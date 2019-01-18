Apple: Now You Know The Rest Of The Story

To simply look at Apple fundamentally could be a grave mistake. Apple’s numbers are certainly enticing. However, from a macro perspective you may want to sit this dance out until the trade negotiations with China become clear.

Just a few months back Apple was the first company to ever reach $1 trillion valuation. In less than four months the company’s value has fallen to below $750 billion.

Today we will look at this company from both a micro as well as a macro perspective.

I have never seen a company that had current assets exceeding $131 billion. That is the equivalent of $27.62 per share. Furthermore, this company worth $750 billion only carries $93 billion in long-term debt.

Apple is expected to earn right at $12 a share in 2019 and is currently trading at 13 times earnings. It is anticipated this company will grow 11 to 12% over the next five-year period.

With those fundamentals you could expect this company to trade at least 18 times earnings. The stock is currently trading at $154. With a multiple of 18 you could easily come up with a target of $212 a share. That approximately computes to a 38% return.

You would have to conclude fundamentally this company is very attractive.

As Paul Harvey used to say, “now for the rest of the story”.

18% of Apple’s revenues are derived from sales within China. Subsequently, China’s economic environment has slowed significantly causing Apple iPhone sales to fall sharply.

Keep in mind that Apple’s latest phone retails for more than $1000 per unit. China’s per capita GDP is only $10,000. This higher price appears to be more than the Chinese people are able or willing to pay.

Furthermore, Apple along with many other high-tech companies elected to move their manufacturing facilities to China. With the cost of labor being so attractive, these companies felt compelled to move their manufacturing base. Today 90% of smart phones are made in China.

Apple is currently the third largest producer of smart phones in the world. They are third only to Samsung and Huawei. There are two Chinese companies that manufacture mobile phones, Huawei and ZTE. Huawei is the largest. Both companies have manufactured a smart phone similar and comparable to Apple’s iPhone with one exception, they retail for a much lower price. In fact, some argue their lower cost smart phones are the reason Apple’s revenues are falling.

The cost to do business in China is quite pricey as many technology companies have found out. Apple along with all the others had to share their intellectual properties and technology with the Chinese government. Keep in mind that they knew that going in and apparently the lower manufacturing cost along with the huge market potential outweighed the sharing of their technologies.

There has been lawsuit upon lawsuits filed with the WTO regarding the theft of IP throughout China.

The European Union challenged today in the World Trade Organization (WTO) the systemic practices that force European companies to give up sensitive technology and know-how as a precondition for doing business in China. This legal action builds up on a case launched by the EU in June 2018

In fact, this was reported by the Wall Street Journal just yesterday.

In the wake of a civil lawsuit by T-Mobile and other telecommunications companies against the Chinese networking and telecommunications company Huawei, the US Department of Justice is reportedly conducting a criminal investigation of the company. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the DOJ is close to filing an indictment against Huawei for theft of trade secrets, including the technology used in a robot developed by T-Mobile to test smartphones.

Reuters reported just this morning on legislation that was introduced yesterday by a bipartisan group of US lawmakers.

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], ZTE Corp or other Chinese telecommunications companies that violate U.S. sanctions or export control law.

Keep in mind independent of the theft of IP, each company made the decision to do business in China. They knew right up front that meant giving away their technological secrets as part of the deal. Furthermore, manufacturing 90% of your product and knowing that 20% of your revenues are generated in that one country is extremely risky. Apple is finding this out today.

Should a trade deal be reached with China, Apple would be a huge beneficiary. In fact, here is a list of companies that would all get a huge lift should a deal be reached.

U.S. companies that are most sensitive to tariffs

Company China revenue exposure 12-month forward PE 1 Skyworks Solutions 83% 9.8 2 Broadcom 54% 10.7 3 Micron Technology 51% 4.7 4 Marvell Technology Group 50% 11.9 5 Intel 24% 10.6 6 Apple 20% 12.2 7 NVIDIA 20% 20.3

Source: HSBC Get the data Created with Datawrapper

A company with its financials as strong as an Apple’s can withstand a turbulent time. Longer-term this company would have to be viewed as attractive. In fact, it’s been speculated 5 to 10 years down the road a major shift to healthcare will lessen the burden placed on the company so dependent upon the sales of the iPhone. Healthcare diagnostic tools is becoming the fastest growth component for Apple.

For the near term however, caution is the word of the day. Near term, due to the geopolitical environment we could see a very bumpy road.

“Now you know the rest of the story”

