Atlassian: Risky At All-Time Highs

However, Atlassian's rally puts the stock at new al-time highs - whereas most software stocks still remain well below peak values.

Atlassian (TEAM) has done it again: the Australia-based software vendor that is best known for its workflow and collaboration tools has posted yet another blowout quarter with a raise to its guidance targets. Atlassian is one of the most consistent earnings performers within the software industry, and one of the most regular beneficiaries of a double-digit post-earnings stock jump. Buoyed by a vigorous pace of growth (which accelerated two points sequentially from last quarter's growth rates) as well as continued robust cash flows, investors sent shares of Atlassian up more than 10% in after-hours trading:

TEAM data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: I've been bearish on Atlassian for awhile, especially after last quarter's earnings print. I cautioned back then on the stock's overheated valuation. True enough, shares of Atlassian fell 30% peak-to-trough in the month of October, as investors became cautious on richly valued growth names.

We have to wonder where that skepticism has gone. Despite a healthy recovery in the early weeks of January, the IGV Software Index (IGV) is still down more than 10% from its peak, and many individual small and mid-cap software stocks are 20% or 30% below peak values. In contrast, Atlassian has reached a new all-time high above $100.

IGV data by YCharts

Does Atlassian deserve some of this premium? Certainly. But when the stock continues to be one of the most expensive names in software, I'd be careful about being too bullish on this name regardless of its performance. Trading at ~18x forward revenues, Atlassian is essentially priced for perfection - and its high valuation also makes it extremely subject to large volatility, as we saw in the months of October and December.

The chart below compares how Atlassian is currently trading relative to other software stocks in the ~40% growth tier. As can be seen, Atlassian's valuation is a clear outlier, with most peers trading in the ~9-11x forward revenue range. Amid a volatile market that is shunning growth stocks, even a 10x forward revenue multiple can be considered steep.

TEAM EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Taking a bearish stance on a company that has such a strong track record is an unpopular position to hold. However, when the valuation spread between Atlassian and its peers is so wide, we have to approach the stock with a healthy dose of skepticism and a willingness to rotate our investments into similar, but cheaper-priced stocks.

Q2 download

Let's dive deeper into Atlassian's second-quarter results and why investors are so bullish on the quarterly print. The company's earnings summary is below:

Figure 1. Atlassian 2Q19 results Source: Atlassian Q2 investor letter

Revenues soared to $299.0 million, up 39% y/y and smashing Wall Street's consensus of $288.3 million (+34% y/y) by a solid five-point margin. So far this quarter, earnings results have been rather muted across industries - with sectors like retail, airlines, and financials all showing signs of top-line slowdown. Atlassian was one of the first software companies to report results this quarter, and the healthy beat to Wall Street's consensus was a strong bullish signal in a quarter where many investors were fearful.

Drivers for this quarter's strength were multifold. Atlassian continued to widen its customer base, adding nearly 7k in net new customers for the quarter and growing the base by 23% y/y relative to the year-ago Q2.

Figure 2. Atlassian customers Source: Atlassian Q2 investor letter

The company is also seeing tremendous success with its Atlassian Marketplace, which is a sort of Atlassian-linked app store for third-party extensions on which Atlassian collects a royalty. Many large-cap success stories in the software sector, like Salesforce.com (CRM), have widened their ecosystem and captured an entirely new revenue stream from app sales. For Atlassian, Marketplace revenue growth of 58% y/y far outstripped overall revenue growth.

It's worth noting as well that Atlassian has successfully executed a series of price increases. James Beer, Atlassian's CFO, noted on the Q2 earnings call that "I'm pleased with the overall (customer) reaction to the price increases," noting that the increases were also accompanied by notable improvements in product and service quality. Needless to say, the growth in the customer base plus an increase in average subscription sizes tremendously benefitted revenue growth.

Perhaps what investors were most optimistic about, however, was Atlassian's raised guidance targets. The company has lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.195-$1.199 billion in revenues, sufficiently above Wall Street consensus of $1.18 billion.

Figure 3. Atlassian guidance update Source: Atlassian Q2 investor letter

The company has also committed to a robust cash flow picture of $370-$380 million - which, at the midpoint, represents a huge FCF margin of 31% (one of the highest in the software sector).

Needless to say, the bullish cash flow outlook also is accompanied by strong results in the current quarter. Atlassian grew FCF in Q2 to $122.3 million, up nearly 2x from 2Q18 FCF of $67.8 million.

Partially driving this jump is a boost in gross margins, up 340bps to 83.3%. Atlassian already had some of the highest gross margins in the software sector - with its margin profile now in the mid-80s, nearly every incremental dollar of revenues to Atlassian flows to the bottom line. Efficiencies on the operating expense side - including on sales and marketing - also helped to drive operating margins up by five points.

Figure 4. Atlassian FCF, margins, and other key metrics Source: Atlassian Q2 investor letter

Buoyed both by stronger-than-expected revenue growth and a healthy improvement in gross and operating margins, Atlassian managed to drive pro forma EPS of $0.25, which represents a 19% upside surprise relative to Wall Street consensus of $0.21. Atlassian, unlike many of its software counterparts, has reached both IFRS and non-IFRS profitability - which is partially the reason that investors are incredibly bullish on this stock.

Key takeaways

There's no denying that Atlassian remains a unique software asset with multiple growing product lines and a consistent tendency to drive higher margins and cash flows. Most small and mid-cap software companies are able to achieve one or the other - growth or profitability. Atlassian, on the other hand, drives excellent results on both fronts.

Where Atlassian's appeal diminishes, however, is in its valuation. It trades many multiples ahead of its closest peers, and especially amid a cautious market environment that has rotated more into value-oriented stocks, Atlassian remains ripe for profit-taking. In my view, I'd continue to sit on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.