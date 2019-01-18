Anchiano IPO: Results Of A Phase 2 Study To Be Released By Mid-2019

Summary

Anchiano is a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat bladder cancer.

33% of bladder cancer patients responded to the inodiftagene treatment. After a time period of one year and two years, the free survival rates were 46% and 33% respectively.

If the company's treatment can obtain approval in the US, the EU, and Japan, the total target market for inodiftagene should be close to $1.5 billion.

The company initiated a Pivotal Phase 2 Codex Clinical Trial in Q4 2018 and initial data from the study is expected by mid-2019.

It is interesting to see that the company received interest from investors in 2018. The amount of assets increased by 628% from $2.08 million to $15.2 million.