Yelp was originally selected as a Danger Zone Idea on 8/22/16. At the time of the initial report, the stock received an Unattractive rating. Our short thesis highlighted declining economic earnings, slowing user growth, and lack of competitive differentiation.
During the 876-day holding period, YELP outperformed as a short position, declining 4% compared to a 20% gain for the S&P 500.
In December 2018, longtime shareholder SQN Investors sent a letter to the board calling for changes to reverse this underperformance. On January 16, SQN followed up with an investor presentation calling for the board to "immediately evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of Yelp."
In our original article, we deemed a potential acquisition of Yelp unlikely due to its declining profitability and significant hidden liabilities. However, we have enough experience with Stupid Money Risk to know that companies overpay for acquisitions all the time.
In addition, YELP's fundamentals have improved enough over the past two and a half years that it may be slightly more palatable for a potential acquirer. Return on invested capital (ROIC) has improved from -3% when we wrote our article to 5% TTM, and free cash flow has been positive for each of the past two fiscal years.
YELP continues to earn our Very Unattractive rating. However, the combination of improved fundamentals, cheaper valuation, and activist pressure increases the possibility of an acquisition. As a result, we are closing our position.
Figure 1: YELP vs. S&P 500 - Price Return - Successful Short Call
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.
This article originally published on January 17, 2019.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts.
Deliverables:
1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat
2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas
3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios
Both Ernst & Young and Harvard Business School demonstrate the superiority of our research in recent white papers.
This article was written by
1. Harvard Business School & MIT Sloan prove our fundamental data is superior.
2. Ernst & Young proves the superiority of our financial analytics over Capital IQ & Bloomberg.
3. Indiana Kelly School of Business proves our stock ratings outperform human analysts.
If these prestigious institutions trust us so much that they decided to publish official papers to prove the superiority of our research, then you can safely trust us, too.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.