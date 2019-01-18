Aclaris Therapeutics: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Anger, resentment and jealousy doesn't change the heart of others-- it only changes yours." - Shannon Alder

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their Buy rating and $50 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) this morning with the following commentary on the stock's prospects:

We expect upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in sell-side consensus expectations to drive shares higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $50"

That is some optimistic price target given the shares sell near $6.00 a share currently. It should be noted that the stock did sell for around the $25.00 level one year ago. Given this, this small biopharma concern will be the subject of today's 'deep dive'.

Company Overview:

Founded in 2012, Aclaris Therapeutics is a Pennsylvania-based biotech company that is focused on bringing to market therapeutics that are aimed at treating underserved dermatological conditions. Aclaris Therapeutics came public late in 2015 and currently has a market cap around $250 million.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company's pipeline is composed of a variety of JAK1/JAK3 inhibitors that are designed to interfere with the signals that result in generation of mature killer T cells and the death of hair follicles. The company's three most developed clinical assets are A-101 45%, ATI-502, and ATI-501. These drugs are aimed at such therapeutic indications as common warts, alopecia areata, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and androgenetic alopecia.

The company currently has two approved products Eskata and Rhofade. In October, Aclaris entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Allergan (AGN) to acquire worldwide rights to Rhofade and additional intellectual property rights. Rhofade is approved in the U.S. for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults. Rosacea affects roughly 16 million Americans and there isn't an effective treatment available for the majority of those afflicted. From a sales standpoint, the acquisition fits in nicely with Eskata given the tremendous overlap in call points. Peak sales are forecasted to be between $250 million and $300 million. The acquisition closed on December 3rd. Eskata is FDA approved for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratoses. Revenue came in light relative to expectations in Q3, but overall adoption has been progressing steadily and the company now has 1,050 accounts opened for Eskata. Furthermore, they just launched a national DTC campaign back in October.

Source: Investor Presentation

A-101 45%:

A-101 45% is a topical solution designed to treat common warts. It's a proprietary formulation of hydrogen peroxide. If approved, A-101 hydrogen peroxide 45% would be the first prescription medication for the treatment of common warts. The company initiated their Phase 3 trial of A-101 45% for common warts back in September. Top-line data is slotted to be announced in the second half of 2019. The company also plans to launch an open-label safety extension trial in 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

ATI-502:

ATI-502 is a topical JAK1/JAK3 inhibitor under investigation for alopecia areata, androgenetic alopecia, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis. The company currently has 6 ongoing trials. AA-202 topical is a Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-502 for the treatment of AA. Evidence of hair regrowth in the open-label extension portion of the trial has been observed. Update data was presented earlier this week. AUATB-201 is an ongoing Phase 2 trial for the topical treatment of AA in Australia. In the interim update, it was announced that evidence of eyebrow regrowth has been witnessed in two patients. AA-201 topical is an ongoing Phase 2 trial for the topical treatment of AA. The trial will evaluate the safety, efficacy, and dose response of two concentrations of ATI-502 on the regrowth of hair in patients with AA. Data is expected in the first half of 2019. VITI-201 topical is an ongoing Phase 2 trial for the topical treatment of vitiligo. This trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ATI-502 on the repigmentation of facial skin in patients with vitiligo. Data is expected in the first half of 2019. AGA-201 topical is an ongoing Phase 2 trial for the topical treatment of androgenetic alopecia. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ATI-502 on the regrowth of hair in patients with AGA. Data is expected in the first half of 2019. AD-201 topical is an ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with atopic dermatitis. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ATI-502 applied twice daily to affected skin for four weeks in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD. Data is expected in the second half of 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

ATI-501:

ATI-501 is an oral JAK1/JAK3 inhibitor under investigation for the more severe forms of alopecia areata like alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis. ATI-501 is a pro-drug that is converted to its active form, ATI-502. ATI-501 is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 dose-ranging trial for the treatment of alopecia areata. The trial will evaluate the safety, efficacy, and dose response of three concentrations of ATI-501 on the regrowth of hair in patients with AA. Data is expected in the second half of 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30, 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of just under $135 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter was $15.9 million compared to $10.8 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses were $11.3 million for the quarter compared to $3.5 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses were $6.5 million compared to $4.5 million. Net product sales for Eskata were $510,000 and total revenue was $1.6 million. In October, the company took two actions in order to strengthen their balance sheet. The company did a public offering of 9.9 million shares at a price of $10.75 a share, which produced gross proceeds of $106.9 million. They also entered into a loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance. The loan agreement provides for up to $65 million in term loans. So far, Aclaris has borrowed $30 million.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street. Cantor reiterated a similar call on Aclaris as today on November 6th. On October 16th, JMP Securities lowered their price target from $47 a share to $34 a share and maintained his outperform rating. The analyst lowered his price target due to Q3 sales coming in less than 50% of his prior estimate. However, he thinks the Rhofade deal is a smart strategic move that will be accretive.

Verdict:

Aclaris has a lot of things to recommend it. The company possesses multiple 'shots on goal' as well as two approved products which were recently acquired. The stock enjoys strong analyst support and recently addressed its foreseeable funding needs. That said, it has yet to develop an approved drug internally, just became a 'Tier 3' stock (which have suffered greatly recently), and is in a niche I have not done well with historically. I do think the stock after its recent brutal decline deserves 'watch item' status and a small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I established a small holding via a buy-write option order in Aclaris a few weeks ago.

Revenge proves its own executioner." - John Ford, The Broken Heart

Currently, we are enabling 14-Day Free Trials into The Biotech Forum. Initiate your risk-free two-week trial into The Biotech Forum today by clicking here. Peruse our model portfolio, investment analysis archives and join us on Live Chat with scores of seasoned biotech investors during the trading day. For instant notification of our free articles, hit our follow button on Seeking Alpha. With biotech staging a comeback in 2019, The Biotech Forum is the place to be in the New Year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.