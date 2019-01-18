Navios Update: Trash Or Treasure?

NMM recently announced a $50M repurchase (good for 26% of the company) and I've recently added to my position. #1 allocation again.

NMM's cash flow is backed by lucrative long-term container charters with rates set to climb far higher at the end of 2019.

NMM was my 'top idea' for 2018 and largest portfolio allocation. The stock obviously did terribly. Meanwhile fundamental performance was solid.

Navios-branded firms suffered an abysmal 2018. Parent Navios Maritime (NM) led the way with nearly 80% losses, NNA down a similar amount, NMM down nearly 60%.

Terrible Year for Navios Stocks

2018 was a terrible year by any stretch of the imagination for the stock price of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). This is considerably ironic because fundamental results were quite strong, with NMM posting $0.18 in adjusted EPS during 9M-18 (4.5x TTM P/E). They actually met or exceeded our expectations for each of the three quarters.

Imagine buying a company for a 40% discount to assets and peer valuations, watching it meet or beat expectations, and then watching the stock drop over 50% across the year. Not fun! Notably earnings are on a sharply improving skew and should be even stronger during 2019.

This report offers a quick update on Navios Partners, which I've been adding to over the past few weeks. I also quickly discuss parent Navios Holdings (NM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA).

The below chart clearly illustrates the 2018 Navios stock performance.

Image Credit: Yahoo Finance, 2018 Chart of NM, NMM, NNA

Incredible Bearish Skew

Coverage on Navios is quite disparate in the analyst community and has received most of its attention from Seeking Alpha. Notably I have been quite bullish (recently from late-2017) and those reports can be read here: December 2017 & June 2018 Update. My original headline is shown below.

For the sake of levity, we can share a laugh at the fact I believed NMM had 80% upside around a year ago. The stock is down about 45% since then. For a calendar-year performance, it's hard to get a stock move more incorrect.

The stock went from about 60 cents on the dollar of assets to below 25 cents at one point (now in the low-30s). Terribly frustrating, but as the chart above shows, NMM simply followed NM and NNA performance without any connection to actual results or fundamentals.

Recent coverage on Seeking Alpha has skewed quite negative. The snip below shows the past 60 days of coverage with green marking positive, blue neutral, and red negative sentiment reports.

Source: Seeking Alpha, NMM Research Page, markings added

Total Drag from Navios Name

The majority of NMM's bad performance can be traced to a complete fallout of NM and NNA stock as the former is $200-$300M underwater (i.e. liabilities exceed assets) and the latter was incredibly over-levered with low liquidity until their recent merger. Note that Navios Midstream Partners ("NAP") fell over 80% during the year as well.

This was hardly a surprise as I warned about both of those names when NM was over $15.00 (adj. for 10-1 reverse) and NAP was around $12 (worth about $2 now per the merger exchange).

Source: Seeking Alpha Articles, NM & NAP, highlights added

This absolute collapse is due to investors shunning the Navios parent, which although I agree that NM is an extremely speculative and risky play, it is in considerably stronger shape now than in March 2016 when it traded at $15, yet they trade around $3 as I write this report.

Recent commentary has discussed a Navios bankruptcy, which although their balance sheet is indeed quite terrible, they spent the last quarter repurchasing $36M worth of their 2022 bonds and they are now tendering to repurchase preferred equity. Meanwhile they have no significant debt due until 2022.

Navios Maritime Acquisition - Total 180?

The 'other' Navios name is NNA, which focuses primarily on product tankers and VLCCs, with a mixture of charter coverage and spot exposure. Until very recently, NNA has a terrifying debt-to-assets ("D/A") ratio of nearly 100% with virtually no value in a liquidation scenario.

Markets have improved, asset values have shifted up, and they concluded a merger with NAP. Their balance sheet is still pretty weak, but they are no longer in dire straits and there's no meaningful debt until 2021. They spent the first 9M of 2018 buying back stock (6% of the entire company) at an average price of around $11/sh (adj. for 15-1 reverse split) when the balance sheet was worse, cash flow was weaker, and their liquidity was tight.

Now that everything is better, the price sits around $5/sh. Funny isn't it? Recent Seeking Alpha coverage has been laughably skewed with one of the most recent reports containing numerous factual errors or omissions (visit comments section for more info).

Source: Seeking Alpha, NNA Research Page

Let's just say that NNA is very interesting. I'm not covering the stock (in terms of investment discussions) publicly as it is incredibly risky and essentially a nanocap near these prices.

Navios Partners

I've discussed how NMM is considerably cheap. I still stand fully by my previous public report and I've ensured it is available for all to read here for free. As we look ahead to 2019 earnings, NMM has an improved balance sheet and considerably better fleet profile. They cover their current situation in a November 2018 presentation.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Q3-18 Presentation, Slide 8

Although the share price has collapsed, they've actually grown the fleet impressively while shedding their oldest tonnage.

They reinstated their distribution in 2018, but the market laughed off the $0.02/qtr payout. Yes, that's small, but still a 7% yield on today's unbelievable prices. This payout has enormous room to grow even with dry bulk markets at fairly mediocre levels, with recent reported coverage of over 7x.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Q3-18 Presentation, Slide 13

Additionally, their primary anchor cash flow is set to increase markedly at the end of this year as all 5 of their containers see increased charter rates.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Q3-18 Presentation, Slide 30

This $6k/day shift per vessel is enough to raise the distribution by 75% without any other additions.

NMM has recently responded to trash can prices by instating a $50M repurchase program, enough to buy back 26% of the entire company at today's prices. Recall that NNA bought back 6% of the company under far worse circumstances, so Navios is no stranger to buying back.

With NMM trading around 30 cents to the dollar of current net asset value ("NAV"), any repurchases are incredibly accretive. For example, if NMM repurchased 10% of its units at $1.12 ($19M outlay), NAV would grow by 7%. The returns are exponential. If NMM repurchased 26% of its units at $1.12 ($50M outlay), NAV would grow by around 25%, well into the mid-$4s.

Downside Scenarios & Risks

Navios Partners trades in the range where we would otherwise expect a highly-suspect fraudulent stock to trade (approximately 30% of tangible value). A valid questions is "what are the principal risks here?"

Risk 1: Potential for Abuse by NM

A crucial risk, as I've previously covered in our reports, is that parent Navios Maritime (NM) could turn abusive as an act of desperation. Thus far we haven't seen any heavy evidence of their trajectory. Their principal related-party transaction this year involved the purchase of two modern eco-bulkers from NM for $79M, but the prices matched pricing benchmarks set by similar transactions, including a Capesize purchase deal by Genco Shipping (GNK).

I would have rather NMM allocated their cash to repurchasing units at a discount to NAV, so they get a clear 'ding' for sub-optimal capital allocation, but nothing that warrants a discount in the neighborhood of the 50-75% we saw during 2018. Furthermore, NMM's fleet management deal with NM requires them to reimburse dry dock expenses. During the past year, NMM has prepaid most of these expenses, effectively providing an interest-free loan to the parent. This deal clearly favors the parent, which is common in a GP/LP arrangement, but is a net negative. Given these issues, I think it's fair for NMM to trade at a discount to peers, but the current level is simply extreme.

Risk 2: Weakening Dry Bulk Market

NMM's biggest risk to the core business is a weakening of the dry bulk market. If vessel values approached all-time lows we last saw in early-2016, we could see fleet valuations return to the low-$500M range. This compares to current values of nearly $700M.

Source: VesselsValue, NMM Fleet Breakdown

This would hurt NMM by around $1/unit (171M units outstanding), bringing NAV down to the mid-$2s. Compared with today's pricing, the stock could still theoretically have room to nearly double and still be underneath that NAV. The margin of safety is so extreme that even a meltdown of dry bulk assets to all-time record lows wouldn't erase the value gap.

Risk 3: HMM Charters ... Counterparty Strength?

Another potential risk for HMM is their aforementioned long-term charters to Hyundai Merchant Marine. This counterparty currently looks very stable and has even committed to an expansion program. They also enjoy the backing of the Korean government after the other Korean firm, Hanjin, went bankrupt a few years ago. It is very unlikely that Korea would allow another international embarrassment like this; however, nothing is certain if we saw a full global recession. In such a scenario, up to $120M of charter-premium could be at risk in the absolute worst case that they went bankrupt in like 6-9 months.

In a more reasonable risk-evaluation of say a 2022 bankruptcy, the loss would be closer to $50M. Worst case impact is a write-off of about 70 cents.

This combined with the aforementioned dry bulk write-down gets us down to a NAV of about $1.70. Slap another 25% discount on top of that for management concerns and we're still at $1.28, clearly above today's trading level.

Shipping stocks are cheap right now, but I've rarely seen one with this extreme of a risk/reward skew.

My Top Allocation

This is my number one portfolio holding and I've recently been buying with purchases at $0.85, $1.11, and $1.15. I actually added significantly more at recent prices. I didn't add much on the way down initially as the entire dry bulk market was crashing and my allocation was already oversized.

Why am I adding recently? I find the repurchase allocation to be the best possible move for NMM and I am also encouraged by positive trends at NNA and NM's debt/preferred rationalization.

This is still a terribly negative position for me, my current adjusted basis is $1.52 based on previously posted buy points. I've justifiably received a lot of angry comments and messages for liking this firm even as it slid against performance. I expect to see more of the same below until markets finally wake-up to the valuations here.

Conclusion

I believe NMM is considerably cheap, and I've added more to the stock at these price ranges. Other dry bulk stocks have traded weakly on US-China sentiment, but none so poor as NMM. This clearly seems to be correlated to 'name-risk' as other "Navios" companies have fallen in nearly the exact same pattern. Parent NM has taken stabilization moves and NNA has turned a 180.

I'm buying more here. To each their own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM, NNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add considerably to NMM or NNA at any time.