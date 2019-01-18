The host of factors which are detailed herein prompt the author to title this article "Will Larry Culp kitchen sink GE's 2018 Q4?"

But new GE CEO Larry Culp's credibility to date is marginal at best, given his suboptimal 2018 Q3 earnings webcast presentation and subsequent CNBC interview.

Since John Flannery has been summarily dismissed as GE CEO, shareholders will no longer be subjected to his "bully pulpit" rhetoric.

Investment thesis

This article is based on the following "baker's dozen" issues of significance which may be contributing factors to a "kitchen sink" Q4:

GE Power Q4 results; income tax effects of the Baker Hughes transactions; resolution of "best estimate" of the goodwill impairment charge of $22 billion, before tax, related to GE Power; other goodwill impairments; possible write-off of obsolete and/or slow-moving inventory; profit/loss on the sale of the Distributed Power Unit; status update regarding both the SEC and DOJ probes into GE's accounting; oxidation issues related to HA 9FB stage 1 blade issue; costs related to reorganization of GE Power and corporate HQ; tariff/trade war concerns; headcount reductions; ASC 606, change in accounting method from LIFO to FIFO et al; and "black swan" and "known unknown" events.

In the author's view, the potential materiality of any one of the first three issues would be of such magnitude individually that Culp may be inclined to "kitchen sink" Q4. Issues 4-13 are less material in nature and therefore more likely involve at least two of them materializing to trigger the "kitchen sink"

What is a "kitchen sink" quarter?

The author agrees with fellow Seeking Alpha contributor David Alton Clark's statement that "expectations and guidance are almost always reset by incoming leadership." This often "means that management cleans up the books of any negative one-time charges that may affect EPS in order to rid themselves of any potentially negative events occurring on their watch." In addition, "new management often resets guidance lower in order to give them a better chance of success."

Timeline of relevant metrics

GE CEO Larry Culp's 11/1/18 "initial observations" included the succinct phrase that "conviction and confidence" are essential in regards to GE's numbers. He also stated that:

"The strategy we announced on June 26 to create a more focused portfolio that sets up our businesses to win and strengthening our balance sheet is today the right plan going forward."

In regards to GE Power, he stated (stop me if you've heard this before) that "everything is on the table." The author's 11/1/18 article said that " Mr. Culp did a commendable job of addressing the issues discussed herein" (which were goodwill impairment, debt, divestitures and headcount reduction). A WSJ article was especially negative and stated "this is a man who bit off more than he can chew." And many of the ~ 300 commenters to my article were also clearly critical, including the viewpoint that Mr. Culp was "evasive" and GE CFO Jamie Miller "ran the show."

Given the seminal importance that Larry Culp makes a much more dynamic presence on the 1/31/19 Q4 earnings call, he needs to bring his "A" game as virtually nothing less will be acceptable. On 11/12/18, Mr. Culp was interviewed on CNBC and was harshly judged by several news articles. His demeanor was described as "fidgety" by Morningstar. Culp's body language was criticized in another article which referred to his "high level of anxiety" and called his stammer "a real red flag." These observations gave the author serious pause, especially given the almost-hero status he was regaled with upon being named CEO on 10/1/18. Given the seminal importance that Larry Culp makes a much more dynamic presence on the 1/31/19 Q4 earnings call, he desperately needs to bring his "A" game as nothing less than a "lights out" performance will be acceptable.

The #1 factor is GE Power Q4 results

In the author's view, by far the most important factor regarding a potential "kitchen sink" quarter (hereafter referred to as a KSQ) is the revenue and "bottom line" results of GE Power, which up until recently was GE's largest operating segment. The unit's staggering $631 million loss for the quarter ended 9/30/18 was indeed troubling. Operating metrics were deplorable as shown by yoy orders down by 18%, revenues down by 33% and a negative operating profit. The "vicious cycle" in the power industry and the company's bloated turbine inventory clearly indicate that it is likely that Q4 results will be constrained. A repeat of the woeful Q3 numbers could in itself catapult a KSQ

Income tax effects of the Baker Hughes transactions

On 11/14/18, GE announced a series of complicated transactions which will result in the sale of a significant portion of its BHGE shares and net the company ~$4B. It is believed that GE received an average price of between ~$21 and $23 per share and will incur a significant loss. Barron's has previously reported GE's cost basis was ~$76, but other sources have differed widely. Since the relevant details of this event have not yet been disclosed by GE, it is premature to comment about it with any degree of accuracy. But in the author's view, the bigger the loss, the more likely it would contribute significantly to a KSQ.

Goodwill impairment charge

GE's Q3 10-Q states that during "the third quarter of 2018, we recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill impairment charge of $22.0 billion related to our Power Generation and Grid Solutions businesses within our Power segment." As a former CPA with significant audit experience, this disclosure was absolutely positively the reddest of red flags to the author. How GE's goodwill balance (related mostly to the Alstom acquisition) could possibly have decreased that significantly since the audited financials of 12/31/17 prepared are eons more than problematic. The SEC and DOJ both took note as well, and there are ongoing investigations into the matter. The materiality of the amount in question is so profound that it could have a devastating effect on GE's precarious financials, and leapfrog into a KSQ. However in the author's view, it may take a protracted period of time before this situation is resolved. An ancillary effect of this situation is that it has the potential to result in a "he said she said" type scenario whereby an adversarial relationship develops between GE and its audit firm.

Factors 4-13

Page 21 of GE's 2017 10-K stated:

"We recorded pre-tax charges of $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter primarily related to slow-moving and obsolete inventory across several businesses within Power"

What, if any, similar charges that may occur in 2018 would require extreme scrutiny of the author. GE CFO Jamie Miller has made several substantive comments about GE Power, which besides being pathetically inaccurate, border on misleading. A representative sample of the litany of gaffes, inaccuracies, miscalculations and other sophomoric utterances she told investors during 2018 include the following.

On 1/24/18, Ms. Miller spoke about the company's plan to double power inventory turnover, which the author soon expressed doubt about in one of his prior articles. This plan has failed miserably as a review of GE's Q3 10-Q clearly shows that this ratio is unchanged.

"We expect GE Capital continuing earnings in 2018 and 2019 to be about breakeven."

The above is another Ms. Miller quote from 1/24/18. It is patently incongruous that three weeks into 2018 she provided guidance about the following two years. The author notes that as YTD financials clearly show otherwise regarding 2018 as GE Capital is in a loss situation per YTD metrics. Perhaps Ms. Miller would be well-advised to revisit 2019 guidance given the reality of the current situation.

On 2/21/18, GE CFO Jamie Miller said the company planned to reduce inventory in the Power segment by $1 billion in 2018. The author has previously expressed doubts this was a realistic goal absent a significant write-off and he will monitor GE's 12/31/18 audited balance sheet in this regard.

On 4/20/18, Ms. Miller said that Power "continues to look like a real second-half profile story." The author has previously stated that this was likely non-achievable and "may very well turn out to be quite the opposite of what she meant." He rests his case about the accuracy of her statement based on the pathetic YTD results of GE Power.

An excerpt from the author's 1/2/18 article states:

"CFO Jamie Miller's totally unexpected announcement on 10/30/18 (literally 10 months into the fiscal year) that the company would significantly miss previous cash flow and earnings targets for the year clearly shows how remiss how remiss GE's financial handlers have been in this regard."

At the 2018 Q3 webcast, Ms. Miller stated:

"We saw about $400 million of project reserves and other execution issues and about $150 million of just some other execution issues."

How can you consider this ambiguous statement regarding $550 million in charges even remotely transparent, Ms. Miller? The author considers this lack of granularity problematic. And sincerely hopes that Larry Culp takes corrective action in this regard.

Oxidation issues

Without revisiting how truly unprofessionally Russell Stokes handled this situation from inception until when he was removed as President & CEO of GE Power (notwithstanding his LinkedIn profile description - which the author previously pointed out is "outdated" - the bottom line is GE has either spent or expects to spend ~$480M to remediate this issue). Given the materiality of the amount, additional disclosure is warranted.

Tariff/trade war concerns

The author believes an update re former GE CEO John's Flannery's statement of 7/20/18 that GE's gross costs in this regard could be as high as $400M is very important given the materiality of the number cited. Going forward, the author strongly believes that if Larry Culp is truly committed to improving GE's financial reporting, he will assess the role of Ms. Miller's status as CFO and report his findings to shareholders on 1/31/19.

Obsolete and/or slow-moving inventory

In the author's view, GE Power's biggest operational challenge is the unit's bloated inventory. The author's analysis of GE's most recent 10-Q indicates that the company's plan to double power inventory turnover in 2018 has clearly failed miserably. GE's 2018 inventory turnover ratio is virtually unchanged per the author's review of the Q3 2018 10-Q.

Conclusion

GE CFO Jamie Miller has recently expressed that Q4 is typically a significant volume quarter for the company, and she expects 2018 Q4 to be the same. However, based on the preceding discussion, the author believes that absent another Q4 "Hail Mary" quarter similar to 2017, GE will be challenged to meet or beat consensus 2018 earnings of $0.82 (revised down ~20% from original guidance of $1.00-1.07). How GE CEO Larry Culp communicates 2018 results on 1/31/19 will be a barometer for his tenure since as of now the consensus appears to suggest that he needs to rise to the occasion in order to earn the much-needed credibility from shareholders and other stakeholders.

Adh mór Mr. Culp.

