Micron: Did Samsung Ring The Alarm On Memory Chips?

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Source: Fox

In its most-recent quarter Micron's (MU) catbird seat may have cracked. The company delivered 18% revenue growth Y/Y. However, revenue and gross margin fell sequentially. Revenue of $7.9 billion was down 6% Q/Q, while gross margin (58%) fell sharply. We have seen this story before with Micron - falling revenue amid margin compression. Even more daunting is that the average sales price ("ASP") for DRAM fell in the high single-digits, while NAND ASP fell in the low- to mid-teens percent range. Even if volume stabilizes the company's revenue could fall due to a decline in pricing power.

According to CNBC, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) appears to have rang the alarm on memory demand. Below is commentary related to Samsung's Q4 2018 earnings guidance and my interpretation.

CNBC Commentary

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings likely decreased sharply due to lackluster demand in its memory chip business as well growing competition in the smartphone segment. The South Korean tech giant predicted operating profit for the three months ended December was approximately 10.8 trillion Korean won ($9.67 billion) — or 28.71 percent down from a year ago ...

Consolidated sales for the fourth-quarter is predicted to be around 59 trillion won, lower than the 62.8 trillion won analysts predicted in a Reuters poll, and 10.57 percent down from a year ago.

My Interpretation:

The projected operating income was 18 percent less than the 13.2 trillion won analysts had predicted after taking into account weakness in the semiconductor market. It was also about 39 percent less than the 17.57 trillion won operating income reported in Q3 2018. If Q4 revenue comes in at 59 trillion won and operating profit is 10.8 trillion, Samsung's operating profit margin would be 18%. This would reflect a 900 basis point decline Q/Q.

Declining revenue and falling margins sound foreboding. Micron experienced a similar phenomenon in its most-recent quarter. Samsung's revenue stream is more diversified than Micron's, yet the semiconductor segment represents the lion's share of Samsung's operating income.

CNBC Commentary

The chipmaker said weaker-than-expected demand for memory chips from data center customers led to a decline in shipments and a notable drop in memory chip prices. "What's happening is that memory demand has really fallen off a cliff in (the fourth quarter)," Mark Newman, managing director at Sanford C. Bernstein, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday. He said that much of the weakness in the predicted numbers is due to "data center demand being pushed down, and also smartphone's (demand is) pretty weak." Newman explained that data center companies that buy memory chips from Samsung and other chipmakers, have slowed down their orders in the last few months — the slowdown was a major driver of the magnitude of Samsung's profit miss, he said.

My Interpretation:

The popular narrative has been that data centers have been driving demand for memory chips, particularly value-added products that could potentially demand higher prices than those sold into computers or mobile devices. After its Q3 2018 earnings release Samsung seemed bullish on the memory chip market. It expected demand for high-density memory chips to stay solid as the cloud market grew and mid-to-low segment smartphones adopted higher specifications.

Apparently, data centers are now leading the decline in memory demand. That waning demand could hurt volume and potentially have an out-sized impact on pricing. The question remains, "How quickly can Samsung react to sharp revenue declines?" If the company's infrastructure is based on fulfilling rising chip orders then its operating income margins will likely fall further.

The Samsung News Appears Daunting For Micron

Micron has successfully shifted it supply from components to high-end solutions with robust growth and potentially higher margins. It appears that growth in high-end solutions for data centers could be coming to a halt. This is important. Revenue from the company's Compute and Networking Business Unit ("CNBU") was up 13% Y/Y and down 17% sequentially. This segment was negatively impacted by a slow down in orders from customers in graphics, enterprise and cloud markets.

The slow down in the cloud and graphics segment is known among MU bulls. What may not be known is that the mobile sector could also falter. Revenue from the Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") was up 62% Y/Y and up 17% sequentially. The segment benefited from low-power DRAM offerings and share gains in mobile managed NAND drove results. The CNBC report referenced a decline in Apple's (AAPL) iPhone orders due to China's weakening economy. If sales of memory chips into smartphones negatively impacts Samsung, then it could hit Micron as well.

The CNBU and MBU segments represent over 70% of Micron's total sales. Next quarter I expect revenue for the CNBU segment to fall further. The MBU segment could report strong revenue growth again, but if management gives a weak outlook it could be devastating for the stock.

The Global Economy Is Showing Cracks

In the past Micron was highly-exposed to ebbs and flows of the personal computer market. MU bulls have suggested that growth in data centers and the cloud has been robust and represented a secular shift; therefore, Micron's revenue and margins could grow despite economic headwinds. I believe that thesis is about to be tested. RV shipments for the month of November were off 20% Y/Y. Year-to-date November 2018 shipments were down 3% Y/Y. I believe the decline in discretionary spending will eventually reverberate through the economy.

China's economy is also slowing, despite government stimulus to prop it up. China's consumers may not be strong enough to support robust demand for automobiles, property or electronics. A weakening China could hurt smartphone sales and U.S. companies dependent upon selling commodities and manufacturing equipment to China. Part of the waning demand for memory chips could be due to the fact data centers may have stockpiled chips to ensure they had a steady supply. Another reason could be that animal spirits driving growth in data centers and the cloud may have petered out now that central bankers are undoing stimulus built up over the past decade.

Conclusion

Declining demand for memory chips by data centers and potentially, mobile device manufacturers, could be the final straw for Micron. Sell MU.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.