justify diluting ordinary shareholders of 75% of their equity stake over the past two years? When CBD Biotech is spun off, what reason do investors have to continue to hold CIIX stock? The CEO's spouse, Lan Jiang, is listed as the office manager. What exactly does she do to justify her huge salary? How do the CEO and his wife justify claiming 99.7% of 2017 gross profits as a cash salary? Does the CEO have the dignity and respect for shareholders to resign and let someone more competent take over?

A final thought

Ultimately, the purpose of these reports is to protect current and prospective investors. Despite how attractive the publicly-displayed opportunity may seem to some, there are serious problems with this company. What we're seeing with Chineseinvestors.com are large red flags of poor corporate governance. Management runs the company with little regard to shareholders, instead of in the best interest of shareholders. The CEO makes ludicrous revenue forecasts with no fundamental basis, which quickly prove to be unrealistic as quarterly earnings are released. All the while, management is putting the company into crippling debt and is severely diluting shareholders for no reason other than vanity.

If the CEO's repeatedly-stated lower-end revenue forecast of $10m for this current fiscal year is missed by a big margin, I believe the CEO should resign and let somebody more competent take over. I urge CIIX shareholders to echo this ultimatum because one voice alone on Seeking Alpha isn't enough to make a positive and necessary change at Chineseinvestors.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.