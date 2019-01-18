Kinder Morgan: Excellent Results, Future In LNG

On Wednesday, January 16, oil and gas pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of analysts on either the top or bottom lines. However, as will likely prove to be the case across many of the companies in the midstream space, a closer look at its results reveals that they were actually quite solid. Indeed, there was certainly a lot to like here as the company made considerable progress on achieving the goals that it laid out for itself back at the beginning of the year and rewarded its investors with a substantial dividend increase.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Kinder Morgan brought in total revenues of $3.781 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.94% increase over the $3.632 billion that it brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $1.058 billion during the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $808 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan transported an average of 4.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in the fourth quarter, which represents a 15% increase over the prior year quarter.

The company declared a dividend of $0.20 per share in the quarter. This represents a 60% increase over the prior year quarter and gives the stock a dividend yield of 4.51% at the current price.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $502 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial improvement over the $992 million loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of Kinder Morgan's financial performance improved compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the volumes of natural gas moving through the company's pipeline network were higher than they were in the prior year quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, Kinder Morgan transported an average of 4.5 billion cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a 15% increase over the prior year.

The reason why this boosted the revenue that these pipelines generated has to do with the way that Kinder Morgan charges for its services. In short, the company charges a flat fee to its customers for each unit of commodity that moves through its pipeline network. Therefore, as the transported volumes of natural gas increase, so do Kinder Morgan's revenues. These higher revenues make their way to the company's bottom line in the form of higher profits and cash flows.

The same was true of the company's refined products pipelines, although in this case the increase was much less. Kinder Morgan reports that the total volumes moving through its pipelines was only 1% higher than in the year-ago quarter. This increase came from 5% and 10% increases in ethanol and crude and condensate volumes respectively. These boosts were offset by an 11% decline in the transported volumes of natural gas liquids that came about due to unattractive pricing differentials across the Cochin system.

Fortunately, Kinder Morgan did not actually see the revenues generated by its NGL pipelines decline as a result of this volume decline. This is due to various contract provisions that are designed to protect Kinder Morgan, which is fairly typical among midstream contracts.

Kinder Morgan's terminals business unit did not fare as well as the company's pipeline segment, which is quite unfortunate. This was due to lower contributions from the liquids business, which is responsible for 80% of the total volumes handled by the company's terminals. This is partly due to the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline along with softness in the refined products storage market in New York Harbor. This second contributing factor is something that has been going on for a while and Kinder Morgan is far from the only company that has been negatively affected by weakness in the storage market.

The sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline meanwhile had one effect that may not be expected. In short, Kinder Morgan had to incur the costs of leasing storage tanks at the Edmonton South Terminal in Canada. While it has always had these costs, they were previously considered to be intra-company, which is no longer the case.

As I have discussed in previous articles on Kinder Morgan, one of the company's major growth projects is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. This is a massive 42-inch natural gas pipeline connecting the Permian basin to Agua Dulce, Texas. The pipeline is designed to carry two billion cubic feet per day, which has already been fully contracted to various customers. Kinder Morgan owns a 35% stake in the $1.75 billion project, which is the largest stake held by any of the participants in the project.

The company began construction of this project on schedule in October so if everything proceeds according to the original schedule, which we certainly hope will be the case, then the completed pipeline should enter service in October of this year. Therefore, we should hopefully see this project boost Kinder Morgan's cash flow beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

One trend that we have been seeing among some of the larger midstream companies recent is the initiation of projects meant to take advantage of the emerging liquefied natural gas market. Kinder Morgan is no exception to this as the company is one of the partners involved in the construction of the Elba Liquefaction Plant near Savannah, Georgia. This plant will have the ability to convert approximately 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day into LNG, which works out to 2.5 million tonnes.

This project will begin coming online over the course of this year, with the first of ten trains coming online at the end of this quarter and the remainder over the rest of the year. This should therefore prove to be another source of earnings growth over the year.

While the Elba Liquefaction Plant is the only LNG plant that Kinder Morgan is currently constructing, the company does have another one in the planning stages. This project is the Gulf LNG plant, which will add natural gas liquefaction and export capacity to the existing Gulf LNG Terminal located in Jackson County, Mississippi. As proposed, the plant will allow the terminal to receive natural gas delivered by pipeline, convert it into LNG, and put it onto tankers for export.

This project would be much larger than the one on Elba Island, with a total capacity of 11.5 million tonnes. In November, Kinder Morgan received a favorable Draft Environmental Impact Statement from the FERC. This is certainly a positive sign since the firm would need positive reviews from the agency in order to proceed with the development of this project. The final decision is expected to be received in July, at which point we could have a better idea of the timeline for development.

One of the main reasons why many people invest in Kinder Morgan is the high dividend that the company historically pays out. Thus, it was quite nice to see that Kinder Morgan declared a $0.20 per share dividend, which was a massive 60% increase over the fourth quarter of last year. As is always the case though, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out to its shareholders. For a company such as this, the easiest way to do that is to use a metric known as distributable cash flow.

This is a non-GAAP metric that is used by master limited partnerships (and companies that act like them) that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to its owners. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Kinder Morgan had a distributable cash flow of $1.273 billion, which represents a 7% increase over the $1.190 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

As the company had a weighted average of 2.248 billion shares outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter, a $0.20 per share dividend would cost the company $450 million. Clearly then, Kinder Morgan is generating more than enough to cover its dividend. There is little need for investors to worry here.

In conclusion, this was quite a good quarter for Kinder Morgan driven by rising volumes of resources through its network. As this is the direct result of rising resource production in North America, it seems likely that other midstream companies will see similarly strong quarters.

In addition, Kinder Morgan is launching ambitious plans to enter the nascent LNG industry, which will likely be a major growth engine for both the American economy and Kinder Morgan over the next few years. In addition, the company's improving cash flows have allowed the company to greatly increase its dividend, which should please its investors. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.