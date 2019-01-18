Sandoz Inc., a Novartis (NYSE:NVS) division, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) announced the U.S. launch of SYMJEPI 0.3 mg. According to the press release, SYMJEPI will be rolled out through a "phased" launch. Sandoz's plan is to first focus on the institutional setting, followed by the retail market.

This launch has been a long time coming for investors, patients, physicians, payers, just about everyone involved… minus the competition. Sandoz and Adamis struck a distribution and commercialization deal for SYMJEPI back in July of 2018. Since the announcement of the partnership, Adamis was able to secure FDA approval of the pediatric .15mg "Jr." dosage at the end of September.

Source: ADMP

At the end of November, Sandoz announced their plans for SYMJEPI launch, and their planned wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) for a two-pack of SYMJEPI 0.3 mg Injection is $250. Which is about 16% less than the WAC of Mylan's (MYL) generic EpiPen and Teva's (TEVA) generic EpiPen.

The announcement of SYMJEPI launch should be welcomed by both Novartis and Adamis investors. Adamis will embrace a split of net profits, while Sandoz gets to disrupt the expanding epinephrine market.

Source: Sandoz

Phased Launch

It has been anticipated SYMJEPI's strongest application was the institutional and emergency services. SYMJEPI's utilitarian design is ideal for professionals who need a dependable product when a patient's life is on the line. Having Sandoz's experienced sales force establishing accounts in large institutions will ensure SYMJEPI is being supplied where practicality and price matter most.

Having large institutional accounts such health departments, education facilities and organizations, corrections departments, and government agencies is beneficial because they often have full control over their buying power and do not need to worry dealing with payer formulary and tiers.

Considering Sandoz already has well-established relationships with institutions, we should expect a hassle-free roll-out with an established salesforce offering an alternative to auto-injectors. Will these institutions find SYMJEPI to be a better alternative? It is difficult to determine if these organizations will be looking to add to SYMJEPI to their Sandoz accounts, but the current epinephrine environment might be providing SYMJEPI a timely entry into the market. A national and worldwide shortage of epinephrine auto-injectors still remains. In fact, due to the national shortage, the FDA has advised the public to extend the use of their EpiPens up to 4 months after expiration.

Perhaps the biggest institutional opportunity is being created by the government. In fact, some states are now requiring or allowing certain entities to have an epinephrine injector on site. These "stocking" laws are reaching out beyond public sector and are requiring some recreation camps, stores, restaurants, stadiums, pretty much any place that an allergen could be present to have an epinephrine injector on hand. Even though many people might agree with this decree, it is an extra expense and potential liability to these entities. Not having an epinephrine device on hand during a case of anaphylaxis could expose these groups or individuals to lawsuits and other legal ramifications. As these stocking laws begin to be implemented, we can expect the financial burden to be the biggest concern and SYMJEPI could be the solution.

Schools are at the forefront of public outcry for alternatives. Most families supply their children's epinephrine for school. However, schools are often bound by very strict guidelines requiring medication to be within the expiration date. Even if the family provides the auto-injectors, some schools are not permitted to administer the expired device. Mylan has already attempted to remedy this problem and has implemented its Epipen4schools program, which provides EpiPens to qualifying schools free of charge. Unfortunately, Mylan has warned these schools there may be delays in order fulfillment. In fact, some schools are reporting they still don't have EpiPens on hand. Furthermore, many of the anaphylaxis incidents reported in schools involve children who have not been diagnosed or prescribed an epinephrine injector. In view of these points, we can say there is an opportunity for SYMJEPI to fill this supply gap in this critical setting.

Into the bargain, the pricing of these auto-injectors remains to be an issue. Even though generics continue to come on to the market, the pricing is still relatively high. Teva and Antares (ATRS) launched their generic epinephrine auto-injector with a WAC price of $300 per two pack. Sandoz recently announced SYMJEPI's WAC price to be $250 per two-pack. Although $50 is not a huge difference in price, SYMJEPI offers a more economical option to these institutions which are often operating on a fixed budget.

Estimating Future Revenues

With SYMJEPI launched, Sandoz and Adamis now have exposure to an estimated $2.5B epinephrine market in 2019 and $5.2 billion 2026. Considering SYMJEPI is roughly 4th or 5th to market, we will assume Sandoz is able to capture a conservative 13% of the 2026 market; which would provide roughly $676M in sales.

Let's assume SYMJEPI costs $30 to manufacture (about the same as EpiPen), using Novartis' SG&A 25% of sales. SYMJEPI WAC is $250 for a two-pack. My crudely estimated SYMJEPI profit margin would be 63%. This would be $157 profit for Sandoz and Adamis to split. This would provide each with $78.00 per two-pack. Please note that I did not include taxes and any possible middle-man expenses.

Typically, most drug products have a time-to-peak sales of 6 years. This will allow me to use the estimated 2026 SYMJEPI market share of $676M. Combine that $676M in 2026 sales, plus, my estimated 63% profits, and we get ~$426M in profits to be split 50/50.

Now, $213M to Novartis might not be a big deal, considering their 2017 sales of ~$49B, but their Sandoz division did experience a drop in U.S. revenue. As for Adamis, $213M would represent ~$200M increase in their current estimated annual revenue. Of course, I am just speculating on the above scenario, and we don't know the overall margins and market share. However, it does illustrate the potential financial benefits for both companies. Sandoz would see a boost in their weakening U.S. sales, and Adamis would become a growing company.

Potential Downside to Phased Roll-Out

Although the institutional side is where Sandoz claims to have its strength, it is the retail market that appears to be suffering from the epinephrine shortage. Parents are stockpiling expired EpiPens for fear that the shortage will continue. Obviously, Sandoz needs to execute on establishing these institutional accounts in order to provide investors some confidence that SYMJEPI is being pushed in the right direction. Hopefully, the institutional sales will outweigh the retail public relations opportunity.

The other downside is large institutional sales can require contracts and deals, which require time and negotiations. Although SYMJEPI might be commercially available, investors might not see sales numbers for a few months.

What is Next for SYMJEPI?

The long road for SYMJEPI continues as investors should look forward to the U.S launch of SYMJEPI Jr (.15 mg) and the announcement of ex-U.S. strategy for SYMEJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. Although the commercial launch of SYMJEPI Jr. is significant, I find the announcement of the ex-U.S. strategy to be a more important event. According to the commercial agreement between Sandoz and Adamis, Sandoz has first right to negotiate to commercialize SYMJEPI outside the U.S. I would have to assume Sandoz is interested in this opportunity and would be the partner of choice for Adamis.

Hopefully, Adamis investors will not have to wait as long on this agreement as they did for the U.S. deal.

Source: ADMP

Conclusion

Epinephrine shortages, high prices, and device failures have some professionals and the public looking for an alternative to current lot. Mylan and Pfizer (PFE) have essentially shot themselves in the foot while opening the door to SYMJEPI. Multiple controversies and high prices have exhausted the public's tolerance of EpiPen, and the generics are not picking up the slack.

Sandoz and Adamis are providing a lower cost alternative to auto-injects while still leaving room for profit. Sandoz's plan of focusing on the institutional side of the market will not deliver the big public exposure needed to make SYMJEPI a household name. However, the increasing demand and requirements for institutions to have an epinephrine product on site might provide Sandoz some easy wins in their roll-out launch. The shortage of epinephrine injectors is providing market opportunities all across the country for Sandoz to secure deals for SYMJEPI but without the need for an expanded sales force. In addition, SYMJEPI's lower WAC could allow Sandoz to lowball the generic auto-injectors during negotiations leaving the auto-injectors to battle for retail market share.

Ultimately, it comes down to Sandoz's commercial execution. Without meaningful deals and sales, many investors and analyst will brand the launch as a failure. Investors need to look forward to upcoming earnings reports for both Novartis and Adamis to help determine how the launch is going. In addition, look out for potential press releases announcing large institutional deals involving SYMJEPI.