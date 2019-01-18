Brookfield Business Partners: Not A Terrific Way To Invest In The Brookfield Empire, Especially At Present

Superiority of BBU is mostly only extrapolated from historical track record, but returns of private equity funds are worse than reported, thanks to IRR drawbacks.

If Buffett charged similar fees, ordinary shareholders would only have 18% of the wealth they have amassed over the last 50 years.

There is no lack of articles singing praises to various Brookfield partnerships or the parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) itself. The aim of this piece is to provide a counterbalance in case of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Despite a rather negative tone of this article, I don't want to be a one-sided critic; I actually hold a small long position and highly admire the Brookfield people for what they have done over the last two decades.

On the other hand, I find no use in repeating appealing management projections or other well-known positive content of presentations freely available on the company website and want to point out some negatives and risks which are often omitted in other Seeking Alpha articles.

Fees paid to BAM

The annual base management fee is 1.25% of the total capitalization of the company, including preferred equity and debt recourse to BBU or its holding subsidiaries. It amounted to $33M in 2017 and is nothing to ponder too much about, apart from a mild incentive to maximize leverage.

Then, there are general partner distributions of 0.2% of total distributions, quite negligible since almost all capital is retained by BBU.

BAM is also entitled to incentive distribution rights, paid quarterly as 20% of the increase in BBU unit price above the previously set threshold. In 2017, incentive fees totaled $142M. Overall, the fee structure is only very slightly better than the infamous "Two and Twenty".

Accounting figures extremely hard to analyze

BBU is a mix of very diverse assets from numerous industries. Thanks to a high turnover of those assets and frequent changes of subsidiary managers, no two quarters will ever be comparable to each other. Any detailed analysis is thus a fool's errand, at least for small investors only contemplating putting a couple of thousand dollars in BBU. Perhaps if you are going to invest tens of millions, it might pay off to get all the knowledge required to analyze all the industries and peruse the accounting figures reported by BBU (but I am pretty sure it will be much more profitable to expend such effort elsewhere).

In their attempt to make at least something presentable of it, they talk a lot about FFO and EBITDA, two measures distinctly useless for comparisons of BBU with similar companies (well, there is no comparable company anyway). They do report net income, but you can easily imagine what happens if one lumps together IFRS net incomes of several totally disparate companies with different industry cycles.

No track record

BBU basically has no track record apart from hitting a home run with GrafTech. Especially, a track record of surviving a downturn is thoroughly missing. We therefore have to rely on Brookfield's older private equity funds, for which they claim gross internal rate of return of 23% between 2001 and 2015 (page 28 of 2016 Investor Day presentation of BAM, not BBU). That should not be taken at face value. I don't want to spend a day discussing this, but strongly suggest to less well-read investors to study at least the following on drawbacks of IRRs reported by private equity:

Essentially, limited partners typically obtain far less than it is reported in the headlines, and even the gross results might easily overstate reality.

What returns to expect

BBU is aiming for 15-20% returns on its investments. I am inclined to believe that such returns are realistic with modest amounts of capital over a long horizon, but I am not sure that something close to 20% or above is likely to be achieved over medium term thanks to fairly high current market valuations. You might be interested in a Cambridge Associates analysis: on page 13, it demonstrates that private equity funds' returns strongly depend on vintage year, ranging from 7% to 25%.

An important thing to keep in mind is that BAM is taking a fifth of your returns, so the anticipated 15-20% range actually corresponds to 11-15% after fees.

I would vouch for 15%+ net returns from the next bottom when a recession hits, but I consider it quite likely that BBU's unit price will revisit a $15-25 range first.

Not much undervalued

The most reliable way of valuing BBU units available to me is to just rely on what the management says every September during the Investor Day (judging from some remarks made last year, it is likely to start presenting a NAV calculation on a quarterly basis in the near future). The valuation method is a sum-of-the-parts approach, typically relying on EBITDA multiples. Those multiples are applied to trailing values, though there is some degree of normalization.

According to the last presentation, the value is $41 to $46. But both key components (multiples and EBITDAs) underlying this value might change very quickly, especially for some cyclical businesses that BBU owns, so I am not keen at all on claiming that the present price of ~$35 offers a 20% margin of safety. The recent ~30% unit price decline was not entirely unwarranted.

No second Berkshire in the making

The calculated NAV does not capture most of the potential value Brookfield brings to the table, and also does not capture the fees. I will leave it to the reader to ultimately decide for himself whether the value added by Brookfield is greater than the fees charged.

Personally, I think the answer is yes, but the difference is not big and the fees turn the potentially spectacular returns into more or less ordinary ones comparable to those that can be obtained from many other investments. A sad consequence is that while BBU is suitable for routine value investing, thanks to its high volatility (buy when cheap, sell when margin of safety narrows), it will not become a second Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). If Buffett applied a similar fee structure instead of his $100K fixed salary, Berkshire's share price growth would have averaged 15% instead of 19% over the last 50 years and the present share price would only be about 18% of what it is. We should praise him forever that he has worked for us for free all that time. (Observant readers have no doubt of where the remaining 82% will have ended up after 50 years of BBU's existence).

The conclusion of the previous paragraph should actually not come as a big surprise. It has been quite easy to obtain a 9-10% return on investment over the last century just by investing in an index fund (or a widely diversified portfolio of American stocks), so the fees paid to BAM are actually charged only for the additional 6-10% Brookfield brings to the table. In other words, the fees are actually much bigger than they look; BAM keeps about 40% of the value it adds.

No buybacks

Incentives hint that units are to be issued, not repurchased, in general. BAM is paid 1.25% of total capitalization, so at roughly equal shares of debt and equity, it receives 2% of BBU's market cap, plus 20% of increases in market cap caused by growth in unit price. This is compensated by BAM's high stake in BBU (about 68%). They obviously do not want to dilute themselves.

Anyway, Brookfield's views on BBU's relative undervaluation are illustrated by current ongoing purchases of listed partnership units and BAM shares (say, over the last three months, reported via SEDI). In particular, apart from a couple of units bought by a director, no insider is purchasing BBU, but both BPY and BEP are repurchasing their own units, and BAM is buying its own shares and BPY units.

In conclusion, I don't think it is time to increase your mortgage to have money for additional BBU units. It would also be appropriate to first look elsewhere if one is interested in the Brookfield empire. Those that shun volatility would also find greener pastures elsewhere - there is, in my opinion, little doubt that BRK can reach 9-12% capital appreciation with minimal downside risk for quite some years to come, and at least it won't bother you with any paperwork related to Bermuda limited partnerships.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BBU, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.