Is Alamos Gold Finally Turning The Corner?
About: Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Alamos Gold's shares have had a rough 2018, but are off for a decent start this year.
The company has recently published production numbers for 2018 and guidance for 2019. Alamos Gold is set for another year of ~500,000 ounces of production at lower costs.
The upside potential is dependent on the company's success in developing Kirazli, a mine in Turkey. Not all permits have been received yet, but there are no indications of crisis.
Short-term, Alamos Gold's shares may develop upside momentum above $4.00.
Last year was very tough for Alamos Gold (AGI) shares, which started it firmly above $6.00 and finished slightly above $3.50 after briefly touching the $3.00 level. The company's shares were struggling due