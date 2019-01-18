Occidental Petroleum Prioritizes Cash Flows Over Production Growth

The oil price environment continues to look uncertain, but Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is confident about its ability to generate strong levels of cash flows even in a $40 a barrel oil price environment. Occidental Petroleum benefits from having a low-cost asset base at the Permian Basin and high-margin operations in the international markets, particularly in Oman where the company has expanded its footprint. The company, which offers a dividend yield of 4.7%, is well positioned to continue rewarding investors with dividends. For these reasons, I believe Occidental Petroleum is one oil stock investors should consider buying for a challenging oil price environment.

2019 could turn out to be a challenging year for oil producers since the weakness in oil prices is going to drag their profits and cash flows. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged around $65 a barrel in 2018 but could drop to just $55.50 in 2019, as per Goldman Sachs. The US Energy Information Administration has also given a grim forecast. The agency is expecting a price of $54 a barrel for 2019. There is, however, no consensus among analysts and industry experts since some expect prices to recover meaningfully at the back end of the year while others, such as those from Citi, have predicted further weakness ahead.

For an uncertain environment, I believe investors should consider only those oil producers who prioritize shareholder returns, can generate decent profits and free cash flows throughout oil price cycles, and have a rock solid balance sheet. Occidental Petroleum is one such producer.

Occidental Petroleum is one of the biggest oil producers in the US with a diverse asset base at home and in international markets. But what sets Occidental apart is that this is a conservatively managed oil producer that focuses on generating strong levels of cash flows and rewarding investors with dividends and buybacks, which is in contrast to other oil producers who primarily target double-digit production growth. This was evident from Occidental's recently released capital plans for 2019.

Occidental has planned for various oil price scenarios for 2019, but I believe the key takeaway is that the company expects to generate enough cash flows to fund its operations and maintain dividends even at $40 oil. In this worst-case scenario, the company will cut the CapEx down to sustaining levels by reducing drilling activity and abandoning production growth, but it will still generate enough cash flow from operations to self-fund its investments and dividends. In other words, the company expects to hit cash flow neutrality at $40 WTI. At a $50 or higher oil prices, Occidental will deliver more than 8% production growth while in most scenarios, its CapEx will still come in lower as compared to $5 billion in 2018.

Occidental pays a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share which translates into an annualized yield of 4.7% which is one of the highest among all independent oil producers. The company has a good track record of funding its CapEx and dividends from internally generated cash flows.

In the first nine months of this year, for instance, Occidental generated $6.23 billion of cash flow from operations (ex. changes in working capital) which covered its capital expenditure of $3.64 billion and dividend payments of $1.78 billion. It is also one of the few energy companies that did not cut its dividend in the downturn. Its latest forecast shows that the company will continue going this way in the future, even if oil price environment worsens. If prices improve, however, then Occidental will increase CapEx and target double-digit growth. In this case, its free cash flows will expand which will pave the way for meaningful dividend growth.

If, however, in a worst-case scenario, Occidental faces a meaningful cash flow deficit due to weaker than expected oil prices or any unforeseen issues at its non-E&P (chemical and marketing) businesses, then it can bridge the funding gap by using its cash reserves of almost $3 billion, selling non-core assets, or by raising additional debt. The company has an under-levered balance sheet that can easily absorb additional debt. At the end of the third quarter, Occidental carried $10.3 billion of debt which translates into debt to equity ratio of 48% which is lower than its large-cap peer average of around 64%. The company also doesn't have any significant (>$1Bn) near-term debt maturities.

Occidental's ability to generate strong levels of cash flows is underpinned in large part by its low-cost asset base. The company owns 2.5 million net acres at the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest cost shale oil-producing region in the US. Here, the company produces conventional as well as tight oil. Its shale oil, called the Permian Resources segment, has been fueling the company's production and cash flow growth. More importantly, this is a high-margin business since these are low-cost barrels that breakeven at less than $50 a barrel and the output is sold at a premium price that is linked to international oil prices. Occidental has amassed a vast inventory of these low-cost barrels - enough to fuel the company's production for 17 years at the current drilling pace. For the full-year 2018, Occidental has targeted 50% growth in total shale oil and gas production to around 212,000 boepd (pumped 225,000 boepd in 3Q18) and expects to further increase its output by more than 35% in 2019.

In addition to this, Occidental also owns assets in the Middle East (Oman, the UAE) and Latin America (Colombia). These are mostly conventional oil and gas assets that offer high returns, generate significant free cash flows, and have low decline rates. The company's operations in Oman, in particular, could become a key driver of growth for the international business in the long run. Occidental has recently more than doubled its footprint in the oil-rich region by acquiring an interest in new blocks. Its gross acreage in Oman has grown from 2.3 million to 6 million acres while the size of the potential well inventory has also more than doubled to around 10,000 drilling locations.

I believe this is a low-risk expansion considering that the new acreage is located right next to the company's existing oil-producing properties. This gives Occidental an opportunity to use its extensive subsurface knowledge and vast experience of operating in Oman as it begins exploration work on the new blocks. And when it eventually begins producing oil from here, it can use its existing midstream infrastructure.

For these reasons, I believe Occidental is well prepared to face a tough oil price environment. If prices improve, the company has planned to grow cash flows at a rapid pace through double-digit production growth. The company is focusing on generating strong levels of cash flows in high as well as low oil price scenarios. This makes Occidental a great stock to own, particularly after the 15% drop seen in the last three months which has pushed the dividend yield to 4.7%. Long-term oriented investors should consider loading up on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.