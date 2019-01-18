Netflix: 400m Subscribers By 2023?

Over the next five years, the number of subscribers could nearly triple to 400 million as per my estimates.

Subscriber growth is likely to remain the key driver of NFLX at least for the next five years.

All investments are a story. When it comes to tech, that story can usually be conveyed with one headline figure.

For Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it's unit shipments (or at least it used to be); for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), it's monthly active users; and for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), it's quarterly ad revenue. There's one key metric that underpins the entire multi-billion dollar juggernaut.

Of these juggernauts, Netflix (NFLX) is probably the most straightforward. It's a media streaming business with tons of cash that licenses some content and creates original content in an effort to gin up its headline number - subscribers.

According to the latest quarterly report, the company has 145.9 million subscribers from across the world. More than half of these subscribers (52.3%) were from countries other than the US. The platform added 8.8 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, greater than its own expectations of 7.6 million and the population of Switzerland.

I'm not saying this number tells us the whole story about Netflix. Other factors like pricing power, content licensing fees, competition for talent, and foreign censorship have a meaningful impact on the company's fate. However, the tech giant is still in the middle of an aggressive growth phase, so digging into this key number makes sense. Here's a closer look at how many people Netflix can expect to add over the next year and beyond:

The size of the pie

Sooner or later, Netflix will run out of people to sign up. The fact that internet penetration isn't 100% and nearly 10% of the population lives on less than $2 a day means there's a natural cap on the number of people who can pay to watch shows over the internet.

Facebook seems to be hitting this natural cap with growth in monthly active users petering out in the last few quarters. And Facebook is a free service. Netflix costs an average of $10 a month, which is a massive leap from paying nothing to watch an endless stream of free YouTube videos.

That being said, this recent quarter proves that Netflix isn't done growing just yet. It's still adding international subscribers at a relentless pace. So, the natural cap for Netflix is somewhere between its current 145.9 million and Facebook's nearly 2 billion.

As I've mentioned before, there's no doubt the bulk of subscriber growth is likely to come from India. The country is more than just the fastest growing economy with the world's second largest population, it's home to the world's most passionate TV viewing and movie-going audience.

In a year, over 2,000 movies are released in India. According to official estimates, the industry sold 2.2 billion movie tickets in 2016. China, by comparison, sold only 1.25 billion that same year. Also in 2016 - the number of households with a TV set reached 181 million.

However, most of these ticket buyers and TV viewers aren't paying much for the content they consume. The Indian movie industry grosses about $2 billion a year, which implies that each movie ticket sold is worth roughly less than $1. Meanwhile, the number of premium Direct-to-Home (DTH) subscribers are little over 60 million, which would imply that the number of people paying for TV content is a lot fewer as well.

Assuming Netflix is targeting these same premium TV viewers suggests the potential market in India is 60 million subscribers at the moment. Netflix seems to be acknowledging this conundrum and is planning to target a bigger audience in India by offering a special 200 INR ($1.5) mobile-only subscription package. That would open up a potential market of 468 million by 2021.

At this point, you may wonder - what about India's eastern neighbour?

About China

At the moment, China has a larger population than India and a far greater median income. Only 23.5% of the Chinese population bought a movie ticket in 2018. However, the average revenue per person was $16.61 and the industry is expected to rake in $5 billion in total revenue this year.

China also has a higher penetration of smartphones and internet access. Internet penetration stood at 38.4%, which means 532 million are online. China's market for content is also growing rapidly. Furious 7 and Avengers: Infinity War are in the top ten highest grossing films in China's history and last year, an Indian blockbuster called Dangal cracked the top 40. The Chinese demand for great content from across the world is expanding rapidly.

However, Netflix doesn't get a piece of the action. China, alongside North Korea, South Sudan, Iran, and Crimea, is the only place in the world where you can't access the platform. Meanwhile, a local competitor, iQiyi Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), is snapping up millions of subscribers every month.

In my opinion, China's population, spending capacity, and thirst for content make it a critical market for Netflix. The country's censorship firewall has managed to keep companies like Facebook and Google out for years, but I can see Netflix cracking through.

I want to dig into this further and really try to estimate whether Netflix can crack the Great Wall over the next few years. Let me know in the comment section below if you want a follow-up piece on this. Meanwhile, I'll assume China's contribution to Netflix's total addressable market is 0.

Africa

Netflix has been hiring talent and building up local partnerships in Africa for years. This year, it could release its first African original series. Not only is the continent home to 1.2 billion people, but it is also experiencing rising income and a growing population.

Africa also offers a unique mix of mobile penetration and young demographics. Coupled with the fact that many countries are francophone and Netflix already has an extensive French library of content, means Africa could be an undeniable source of growth for the company long term.

Their original show Cannabis depicts the Mediterranean hashish trade between North Africa, Spain, and France, and the dialogues often switch between French, Spanish, and Arabic. It's a representation of the company's future roadmap in Africa.

Rest of the World

Netflix announced several new French shows last year and recently said that it was working on six original titles from Colombia. There's also been heavy investment in anime shows over the past few years. Europe, Japan, and Latin America are, undoubtedly, key markets for the company.

Total Market Estimate

Assuming Netflix doesn't crack China, introduces a cheaper subscription plan in India, and manages to sustain its current share of the global streaming market, here are some of the estimates for subscribers in 2023:

Region Assumption Subs in 2023 India 10% of total mobile user base 46 million China Still blocked in 2023 0 US Steady 7% pace of growth 84 million Africa Continent reaches 45% internet penetration and Netflix captures 2% of this population 11 million Europe Same market share and streaming penetration as US 185 million LatAm Video streaming penetration reaches 20% by 2023 and Netflix retains 60% market share 80 million Total 406 million

Bottom Line: Netflix could have over 400 million subscribers by the year 2023. Over time, however, the number of subscribers will become less important. Factors such as a potential entry in China, content rivalry from big players like Google, Apple, Disney, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), rate of cash burn, debt and pricing power will ultimately shape Netflix's bottom line.

