Anchiano IPO: Results Of A Phase 2 Study To Be Released By Mid-2019
Anchiano is a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat bladder cancer.
33% of bladder cancer patients responded to the inodiftagene treatment. After a time period of one year and two years, the free survival rates were 46% and 33% respectively.
If the company's treatment can obtain approval in the US, the EU, and Japan, the total target market for inodiftagene should be close to $1.5 billion.
The company initiated a Pivotal Phase 2 Codex Clinical Trial in Q4 2018 and initial data from the study is expected by mid-2019.
It is interesting to see that the company received interest from investors in 2018. The amount of assets increased by 628% from $2.08 million to $15.2 million.
With clinical data of a Phase 2 study to be released by mid-2019, Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) seems a great name to be followed in the next six months. Keep in mind that if