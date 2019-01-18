I Am So Convinced Chesapeake Energy Can Outperform In 2019, I Just Doubled My Position

The oil and natural gas driller is in an excellent position to outperform, under the condition that crude oil prices recover.

I just doubled my position in oil and natural gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) because the company's shares are widely undervalued and display a very favorable risk/reward. While the company is currently being weighed down by lower earnings expectations on the back of slumping crude oil prices, Chesapeake Energy Corp. has outsized growth potential in a robustly growing U.S. economy. Further, the company could do more acquisitions in 2019, adding new acreage and new cash flow.

Recent Lows

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares dropped to a new low @$1.71 in December as investors began to fear a slowdown of the U.S. economy and a further drop in energy prices. Though Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares have rebounded from the sell-off at the end of the last year, the oil and natural gas driller's earnings potential is still widely undervalued in today's market.

Source: StockCharts

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has started to recover in January thanks to a rebound in crude oil prices and increasing risk appetite on the part of stock market investors.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

In any case Chesapeake Energy Corp. is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. The higher price realizations climb the better for Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s bottom line. In the absence of a U.S. recession, therefore, Chesapeake Energy Corp. will do well in a rising oil environment.

Acquisition Potential

Chesapeake Energy Corp. acquired Texas-based WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) in a stock-and-cash deal worth $3.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The transaction was a major deal for Chesapeake Energy Corp. because it was accretive to earnings, implied considerable cost savings, increased CHK's oil mix, and supported the company's deleveraging trend.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. January 2019 Investor Update

This deal alone is set to produce total annual cost savings of $1.0-$1.5 billion over a five-year period.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has sold non-core assets in prior years as a way to simplify its portfolio and pay down debt. More deals could follow in 2019, though, on both the buy and the sell-side.

The company has been quite successful raising capital through asset sales in the last several years, and most recently emerged as an active buyer of oil-rich acreage to drive production and cash flow growth. Chesapeake Energy Corp. has been especially active in times of turmoil in the energy markets, and successfully restructured its balance sheet and asset portfolio during the 2014-2016 energy market downturn.

Outlook For 2019 And Beyond

Chesapeake Energy Corp. could acquire new assets in its already well-performing Powder River Basin and in South Texas, which are major sources of of growth and free cash flow generation.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

On the back of accretive acquisitions, Chesapeake Energy Corp. could increase its capital efficiency in 2019 as cost savings are brought to fruition and oil production growth ramps up in the Powder River Basin. Lastly, higher oil and natural gas prices, obviously, support an investment in CHK even more.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Valuation

Given the potential for growth in a rising oil environment, the market widely undervalues the oil and natural gas driller. Though Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price started to recover in January on the back of improving investor sentiment about the U.S. economy and rebounding crude prices, shares are still too cheap, potentially presenting risk-tolerant investors with an entry window into the stock. Today, investors pay less than five times next year's estimated profits for CHK, meaning they are hardly overpaying for CHK's growth potential.

CHK PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Downside Risks

The single biggest risk factor relates to a downturn of the U.S. economy and a corresponding decline in energy prices. Lower energy prices most certainly would lead to a lower valuation and growing impairment risks for Chesapeake Energy Corp. and its shareholders. That said, though, Chesapeake Energy Corp. has survived the last energy market downturn, rationalized its balance sheets and continues to focus on paying down debt.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. brings a lot to the table for investors that seek outsized return potential: As long as the U.S. economy holds up and energy priced rebound, Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in a good position to outperform depressed earnings expectations. The share price has already recovered in 2019 on the back of rebounding energy prices, and a continued recovery in price realizations, obviously, would be a positive catalyst for Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares going forward. Today, shares are just too cheap given the strength of the company's value proposition. I am comfortable owning Chesapeake Energy Corp. and believe the energy company could outperform the broader stock market in 2019 by a considerable margin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.