ETH Constantinople Delay Shouldn't Worry Investors
by: The Freedonia Cooperative
The Ethereum team delayed today's scheduled hard fork (Constantinople) after finding a security vulnerability.
This has dominated Etheruem news, while 2019 starts on a healthy note with user and developer attention growing.
The delay should be tolerated and encouraged, as Ethereum and its applications have sights on a longer-term disruption.
The news today in crypto is all about the decision to delay the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Constantinople upgrade — scheduled for today. The upgrade has been discussed for nearly a year and introduces a