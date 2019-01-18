Yoma Strategic Holdings: Potential Upside On Myanmar Property And Possible Debt Financing

Myanmar may soon allow foreigners to own condominium units possibly adding support for demand in the luxury segment.

Yoma's diversified business and single country exposure to Myanmar

I previously wrote that Yoma Strategic Holdings (OTCPK:YMAIF) is a rare investment proxy to Myanmar, a frontier market that has faced severe economic and political headwinds.

Yoma operates or has investments in a number of businesses including property, quick service restaurants (it is the franchisee for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Myanmar), vehicle leasing, heavy equipment sales and leasing, tourism, telecommunications tower infrastructure, education and e-payments.

Out of these businesses, property contributes the most to the sales and operating profits of the company, while the food and beverages operation represents a fast growing business for Yoma.

Initiated short position on Yoma Shares at $0.18

In November, Yoma was trading at approximately 35% discount to its book value of $0.28. I wrote in November that I expected "short term headwinds in Myanmar, primarily through lack of exports and FDI and depreciating local currency against the dollar. Overall I do feel YMAIF is still a long term bet on a potential turnaround in Myanmar."

In summary, I anticipated a significant negative impact to Yoma's property business due to a sluggish Myanmar economy and a depreciating local currency. Based on the tangible book value of $0.19, I expected Yoma's balance sheet to be further weakened and the share price warranted a discount to its tangible book value. As a result, I shorted Yoma as reported in my November portfolio.

The current share price is $0.26, trading near its book value. Hence, I am faced with unrealized losses which has also forced me to review the initial short thesis.

Possible factors supporting share price

Fundamentally, the market for Yoma has shifted somewhat since I revisited my concerns over property sales. There are 2 potential areas which may boost Yoma's share price in the near term and they are:

Property sales picking up in Myanmar through introduction of longer term mortgages; and Possibility of a debt refinancing/restructuring exercise.

The above points are based on my opinions and I will explain why I feel there is upside.

Property sales in Myanmar

In this news article, Yoma had launched a lower priced housing project for middle income earners, within the Star City land bank, called City Loft. This is a 2,000 units project each targeted to sell from Myanmar Kyats 42 million to 160 million. That is about $27,600 to $105,000 per unit.

Based on my assumptions, Yoma's StarCity Zone C units sell at an average of $998 per square meter, and approximately $100,000 per unit. With the City Loft units ranging between 31 to 85 square meters, the average price per square meter could market between $900 to $1,200. This in turn validates the market price of Yoma's inventory of investment properties.

Importantly, the news article also reported that buyers shall have the option to pay a deposit of 30% and take a 25 year loan provided by Yoma Bank (not part of the Yoma Strategic Holdings group). This 30% down payment can be split into 3 tranches of 10% payments upon signing the purchase agreement, at the end of 1 year, and upon completion of the project.

This is interesting because the Myanmar banking sector had not aggressively marketed long term mortgages. Up till today, most loans offered are for up to 1 year bearing an interest rate of 13% to 15%. In fact, Myanmar banks only started launching longer tenure housing loans in 2018. Most loan products are for up to 15 years only.

The Managing Director of a popular property classifieds iMyanmarHouse.com was quoted in the Myanmar Times article saying the "people who actually want to purchase low-cost housing are not able to do so and instead [the property] falls into the hands of speculators. And incidents where these speculators then rent out the units or resell them for a profit are seen in the market". I infer that there is pent up demand in the market for consumers to want to have a property to own, but are unable to do so.

The second demand driver for Myanmar's property sector is the possibility of allowing foreign ownership of condominiums. 3 years ago in 2016, Myanmar had deliberated a Condominium Law allowing foreigners to purchase condominium units, but not landed property. However, this was in a state of limbo due to implementation challenges.

In early January, a committee was formed to give approvals to the construction of condominiums under this Condominium Law. To date, 13 projects have been approved. This means that up to 40% of a condominium project can be owned by foreigners.

Debt financing

The major concern I have about Yoma is its liquidity situation. For the half year ended September 30, 2018, Yoma received cash from operations of $9.4m but that includes working capital reductions which generated a positive cash flow of $24.3m. At the same time, the company has been deploying funds into investments and financing has increased dramatically.

Source: Company's balance sheet as at September 30, 2018 stated in Singapore Dollars (S$)

Source: Company quarterly financial statement

There is about $95 million in short term debt due and existing cash balance of $24 million as at September 30, 2018. The ability to refinance these maturing loans should be of concern to investors.

On January 9, Yoma released a notification on the Singapore Stock Exchange with an update on its proposed Thai Baht bond issuance, and that this issuance had been rated "AAA" by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. A definitive proposal with terms of the bond issued will be announced upon final filing of registration documents with the Thai Securities Exchange Commission.

Conclusion

If the property business is supported by the availability of credit to the mass market, a fundamental demand driver for property could enable Yoma to profit tremendously. Furthermore, it does seem that Myanmar is finally allowing foreigners to buy property which could boost demand for higher priced projects like its Star City project. All these would in turn boost the value of Yoma's land bank and investment properties.

With the share price currently trading near its book value, any boost in revaluation gains could drive this share up further. Depending on the terms of the bond issuance, Yoma's credit crunch may well be alleviated, and this gives investors comfort as well. Hence, I am looking to cut my losses on this trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YMAIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.