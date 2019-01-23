The Children's Place: Q3 Concerns Don't Offset A Still-Attractive Bull Case

Summary

PLCE plunged after lowering full-year guidance in conjunction with Q3 results.

The quarter isn't perfect; there are concerns about margins as the company continues to grow its online business.

But PLCE is cheap enough as is; add in $25 million in benefits coming off the P&L next year and out-year multiples head toward 6-7x.

Competition is fading, reliance on malls is lessening, and cyclical concerns really shouldn't apply here.

PLCE should rebound to prior levels at least, and still has a path toward doubling over a few years.