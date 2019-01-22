Summary

Helius Medical is a reverse-merger, single-product, pre-revenue medical device company with a unique device that delivers stimulation to the tongue to treat a type of brain injury.

Evidence suggests the device is likely a placebo, and positive patient results were from the intense physical therapy treatment, not the device.

The founders, which include Montel Williams and the former CEO who is now a fugitive, have a history of questionable marketing practices.

The phase III trial missed its primary effectiveness endpoint, thus reducing the chances of FDA approval and reimbursement coverage.

The fact that Helius has redacted important trial info should cause investors concern about the potential effectiveness of the device.