Ministry Of Japan Releases Fiscal 2019 Budget: Tapering Is Likely To Continue

On January 18th, 2019, the Ministry of Finance Japan has released a draft budget for 2019, and that report on the fiscal situation can be found here. I'll summarize my findings in this article.

First, let's focus on the trade and current account deficit in Japan. Both have been deteriorating rapidly in 2013, but since 2014, things have improved. The current account deficit has turned into surplus, but the balance of trade has moved back into a deficit.

The latest current account number in October 2018 was a surplus of 1,310 billion yen, down 40% year on year due to higher oil import prices (see chart below from Trading Economics).

The trade balance has deteriorated, because import costs for oil and gas have been rising in 2018. The latest November trade deficit figure came in at 737 billion yen (see chart below from Trading Economics).

If we then move on to the budget deficits, we see an improvement as well. The deficit to outlay ratio (which gives the likelihood for hyperinflation) has come down from a peak of 62% to 37% (see chart below). So that is good news.

Source: Correlation Economics

The chart below illustrates that the government has cut back on spending (red chart) and the budget deficits have come down as a result (green chart). Spending is estimated at 99.4 trillion yen in 2019. It also shows how tax revenues in Japan (blue chart) have gone up due to a rising Japanese stock market. Moreover, a consumption tax hike to 10% is planned to be implemented in October 2019, which will boost tax revenues. Tax revenues are expected to come in at 62.5 billion yen this year, the highest since 1990. This rise in tax revenues will decrease the budget deficits in Japan. The trend has really improved.

Source: Correlation Economics

Finally, let's have a look at the monetary policy and interest payments on government debt. As you know, the Bank of Japan is now implementing an unlimited bond buying scheme. In November 2016, the central bank of Japan announced it will buy any amount of bonds to keep the 10-year bond yield at 0%. It is succeeding: 10-year Japanese bonds are still at 0%. The yen has underperformed since that announcement. This effect will be exacerbated as global bond yields are rising as we speak. Lately though, appetite for Japanese government bonds has increased due to currency hedging, which allows the Bank of Japan to taper its bond purchases.

Because bond yields are so low, interest payments are set to be very low for fiscal 2019 (8.8 trillion yen). The interest payments as a percentage of tax revenue will drop to 14% (see chart below).

Source: Correlation Economics

If we take a look at the Japanese central bank balance sheet, we can see that the Bank of Japan started to increase its asset purchases in 2013. The central bank bought approximately $600 billion/annum in assets from 2013 to 2016, which is 10% of its GDP (see chart below). It decreased the pace of buying to $450 billion in 2018. So the Bank of Japan is actually tapering now, following the ECB and the Federal Reserve. This trend will continue into 2019 when yearly bond purchases will drop to $230 billion at the end of 2019. This is reasonable as the fiscal situation in Japan has improved markedly.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

The massive money printing from the Bank of Japan started in 2013 and has continued ever since. It effectively increased tax revenues through a higher stock market and trade deficits turned into trade surpluses. It did bring in a lower yield environment to spur economic growth. The 10-year bond yield is kept at 0% through an unlimited buying program announced in November 2016, and interest payments have gone down because of that. But it also had adverse consequences. The yen underperformed ever since that November announcement. Japan has started to taper in 2017, because market appetite for Japanese government bonds has increased. This is a reasonable time to start tapering because the Japanese stock market is trading at year 2000 highs and the fiscal/economic situation has improved markedly. However, 2019 could be a year of slower growth due to a cyclical slowdown in fixed investment business and the effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike in October 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.