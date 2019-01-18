Summary

Alamos Gold's shares have had a rough 2018, but are off for a decent start this year.

The company has recently published production numbers for 2018 and guidance for 2019. Alamos Gold is set for another year of ~500,000 ounces of production at lower costs.

The upside potential is dependent on the company's success in developing Kirazli, a mine in Turkey. Not all permits have been received yet, but there are no indications of crisis.

Short-term, Alamos Gold's shares may develop upside momentum above $4.00.