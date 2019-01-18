4 Reasons PayPal Could End Up In Buffett's Berkshire Portfolio

Some investors think PayPal is overvalued, but it is a classic buy the dip stock with long-term potential.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. - Warren Buffett

PayPal (PYPL) seems to be a company that fits Buffett's wonderful company and a fair price concept. I believe we could even see PayPal end up in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio at some point.

Here are five catalysts that can drive PayPal to many years of market beating returns with the ever so important margin of safety.

PayPal Catalyst #1: Shift to Cashless Payments Continues

Mobile payments are projected to overtake cash by the year 2030. There has also been a shift to more cashless payments even without mobile for many years. This is likely to continue as emerging economies throughout the world are likely to seek the convenience of using cashless payments for transactions.

PayPal is poised to benefit from this trend as the PayPal and Venmo apps make payment transactions convenient for buyers & sellers. The company achieved mobile growth of 45% in Q3. Mobile now comprises 40% of PayPal's total payment volume.

The shift to more cashless and mobile payments are likely to help drive growth for PayPal. There are numerous ways to use PayPal in addition to using it as a payment method to buy and sell on eBay (EBAY). These options will help add to PayPal's overall growth.

The "Skype Send Money" feature allows PayPal account holders to send money to their Skype contacts. There is a PayPal payment request wizard available as a plugin for Outlook and Outlook Express. The wizard sets up emails to request money from customers with a 'Pay Now' button in the email. PayPal can also be integrated within Facebook (FB) to accept donations from friends for a cause as an example.

PayPal Catalyst #2: Partnership with Walmart

PayPal announced a partnership with Walmart (WMT) in October 2018. The partnership allows PayPal users to load cash into their PayPal accounts and to make cash withdrawals at all Walmart stores in the United States. This deal also allows PayPal Cash MasterCard customers to use their balance to make purchases in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

This partnership is likely to help increase revenue for PayPal. PayPal and Walmart will split the $3 per transaction for these services. The companies did not yet decide how they will split the fee. Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store. So, many PayPal users will be able to conveniently use their cards at Walmart. Therefore, this will help add to the company's future growth as PayPal adds a new source of fees to collect for these services.

Look for PayPal to continue to expand their partnerships with other companies. PayPal added over 35 partnerships in a little over two years. This is one of PayPal's strategies that I expect to help drive future growth.

Source: PayPal Q3 2018 Earnings Call Slides

PayPal's Catalyst #3: Ability to Grow at a Strong Pace

PayPal is still attracting new account holders at a strong pace. The company averaged almost 3 million new accounts per month over the past 12 months. Revenue is growing at strong double-digit rates. Revenue increased 14% year-over-year in Q3. Revenue is expected to continue growing at a strong pace of about 17% in 2019 (consensus).

Growth is also evident in the 27% increase in transactions that PayPal achieved during Q3. The pace of transactions growth shows that PayPal is gaining popularity as a convenient payment method. Total payment volume increased 24% year-over-year in Q3.

The double-digit revenue growth will help drive PayPal's expected earnings growth of 20% for 2019 (consensus). These estimates can be achieved as PayPal has an operating margin of 14.8%, EBITDA margin of over 23%, and an ROE of 13.7%. I expect this growth to be driven by the shift to cashless payments trend as merchants and buyers continue to be attracted to PayPal's convenient payments system.

PayPal attracts users because it is an easy way for e-commerce entrepreneurs to accept credit card and direct online payments. The platform is also convenient for buyers to make online purchases in a fast & secure manner.

The Millennial generation is attracted to Venmo (one of PayPal's acquisitions), probably for its social aspect. Venmo is a digital wallet that has a social media feed built into the app. It is designed to facilitate payment among friends in a more personal way. Venmo asks for comments on every transaction, which gives the payment platform a more social feel than the PayPal app.

PayPal's Catalyst #4: Blockchain Technology

Blockchain could be a technology that PayPal uses in the future for bank to bank transactions. PayPal recently employed blockchain technology to reward employees in crypto-tokens. These tokens only have value inside PayPal and the platform - for now.

Using tokens or contracts could be the first step towards using blockchain or its cousin DLT (distributed ledger technology) for money transfers. Currently, bank to bank transfers take 1-4 days to clear and international transfers can be expensive (high fees). In these modern times, why aren't wire transfers and other bank to bank transfers nearly instant?

The bank to bank transfer system is in need of a "transfer agent" that has cash reserves in multiple currencies and has direct connections to most banking institutions. Something similar to the ACATs system that brokerages use to move securities makes sense.

Without going into mechanics, PayPal could facilitate a transfer of assets between Bank A, which at the request of a client, wants to send money to Bank B. PayPal can accept some currency and delivery risks for a fee.

That is a simplification of course. Read the recent CB Insights article: How Blockchain Could Disrupt Banking for a more detailed understanding.

With global banking being a $134 trillion industry, there is a huge market for making bank to bank and other currency transfers faster and more secure. As leaders emerge, they will secure massive profits. That is a major reason why so many crypto dreams have been conjured and now crashed. PayPal appears to have a very good chance to become a leader.

PayPal Valuation

Some investors will dismiss PayPal's stock because of the trailing PE ratio of 52 or the forward PE of 31. However, this is a company growing revenue and earnings at above average double-digit rates. It is typical for stocks like this to maintain above average PE ratios.

When a company like PayPal is expected to sustain multiple years of above average growth. PayPal's 5-year PEG ratio is a fair 1.8. This is right in-line with the many growth stocks that have growth catalysts ready to emerge. When the PEG ratio is between one and two, it typically indicates a fair valuation for high growth companies.

PayPal's PEG is based on the company's 5-year projected earnings growth of about 20% annually. I think this growth rate can be achieved and exceeded as PayPal continues to grow new accounts, transactions, and payments volume as they benefit from the shift to more cashless payments throughout global economies.

PayPal Technical Stock Strength

PayPal's stock is set-up for a breakout from a technical perspective. The stock has been consolidating while the broader market was declining over the past couple of months. PayPal's stock outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) during the recent correction.

There are multiple positive technical indicators. The 50-day moving average just crossed above the 200 day moving average. The relative strength indicator [RSI] is rising. The MACD recently crossed above the signal line, indicating positive upward momentum. Money flow just turned positive indicating that buying momentum has overtaken the sellers.

Importantly, we can see that the Chaikin Money Flow, a favorite quantitative indicator at Margin of Safety Investing, troughed and has now convincingly turned up. This is almost always a sign of a rally as money flow into an asset indicates accumulation.

When you combine the technical strength with PayPal's fundamental strength, the stock looks likely to increase to new highs. We should not dismiss that technical or quantitative strength often indicate that the market as a whole sees something that individual investors might be missing.

Investment Outlook for PayPal

For Margin of Safety Investing to own a growth stock, we have to believe that it has the potential to deliver a triple in total return within in 5 years. We also have to be convinced that a double is very likely. We believe that PayPal is likely to double within 5 years and could possibly triple.

The fair valuation based on the PEG ratio should allow the stock to grow about in-line with earnings growth over the long-term. This is a company that has multiple years of above average growth in their future in my opinion.

The risk to the investment thesis is increasing competition for similar payment systems. Similar payment system competitors include: Adyen, Stripe, Skrill, and Payza. PayPal could lessen the competition and strengthen the company by acquiring one or more of their competitors.

PayPal has a strong balance sheet with 4.8x more total cash than debt. So, the company is in a good financial position for new acquisitions. M&A will be something to look for as PayPal continues to strengthen their position in the marketplace. This is something they have done successfully in the past.

The stock price is likely to outperform the broader market over the long-term as a result of PayPal's above average growth. PayPal is a stock that has the potential to increase approximately 50% in about 2 years and possibly double within 2 to 4 years. This will be driven by PayPal's strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth.

Buy PayPal now and scale into the stock on share price dips. Investors with large enough accounts, can consider buying a small stock position and selling slightly out of the money cash-secured puts a month or two out to continue building a position and lower cost basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. Business relationship disclosure: Researched and authored by David Zanoni. Additional research by Kirk Spano.

Additional disclosure: Kirk Spano is long PYPL, David Zanoni is long PYPL through the ARKW ETF. David is long FB.

The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment advisor. Kirk is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.