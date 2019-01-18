Cryptocurrency  | Market Outlook

ETH Constantinople Delay Shouldn't Worry Investors

|
About: Ethereum USD (ETH-USD), Includes: BTC-USD, GBTC, REP-USD
by: The Freedonia Cooperative
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Freedonia Cooperative
Tech, currencies, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
Marketplace
The Coin Agora
Summary

The Ethereum team delayed today's scheduled hard fork (Constantinople) after finding a security vulnerability.

This has dominated Etheruem news, while 2019 starts on a healthy note with user and developer attention growing.

The delay should be tolerated and encouraged, as Ethereum and its applications have sights on a longer-term disruption.

The news today in crypto is all about the decision to delay the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Constantinople upgrade — scheduled for today. The upgrade has been discussed for nearly a year and introduces a