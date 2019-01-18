Is The Future For Silver Shiny Or Not?

All in all, I am struggling to see where the ignition for silver prices will come from and would like to see the supply/demand situation trend in demand's favor.

Every picture tells a story, so we will take a quick look at the chart of silver's progress, and it is not a pretty sight.

Silver declined along with gold, even though the number of applications for it increased with new technological advances.

Background

The first decade of the precious metals bull market was in hindsight a wonderful opportunity to generate profits by sticking with the trend. We were able to acquire both gold and silver at what now look like very cheap prices. The producers also gave us the opportunity to generate good profits with our funds invested for relatively short time periods. However, all good things come to an end, and this bull market concluded in 2011 when gold peaked at $1,900/oz.

Silver suffered the very same fate, even though the number of applications for it increased with new technological advances. Silver prices peaked at $50.00/Oz, and today silver trades at sub $16.00/Oz, registering a fall of $34.00/Oz or a loss of 68%. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) mirrored the fall from a peak of $47.00 in 2011 to sub $15.00 today.

The Pros and cons of a rally in silver prices

The argument for owning silver includes but is not limited to the following: supply and demand, industrial usage, jewelry, the proliferation of fiat currencies, trade wars, the gold/silver ratio, geopolitical uncertainty, the rise of populism in politics, etc. Most of these criteria suggest a stronger more robust silver market sector and, collectively, they should boost prices considerably.

On the other hand, against owning silver is that regardless of all of the above, this sector has been battered and is still suffering. There are also costs for storage, transportation and insurance that are not reflected in the spot price of silver.

Eight-year silver chart

Every picture tells a story, so we will take a quick look at the chart of silver's progress, and it is not a pretty sight.

The trend is our friend as the old adage goes, and the trend on the eight-year chart is one of demise until the last three years or so where we can see that prices have leveled off.

We can also glean that there have been a number of rallies which have added some cheer for silver bugs to celebrate, but these rallies didn't have the legs to mount a serious challenge to previous all-time highs and in hindsight turned out to be head fakes.

One-year chart of silver

If we take a look at the last year, we can see that silver prices had a torrid time with the exception of the last quarter of 2018 when prices came to life.

The move up from $14.00/Oz to $15.75/Oz generated considerable interest. However, the technical indicators - the RSI, STO and MACD - are clearly in the overbought zone and looks to be rolling over. Silver's recent rally is starting to look like another head fake, but the demise of the dollar could change its fortunes.

The Gold/Silver Ratio

This ratio currently stands at 83 (1,293/15.57) and is historically very high. If this ratio was to revert to a more normal figure of around 55, then either gold has to fall dramatically or silver has to rally at a far faster rate than gold in order to close the gap.

Conclusion

It is truly fascinating to see the new uses for silver being put forward on a daily basis and one wonders if one of these new technologies will be the catalyst for next rally in silver prices. Then we find that solar panels will need less silver in the future as technology improves, so this is one step forward and one backwards as new demands are negated by improvements in production techniques.

As we understand it, the supply/demand position for silver in 2018 is estimated to have produced a surplus of around 35 million ounces. The demand was in order of 963 million ounces, so that's 3.63% of surplus silver. This is not a big surplus, but in order to get excited about silver's future, I would prefer to see demand outstripping supply in a big way.

The gold/silver ratio is out of kilter and due for a correction. I tend to agree with this sentiment; however, a correction is not a given. Just ask those who are still waiting for tulips to make a comeback.

All in all, I am struggling to see where the ignition for silver prices will come from and would like to see the supply/demand situation trend in demand's favor. A yet to be announced application for silver boosting demand would also be encouraging, but given what we know now, it isn't the time to be all-out bullish on silver.

The biggest driver for silver prices could be the lack of rate hikes in the US in 2019. The possibility exists that there won't be any, in which case the dollar would slide, and gold would rally, probably taking silver with it.

On a positive note, 2019 will be volatile and opportunities in this sector will present themselves as various silver stocks become oversold and indeed overbought. This will allow us to position ourselves both long and then short at unique intervals. We will also be able to place some options trades as and when they offer value and skewed in our favor.

As always, go gently. These are treacherous waters to navigate, and due diligence has never been more important than it is today - so please put the effort in.

Your comments are very much appreciated as they do help to add some semblance of balance when debating a market sector which is in a state of flux.

Disclaimer: Www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor a guarantee of future success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.