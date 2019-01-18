Summary
This week's Idea Guide breaks down our coverage of the Bristol-Myers/Celgene deal.
Our contributors express a mix of investor fatigue, excitement about the combined companies' prospects, and concern over whether this is the right deal.
Other ideas include a few foreign stocks, an opportunity in the tough ad-tech business, and the hunt for the next big healthcare short.
by Daniel Shvartsman
It's a cliche to say mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a sign of 'animal spirits'. It's an old John Maynard Keynes saying, and not literally tied to M&A. I take the cliched