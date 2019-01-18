Don't Buy Codexis For The Long Haul

Overview

Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) relies on its CodeEvolver platform to manufacture and design proteins with specific properties in manufacturing, food production, biotech, and the like. Recently, Codexis has been given approval to continue work with CDX-6114, a prospective treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU). This paper will look at the recent financial results, stock price moves, and a sensible forecast of the company's prospects in the near future.

PKU is present in roughly "50,000 people in the developed world." Aside from maintaining a strict diet, sapropterin (Kuvan) is a treatment that alleviates the severity of PKU symptoms. Kuvan is manufactured by BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). According to its most recent quarterly report, BMRN clocked $321M in sales from Kuvan in the first nine months of 2018, with $113M of that coming in during the last three months from the end of September. Assuming similar sales rates, an annual sales amount of about $440M in 2018 from Kuvan seems reasonable.

CDX-6114 - Prospects and Risks

Codexis is aiming CDX-6114 at that $440M/year pie, and though the initial good news of a successful Phase 1a trial boosted stock prices from $15.50/share to $22/share by December 2018, this turned out to be a short-lived boost. Prices have dropped back between $15 and $17 since the middle of December and up to the time of this writing. To be fair, a Phase 1 trial, no matter how promising, doesn't take too much risk off the table when it comes to monetizing a prospective drug. Equity investors still have a ways to go if they want to profit directly from CDX-6114. However, subsequent trial results may present an opportunity, with limited downside, for traders looking for short-term gains.

Codexis' gross profit grew from $5.6M in 2014 to $6M in the latest reported fiscal year. I will admit that its operating expenses obviously hurt the income statement at first glance. However, the company's partnerships with industry majors such as Merck (NYSE:MRK), Nestle Health Science and others, combined with a growing asset base (from $48.1M to $53.6M in the last four years) and expanding cash and equivalents position ($4.3M to 11.9M in the last four years), argue against Codexis running out of cash anytime soon. As such, equity investors have a bit of a downside cushion with the CDXS stock. Over the long term, the above-mentioned cushion could, of course, change, but for now, short-term risk is contained. If subsequent research with CDX-6114 is successful, we will see a similar stock bounce for CDXS that will last from a few days to a few weeks. Considering that the last bounce corresponding to the successful Phase 1a trials would have given about 40% in less than a month, those looking to cash in on a short price jump would do well put aside some money into CDXS at current prices.

But what if the pipeline for CDX-6114 gets clogged up? The drug development pipeline is fraught with risks and dashed hopes. Well, consider that biotech analysts are mostly "Buy" on the stock with a target price of over $20. Let's say they are wrong and CDX-6114 trial research falls through. As mentioned, the company has other revenue streams and partnerships that will soften the blow, so investors shouldn't expect the stock to tank too much. Also, note that the stock hasn't gone below its 100-day SMA ($10.29) in the past two years.

Even if CDXS's stock tanks to around $10 on bad news from its CDX-6114 program, I feel that there are enough other fundamentals to prop up the stock to at least $12/share, if not the current price of $15-17, within a few months. As such, steady investors who avoid the panic-selling urge will have, at most, wasted their time on a decline of about 20% in exchange for about 40% potential gains centered around the same event. These are not spectacular odds nor gains, but on the flip side, the risk to Codexis' equity traders presented by trials with its CDX-6114 research is not excessive.

Further out, assume that the $440M/year pie for managing phenylketonuria is steady, adjusting for inflation. If CDX-6114 actually makes it to the market and grabs even 1% of those $440M in annual sales, that is $4.4M added to Codexis' total revenue, already more than 8% of total annual revenues reported for the latest fiscal year. Of course, extrapolating from revenues to earnings is tricky because of management's decisions on R&D spending in the meantime. But even looking at direct costs of revenue, we can make a cautious estimate for gross profit. On an annual basis, cost of revenue has eaten up, at most, 88% of revenue in the last four years. Assume that any new revenues eventually gained from CDX-6114 will be even more expensive, taking up as much as 95% of sales. Even with this harsh estimate, the projected inflation-adjusted $4.4M/year in CDX-6114-based sales will translate into gross profit of $220K/year. This is a bit modest in exchange for the inherent uncertainty and other revenue streams overshadowing CDX-6114's ROI in the next few years. CDX-6114 still hasn't cleared Phase 2, and new competitors could always derail even these cautious sales estimates.

Speaking of competition, I see no reason why BioMarin Pharmaceutical will give up its share of the PKU treatment market. As such, I see no reason why Codexis will make a large splash in that market in the near future, even assuming CDX-6114 is cleared for consumption. As stated above, Codexis may grab some sales, but it won't be much and, given that the company has a habit of generous cost of revenue expenditures, even the gross profit contribution from any such CDX-6114 sales won't be spectacular. Shareholders who bank on the long-term success of CDX-6114 may be taking on too much risk and opportunity cost compared to simply cashing out at the next potential stock price bounce if CDX-6114 performs well in Phase 2 trials.

Existing Revenues Haven't Turned into Earnings

Turning to other Codexis operations, I will trust the latest conference call outlook for about $62M in annual sales. It must be noted that even with this increase of about 24% compared to last year's revenues, operating income and net income do not give me hope. Revenues have gone up every year, but expenses have jumped ahead correspondingly and given increasingly negative earnings applicable to shareholders. Though Codexis has and will likely continue to clock in growing sales and fruitful partnerships, I feel it is still too much in the speculative research phase to be a boon to a long-term portfolio for most investors. Of course, risk junkies can argue that anyone who bought the stock at $1.30 in January 2013 and cashed out today would be singing a different tune, seeing as how their money would have multiplied more than 11x in a little over five years. That's true, but such gains were not made on strong earnings or a shrinking risk profile.

A Glance at Valuation

Given that earnings have been negative, a judgment on P/E isn't helpful one way or the other. However, we can talk a little about revenues. For now, revenues exist to add asphalt to the company's cash runway and research projects, but not to buttress stock prices directly. P/S on the other hand gives us an admittedly tentative grip on the company's value. At the time of this writing, Codexis' P/S clocks in at 14.2 (TTM), and given its nature as a generally risky and mostly unknown-potential biotech firm, any comparison to the industry average is helpful. And what do we find? Price/sale for biotech and drug development companies averages between 4.4 and 5.0 in the last few quarters. Keep in mind that even the theoretically perfectly "average-priced" biotech firm has substantial equity risk given the nature of this industry. CDXS would have to be priced at about $6-7/share without compromising revenues, taking on additional debt, or risking existing shareholder dilution. Remember, P/S ignores obligations like debt, and there are many lines on the income statement that conspire to ensure that "sales" is a long way from "earnings". A failing business can have sales into the stratosphere and an attractive P/S as it sinks into bankruptcy if those sales don't translate into sustainable earnings. Frankly, this is much closer to Codexis' position.

Even if the company got its P/S down to approximately 5.0, remember that this average 4.4-5.0 metric includes biotech firms that are fundamentally profitable and can stand on their own positive EPS. We could go into book value and corresponding P/B, but I don't think book value is at all a good determinant of future prospects and stock price moves for businesses like Codexis. As mentioned before, positive results from CDX-6114 will boost any apparently weak metric and negative results, faltering revenues, or equity dilution will decimate even seemingly justified metrics-based optimism. Generally, valuation based on metrics isn't the best for pre-earnings biotechs like Codexis, but even if it was, you should still be wary of its stock.

Summary

Codexis has enough revenue and partnerships to stay afloat, but equity investors need a reason for positive gains before jumping in. Endless fixed income securities exist to keep an amount of money afloat. Regarding potential gains: Codexis has given negative earnings in the recent past and has shown only early-phase success of CDX-6114. As such, equity investors would be better served elsewhere than the CDXS stock. If Codexis had more in its pipeline, perhaps the risk of a failure could be defrayed by success or at least prospects thereof elsewhere. However, with only one in-house drug in its clinical trials program, the stock is too much of a wildcard for long-term investors. Short-term traders will very likely get a solid, short-term bounce from any future successes from CDX-6114, but that's all I can say as far as ROI from Codexis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.