REIT Dividend Spotlight: Digital Realty Trust

Global hyperscale datacenter operators will continue to be of high importance to datacenter landlords in the coming years as concentration in the space is only expected to increase.

Image shown: Digital Realty’s top 20 customers by annualized base rent. Source: Digital Realty investor presentation.

2019 Guidance Update

Shares of datacenter REIT Digital Realty Trust (DLR) faced selling pressure following the release of its 2019 guidance January 9. The update revealed expectations for a high-single-digit decline in rental rates on renewal leases on a cash basis and core funds from operations (FFO) guidance of $6.60-$6.70, the latter of which came in below the market’s expectations. However, cash-releasing spreads being expected to decline in 2019 is indicative of the pricing environment for wholesale datacenter capacity across the industry as releasing rates become increasingly dependent upon moves made by large cloud operators.

According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report, hyperscale datacenters will account for ~53% of all installed datacenter servers by 2021, which is a material increase compared to an estimated ~38% at the end of 2018, and such a concentration makes the current 24 global hyperscale operators of high importance to datacenter landlords. Fortunately for such landlords, however, is the generally impressive credit quality of these operators and the long-duration leases that help to mitigate the negative impact of poorer pricing power.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2018, Digital Realty’s top 20 customers accounted ~53.2% if its total annualized rent, and 64 of its 205 data centers were occupied by single customers at the end of 2017. Its largest customers are subsidiaries of IBM (IBM), an undisclosed Fortune 50 software company, and Facebook (FB) with 6.4%, 6.3%, and 6.3%, respectively, of annualized base rent at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The image at the top of this article provides a breakdown of the REIT’s top 20 customers as of the end of the third quarter of 2018. Key risks for Digital Realty include concentration and the resulting weakness in pricing power and near-term lease expirations as leases expiring in 2019 accounted for 22.5% of the REIT’s annual rental revenue as of the third quarter of 2018.

Nevertheless, Digital Realty expects 2019 revenue to be in a range of $3.2-$3.3 billion compared to expectations for 2018 revenue to be $3.0-$3.2 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for 2019 (57%-59%) suggests it will be roughly in line with 2018 expected results, and year-end portfolio occupancy rates are also expected to be approximately flat compared to 2018 results (guidance of +/- 50 basis points). Increases in leasing volume thanks in part to new growth projects, should help offset pricing weakness among the REIT’s largest tenants.

Dividend Analysis

Digital Realty's adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio of 1.8 is solid, but the payout remains dependent on access to the capital markets. Shares yield ~3.8% as of this writing.

Image source: Valuentum

Assessment of Company Dividend Strategy

Key Strengths

Digital Realty Trust has rewarded its investors with a steady and growing dividend over the past decade or so as its dividend has grown at a ~12% CAGR since 2005. The firm is levered to long-term secular demand drivers via the use of its leased datacenters in the proliferation of the Internet, video, cloud, and mobile, and it holds investment grade credit ratings (Baa2/BBB/BBB). Its dividend policy stipulates that the company will pay out a minimum of 100% of taxable income via dividends and maintain a payout ratio of less than 90% of AFFO.

Potential Weaknesses

Real estate investment trusts pay out 90% of annual taxable income and therefore are unable to meaningfully reinvest internally-generated funds, resulting in external capital-market dependence. The weak internal cash-flow retention of most REITs translates into poor raw, unadjusted Dividend Cushion ratios, which could become severe during the depths of the real estate cycle. Even though a REIT’s operating cash flow may be robust, the lack of cash accumulation on the balance sheet and the massive debt needed to purchase/develop new properties can become restrictive. The adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio, accounts for expectations of continued access to the capital markets, which while “normal,” cannot be guaranteed in times of tight credit.

Image source: Valuentum

Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.