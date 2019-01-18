PCI Media Seeks U.S. IPO

PCIM's recent financial results have declined, leaving questions about the firm's trajectory.

The firm provides animated digital marketing content for a wide range of clients.

PCI Media has filed to raise $17.25 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

PCI Media (PCIM) intends to raise gross proceeds of $17.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a studio that creates content for various forms of advertising and digital media.

PCIM has a collection of well-known brands as clients and has received numerous industry awards, but its major financial metrics have been declining.

Company And Technology

Venice, California-based PCI Media was founded in 2000 to create content for TV series, commercials, digital and social media, as well as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) experiences.

The company conducts its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Psyop and Content & Co., as well as Golden Wolf, of which PCI has 40% ownership interest.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director D. Hunt Ramsbottom, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO and President at Rentech.

PCI Media creates animated TV commercials as well as live-action and mixed media commercials including animated and computer graphics content.

Moreover, the firm creates, produces and distributes short- and long-form commercial content that can be used on digital and social media, TV, experiential and influencer platforms.

Below is a selected list of its past or present clients:

The company’s work has won various awards, including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and an Emmy Award.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global animation, VFX and games market is projected to grow from $254 billion in 2017 to $270 billion by 2020. This represents a 6.3% total growth during the period.

PCI Media operates in a subset of this market due to its primary focus on creating animated commercials.

The main factors driving market growth are the penetration of mobile devices, growing popularity of streaming video, an increase in targeted broadcasting hours by TV, as well as availability of low-cost internet access.

Major companies that provide animation, VFX and games services include:

Legend3D

Industrial Light & Magic

RH Media

Lani Pixels

Reel FX

Financial Performance

PCIM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Reduced top line revenue, at an accelerating rate of reduction

A significant decrease in gross profit

A reduction in gross margin

Uneven EBITDA

A sharp drop in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 43,051,000 -7.0% 2017 $ 61,962,000 -1.4% 2016 $ 62,863,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 8,967,000 -27.5% 2017 $ 16,690,000 0.0% 2016 $ 16,698,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 20.8% 2017 26.9% 2016 26.6% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q3 2018 $ (1,883,000) 2017 $ 505,000 2016 $ (881,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ 47,325 2017 $ 412,373 2016 $ 955,407

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $3.3 million in cash and $16.3 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was $2.7 million.

IPO Details

PCIM intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and to facilitate future access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may use a portion of such net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced

