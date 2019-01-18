TrovaGene: An Interesting Precision Medicine Developer

Summary

Various elements are required for a successful bioscience investment.

Stellar asset is one of the key requisites. However, the molecule in development still needs strong patent protection.

Strong cash position is another requirement because it takes tremendous capital to fund a molecule from bench research to commercialization.

Trovagene is leveraging on both combination therapy and precision medicine to innovate a novel drug, onvansertib for the management of many cancers.

Combination therapy and precision medicine are cornerstone of stellar cancer management.