Is This The New Normal? Part 2: Nvidia

To continue our series on evaluating whether or not market sentiment shifts are warranted or not, today we look at Nvidia (NVDA). The high-end graphics card, data center and automotive chip maker has tanked in the “post-Bitcoin” era and I think it’s overdone. The company still holds a dominant position in their areas of focus and has a fortress balance sheet. I strongly disagree with Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value and his article predicting another 50% selloff in the next two years. I think that Nvidia deserves a premium due to its dominant position in its market segment and its unique combination of safety and growth. I’ll further highlight some of the reasons that I think this out-of-favor chip stock is going to be a long-term winner below.

Image from finviz.com

Here’s what I’m reading and hearing from the community ad nauseum: Nvidia’s growth was mainly due to Bitcoin/crypto mining craze and now that’s over there's an inventory overhang. AMD is gobbling up market share and undercutting Nvidia’s sales prices, leading to a double whammy downward pressure on both growth and profitability.

Is this the new normal? Is Nvidia going to continue to get flushed along with the rest of tech hardware companies down the drain?

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon and I think no - it represents a temporary breather in the growth story and that Nvidia will continue to see meaningful growth from automotive and data center initiatives.

Future Growth Drivers

Image from Nvidia investor presentation 11/18/18

With data center revenue coming in strong at $792 million (+58% YoY) and automotive division revenue coming in at $172 million (+19% YoY) for the most recent quarter, Nvidia has its growth drivers for the future. In comparison, the entirety of AMD produced revenues of $1.65 billion with YoY growth of just 4%. I would rather own a spin-off of Nvidia that included everything that they weren’t particularly known for than invest in AMD. In addition, management guided for gross margins of 62.5% for next quarter which would be a slight decline, but nowhere near the catastrophic drop off that some analysts are expecting. AMD sports a gross margin of 40% in the most recent quarter, and while some would say that Nvidia might have that much further to fall, I choose to view that as the result of a better run company with better pricing power for its premium products.

It's common nowadays to hear reports of the growing need for data storage and data centers, or the increasingly autonomous future of shipping and transportation. Nvidia is positioned at the forefront of both industries and will capitalize on these growing trends.

Image from statista.com post

I know the chart is a quarter or two old, but I think it illustrates the following point well enough: Nvidia’s dominant position in graphics cards for “gamers,” which is now a more broadly encompassing of a category than it used to be, is at an all-time high. Yes, this doesn’t mean that the average person who buys a computer will clearly go for Nvidia products, but among those that take their computer hardware seriously and demand performance, there's no question which product line to choose.

To help compete against AMD’s strategy of lower-quality but cheaper price tag products, Nvidia has come out with the GeForce RTX 2060. Why come out with new products if the company is dealing with an apparent inventory buildup of nearly $1.4B worth of product? It will take about two quarters to pare that storage down, but Nvidia can’t just stop completely. With a price tag of $350 on newegg.com, the RTX 2060 definitely appeals to the more reasonable and thrifty consumer. This offering puts forth a competitor to consumers who still want decent performance with a name they trust but for far less than high-end GPUs.

With debt net of cash of less than $3 billion and a payout ratio of 7.8%, Nvidia is not in the type of imminent danger that the market is clamoring for. The stock has even rebounded roughly 20% from its recent lows near the beginning of the year, and I expect that the usually tardy analyst reactions will soon start to come out positive in Nvidia’s favor now that the worst of it seems to be over.

Summary

Nvidia represents a tech stock that was punished unfairly for the appearance of a slowdown in growth, but it’s still a great name and a management team with which to hitch your wagon. Yes, that same management appeared a little weak on the conference call, but I firmly trust their ability to keep on coming out with great, top-of-the-line products. This pause in the growth story should be back to its normal upward trajectory in 2H 2019 and by then the stock will almost certainly be higher than it is now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.