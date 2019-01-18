U.S. Bancorp Shares Still Stuck

U.S. Bancorp's fourth quarter earnings were okay, but the growth rate is not impressive and not likely to be very impressive in 2019 or 2020.

Banks have rebounded off of their December lows, but large banks have generally rebounded less strongly, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) less so than many of its peers. Although U.S. Bancorp doesn’t have the risk of a company like Bank of America (BAC) or Comerica (CMA) where a fading rate cycle takes away a major growth lever, and it does still have a high-quality set of fee-generating businesses, the company’s core operating footprint (excluding California) isn’t well-loved, operating profit growth is likely to meander in the mid-single-digits and the cycle as a whole is not favorable to banks with growing concerns about yield inversion and recession.

If you’re patient and don’t really care about how the shares perform over the next six to 12 months, U.S. Bancorp remains one of the best-run banks in the country and the shares are undervalued enough that they should generate an attractive double-digit long-term annualized return from here. PNC (PNC), Comerica, and J.P. Morgan (JPM) are just as cheap, or cheaper, though, and so I’d at least advise some “comparison shopping”.

A Small, Expense-Driven Beat

On a core earnings basis, U.S. Bancorp came in just a bit above sell-side expectations for the quarter, with a modest beat at the expense line driving the upside. Revenue rose 3% year-over-year, with net interest income up 3% on 2% growth in earning assets and a small improvement (4bp yoy) in net interest margin. Adjusted fee income rose 2% yoy with double-digit growth in card revenue not fully offsetting slightly disappointing performance in other lines like merchant processing (up 4%) and trust (up 4%).

Expense management has historically been a strength for U.S. Bancorp, and 1% growth in core expenses was a good performance, paving the way for mid-single-digit growth in core pre-provision earnings. Provisioning expense was a little higher than expected (up 10% yoy), but not to the same extent as for J.P. Morgan or PNC and credit quality remains quite benign. Tangible book value per share grew 7% from the prior year.

Loan growth remains hard to come by between a higher level of prepayments and stiff competition for lending. U.S. Bancorp reported 2% yoy period-end loan growth, though, and that compares relatively well to the sector, with PNC and Citi (C) up a little more (up 3%), but Wells Fargo (WFC), J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America (BAC) all weaker. U.S. Bancorp did stand out a bit with its C&I lending (up 5% yoy), and the company saw decent loan yield growth (up 50bp yoy/up 12bp qoq).

Deposits fell 1% yoy, but rose 4% qoq, with overall deposit costs increase 35bp yoy and 13bp qoq. U.S. Bancorp has been sliding up a bit relative to its peers in terms of deposit beta, and the cumulative beta is now at 35% (versus 32% at Citi, 32% at Wells, 30% at PNC, 28% at JPM, and 27% at BofA). Non-interest-bearing deposits shrank 7% yoy, but improved 6% on a sequential basis.

More Of The Same

If you’re looking for a bank with a dynamic strategy to remake or transform the business, look somewhere else. U.S. Bancorp management knows what has worked well for the bank in the past, and the plan is to basically repeat that with a few refinements here and there. It’s worth remembering that this is the fourth-largest mortgage originator in the country, the third-largest small business lender, the fourth-largest CRE lender, and the fourth-largest C&I lender. Companies like J.P. Morgan and PNC are still working to grow their middle-market lending businesses, but U.S. Bancorp doesn’t seem to be looking to make any disruptive changes.

The biggest change is the company’s plans to enter attractive banking markets like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia through a “branch-light” strategy that will see most banking activity directed towards online transactions, but with a few urban branches dotting the landscape for business that can’t be handled digitally. This is very similar to the strategy being pursued by other banks like J.P. Morgan, Citi, and PNC, though they don’t all have the same target markets in mind (though Texas, North Carolina, and Florida are popular targets).

U.S. Bancorp’s national brands in mortgages, cards, small business lending, and payments/treasury services should be a meaningful asset to the company, and one of my concerns about PNC is how well they will fare in unfamiliar markets without a deeper roster of products to keep customers attracted by better online savings rates. J.P. Morgan and Citi both have strong card business and brand recognition, and J.P. Morgan too is trying to improve its payment/treasury services, which could be another competitive asset in attracting business clients.

One other change is the company’s emergence from under consent orders. The OCC canceled its consent order before the end of 2018, and the Fed will likely to the same soon. For its part, U.S. Bancorp has done all of the heavy lifting to fix the issue and the Fed’s decision seems more “when” than “if”. Once that’s done, U.S. Bancorp will be free to open new branches (pursuing that branch-light growth strategy) and consolidate branches in legacy areas, driving further cost reductions.

The Outlook

I’m still looking for long-term growth in the range of 3% to 4% from U.S. Bancorp, which I think should be manageable for a well-run bank with a growing footprint in the U.S. market. I expect returns of capital to shareholders to be relatively steady from here out, and the discounted earnings stream supports a fair value of around $54. My ROTE-P/TBV and P/E approaches generate similar results, with fair values in the $54 to $56 range.

I do think it’s worth noting that even after this recovery in bank stocks, there’s still a lot of pessimism priced in to the valuations. Overall, price/TBV rations are about a third below normal levels (relative to ROTE), with the spread shrinking for higher-earning banks (like U.S. Bancorp) and widening for lower-earning banks like Citi.

The Bottom Line

With concerns about rate inversion and recession, not to mentioning fading leverage to rate increases and a fairly tepid outlook for loan growth, this isn’t an especially attractive part of the bank cycle, and investors likely aren’t going to be excited about the growth rates these companies will offer as 2019 rolls on. If you’re more of a market timer, then, I don’t know that now’s the best time for a big commitment to banks. On the other hand, high-quality banks like U.S. Bancorp don’t often give investors extended windows of opportunity to buy in at attractive long-term valuations, so more long-term oriented investors may yet find some appealing value and opportunity here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.