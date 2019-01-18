Is The Gold Trade Overcrowded?

There has been a growing belief among traders that the gold price rally has become over-extended after a rally which has continued uninterrupted for several weeks. A number of participants have further stated their belief that the gold bullish trade has become overcrowded, and thus vulnerable to a bear raid. In today’s report, we’ll analyze the merits of this argument while I continue to make the case that despite being stretched, the gold price still has upside potential in the coming weeks.

Although the gold price remains above its rising 15-day trend line, its rally has clearly lost momentum in the last few days. This apparent stalling out of the rally has given rise to a great number of speculations among financial commentators. There have admittedly been a fair number of bullish predictions that gold’s latest pause represents a consolidation immediately prior to an upside move above the psychological $1,300 level. On the other hand, there have also been stirrings among some analysts that gold is setting up for a corrective decline.

Supporting the case for a gold pullback is the fact that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is threatening to reverse its latest decline. On Thursday, the DXY closed above its 15-day moving average but was unchanged for the day. However, while DXY is almost back above its 15-day trend line on a weekly closing basis, it still remains under its technically and psychologically significant 50-day moving average. This confirms the ongoing weakness in the dollar’s short-term trend and favors a continued bullish outlook for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, in another welcome psychological development for gold bulls, analysts and Goldman Sachs have expressed a bullish outlook for commodities. Jeff Currie, head of Goldman’s commodities research, stated that the investment bank is now bullish on gold and oil for 2019 after a more tempered outlook in 2018. Currie said the bank’s bullish bias is based on an improved U.S. interest rate outlook and a weaker dollar.

Far from being a contrarian indicator, bullish sentiment from Goldman tends to support the gold price. This is based on the widespread respect that investors have for the Goldman Sachs name, as well as for the fact that Goldman has historically been an agenda setter for commodity prices in the aggregate. In other words, Goldman is the 800-pound gorilla in the room that’s too big to ignore.

This is not to say that gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook will be automatically bullish by virtue of the Goldman Sachs rub. The February gold futures price may still dip temporarily below its 15-day moving average (below) in the coming days, but any pullback in the gold price should serve only to rid the market of weak-handed investors rather than serving as the starting point for a renewed downward trend.

Source: BigCharts

Another salient development which supports a strong commodities outlook for the months ahead is the latest action taken by China's central bank. On Jan. 16, China's central bank injected the equivalent of US$83 billion into its banking system in a clear sign the government stands ready to do "whatever it takes" to revive its beleaguered manufacturing sector. Incidentally, this was the biggest ever 1-day liquidity injection on record for China. As the world's leading gold producer and consumer, a central bank-inspired rebound in China's financial market fortunes can only be expected to support the gold price.

Let’s now take a look at my favorite gold trading vehicle, namely the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). As previously stated, while there’s an increased possibility for a temporary dip in the IAU price in the immediate term, the gold ETF should continue to benefit in the coming weeks from the high levels of fear still present among investors. IAU remains in a rising trend as of Jan. 18 as measured by the rising 15-day moving average. Even if IAU temporarily pulls back from here, however, the pullback should be short-lived as long as the dollar index (DXY) remains under its 50-day moving average as mentioned above.

Source: BigCharts

While the debate rages on as to whether gold is vulnerable to a short-term pullback, there are still enough supports for gold to remain in a rising trend above its 50-day moving average in the coming weeks. Continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, coupled with investors’ obvious skittishness as reflected in recent rallies in the yen currency and other safe havens, tells us that gold’s currency and safety components are still strong. This is favorable for higher gold prices in the weeks to come. Moreover, if the gold long trade is indeed overcrowded, the fact that Goldman Sachs is bullish on gold is the type of crowd gold needs in order to attract even more interest in the metal.

On a strategic note, traders should remain long the iShares Gold Trust after recently taking some profit. I also recommend raising the stop loss for the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $12.25 level on an intraday basis. A violation of $12.25 in the IAU would mean that the price has fallen under the technically significant 15-day moving average, in turn signaling a shift in the immediate-term trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.