Becton, Dickinson: Becoming Very Attractive In A Turbulent Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) certainly catches eyes among dividend growth investors, as it has raised its dividends every year for 47 years now. I last wrote about the stock about a year ago. Last year, I suggested a buy price of $210/share. Last December 2018, with the broad swoon in the S&P 500, the stock dropped to a great buy point as low as $209/share. This is an extremely attractive level that should yield very superb future returns.

High Growth

The stock has had very high EPS growth from FY 2015 through FY 2019 (per expectations) where growth averaged 15% per year. This is due to the successful CareFusion acquisition in 2015 and then the recent C.R. Bard acquisition closing in late 2017.

The company derives the bulk of its sales from medical supplies which are consumable and likely allow for safer revenue streams than other health stocks that concentrate more on selling equipment or pharmaceuticals. Equipment sales are potentially lumpier, and pose liability risk, and especially medicines presenting significant potential for liability. Any reduction in possible liability by selling medical supplies instead of drugs is beneficial, as we recently saw the ill effects on a peer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which swooned nearly 10% in a single day back in December on worries about asbestos contamination in talc powder products.

Future Returns Appear Attractive At Recent Lows

Buying at a $209/share level from December 24, 2018, should yield attractive future returns:

The average organic revenue growth for the last 3 fiscal years (FY 2016 through 2018) has been near 5%, so let's assume 5% going forward. This is reasonable given that the US nominal GDP has been growing about 4% per year since 2010 and health care expenditures are expected to continue to surge as a share of US GDP.

We can assume a couple of points of additional EPS growth in excess of revenue growth from margin expansion associated with synergies from acquisitions, and the high rates of sales growth that would exceed the growth in costs especially fixed ones like interest expense. This is especially the case with the stock having levered up for the C.R. Baird acquisition. So, we can assume total profits grow about 2 points faster than the 5% revenue growth, or 7% total.

Finally, the stock is projected to earn $12.63/ share in the forward 12-month period. After taking out the current annualized $3.08 in dividend per share, there is $9.55 left as available retained as earnings. Assuming $2/ share is needed for capital expenditures, then let's assume the remaining $7.55 is split evenly between buybacks and debt repayments. The $3.78 for buybacks would retire 1.8% of shares annually at a price of $209. Also, if the average interest rate is 4.0% net of taxes, then the $3.78 for debt repayment would save approximately $0.15 per share in interest expense or 1.2% of current EPS.

Therefore, buybacks and debt repayment can together boost EPS an additional 3.0%, so total EPS growth would approach 10.0%, if the 3.0% growth from buybacks and debt repayment is viewed in conjunction with the aforementioned 7.0% total profit growth. To be conservative, let's reduce this assumed EPS growth figure down to 9.0%, from 10.0%

From FastGraphs

It is important to note this assumption of 9% long-term EPS growth is well below the analyst projections for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.

This doesn't reflect the opportunity for the stock to forgo debt repayment and buyback and instead pursue highly accretive acquisitions with its retained earnings. The stock has a solid track record of doing so recently, as C.R. Baird and CareFusion come to mind. Projecting 9.0% EPS growth with the 1.5% dividend yield at the recent low price of $209 per share, and assuming a terminal 10-year PE ratio of 16 indicates the price in 10 years would be $478 a share reflecting $12.63 EPS for the next 12 months growing to $29.90 per share for 2029, then times a 16 multiple. We also will assume the dividend grows 12% annually for the next 10 years, which would put the terminal payout ratio at a stable 32%. This would lead to an annualized capital gain of 8.6% per share with a 1.7% yield or 10.4% total return over a 10-year period.

Source: Author's calculations

This meets my internal target of a minimum of 10.0% assumed return for individual stocks, so at 209 per share BDX becomes a buy under this model. A 9.0% return is required for the overall market risk, but given enhanced firm-specific risk from an individual stock, a 10% return target is the minimum. Therefore, according to this model, the stock was eligible for purchase on December 24, 2018, and should the broad stock market retest the lows from last December, then if a stock like BDX drops near the $209 level, the returns appear attractive enough to warrant purchase. In fact, the maximum price that would yield an assumed 10% 10-year annualized return under these assumptions is $216 per share.

These assumptions discounted any growth in EPS above the assumed 3.0% from debt repayment and buybacks, which may occur by virtue of acquisitions which has been the bread and butter of the company. Should the stock do another successful acquisition, future returns have the potential to be even greater as EPS growth could exceed these assumptions.

Conclusion

BDX is a conservative dividend aristocrat with a great track record. The recent swoon to $209 per share is an attractive buy price that likely gives investors favorable future returns, and any price point below $216 will provide an expected return in excess of 10.0% annualized over 10 years according to this model.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article is an opinion and constitutes neither actionable investment advice nor a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDX, SYK, ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.