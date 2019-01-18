Sum Of Parts Valuation Of Sony Shows More Than 50% Upside
by: Dominic Teo
Summary
Sony is a market leader in several industries that looks set to enjoy secular growth (video games, music, semiconductor).
Sum of Parts Valuation of individual business segments reveals a significant market mispricing when compared to its industry peers.
Confident that management's successful turnaround of Sony has not been fully appreciated by the market. Despite Sony's recent outperformance, there is still more than 50% upside.
Sony (NYSE:SNE) is a well-known Japanese conglomerate that is a market leader in several industries, including Game and Network Services, Music, Home Entertainment and Sound, etc. However, it has only a market cap