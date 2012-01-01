Newpark has potential upsides

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) provides products and services to the upstream producers and other industries including electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction. NR has received many contracts in the recent past in its international operations despite losing business from a key account in Brazil. To bulk up its product portfolio, NR is adding stimulation chemistry into its fluids management business, which has applications in the Gulf of Mexico region operations. NR has recently extended its share repurchase program. NR’s trading multiples suggest the stock can be undervalued at this level. I expect steady returns from this stock in the medium-to-long run. In the past year, NR’s stock price has decreased by 16% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 43% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Looking through the tenets of NR’s strategies

Let us first try to understand Newpark’s strategies and check whether these strategies are sturdy. NR has been focusing on diversifying its revenue base geographically, i.e., outside of the United States. This is because NR’s management considers that due to the short-cycle nature of the U.S. unconventional shales, E&P activity would get relatively more affected if the current crude oil price weakness continues or deteriorates further. E&P activity in NR’s international operations, on the other hand, has remained stable, despite some shortcomings of Brazil and Australian upstream market activity in the recent past. NR has received new contract awards in its foreign market operations, which has helped it expand into new markets as well as gain market share in the existing markets. For example, in Q3, NR signed a new three-year contract with Sonatrach in Algeria.

Let us see how NR is doing in bagging contracts at the international markets. In Australia, NR has recently won a contract with Origin Energy Limited (OTCPK:OGFGF). NR will provide fluid and related services for OGFGF’s onshore drilling program. According to NR’s estimates, the contract can translate into $10 million of revenues over a three-year term. During Q3, Newpark also received an award for drilling one to two wells in offshore Western Australia for an upstream operator. NR received another contract from Total in Italy during the quarter. Here, NR will provide drilling and completion fluid in support of Eni’s land drilling program. This contract is expected to add ~$15 million revenues to NR over the next two years. Apart from these, in the EMEA region, NR has contracts with Shell (RDS.A) in Albania, Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwait, and Eni in Congo. In the past eleven quarters, NR’s revenues from the U.S. accounted for 52% on average, while international operations accounted for 48%.

The second leg of NR’s strategy is to seek new markets for its Mats and Integrated Services segment, outside of the typical energy market. NR’s mats products provide environmental protection and give access to sites with unstable soil conditions. In North America, NR has found demand for Mats products in electrical transmission & distribution and pipeline construction and maintenance. In particular, the construction and maintenance activity performed in the distribution grid natural gas pipeline infrastructure is NR’s two primary target markets. In this context, investors may note that two patents on NR’s DURA-BASE matting system will expire in May of 2020. With increased competition in the market, NR may need to intensify its effort to capture a higher share of the market to protect its turf.

The third leg of its strategy is to extend its drilling and completion fluids business offerings to the producers in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and to infiltrate into the stimulation chemistry in the U.S. The added functions of NR’s fluids seek to serve the completion and stimulation chemistry, which upstream players use following the drilling process. To this end, Newpark is upgrading and converting a legacy drilling fluid site into a completion fluids facility in Louisiana. This is expected to complement NR’s primary deepwater shore base in support for the Gulf of Mexico market. NR aims to start the facility by the end of 2018.

The Permian pipeline constraint issue has brought forward water management issue, which is a part of the overall energy infrastructure in the unconventional drilling. The rise of horizontal wells drilling means higher water usage than in vertical drilling. In this aspect, NR’s Modular Above Ground Storage Tanks (or AST) can be a useful solution, although this business is yet to take off for NR.

NR’s Brazil headwind

NR’s multi-year onshore and offshore drilling fluids and related services contract with Petrobras (PBR) is scheduled to conclude in 2018. In Q2 2018, NR submitted another tender for a three-year term, but due to delays in granting the award, NR recognized severance charges in Q3. Also, the company has planned workforce reductions in Q4 in connection with the scheduled completion of the current contract with Petrobras. While PBR’s contracts have added to NR’s revenues, operating margin in these contracts has been low. NR’s revenues from Brazil and Mexico, which averaged ~10% in 2016, fell to 3.5% in Q3 2018. In the short-run, if NR does not receive new contracts from Petrobras or if drilling activity decreases in Brazil, NR’s operating costs may increase from charges related to cost reduction initiatives, or potential asset impairments.

Despite the current slowdown, NR’s management anticipates higher deepwater activity in Brazil over the next two to three years. With a strong foothold in the Gulf of Mexico, NR looks to tap opportunities when offshore energy activity recovers fully in Brazil.

NR’s Q3 2018 drivers

Fluids Systems: In Q3 2018, NR’s revenues from the Fluids Systems increased by 9% compared to a year ago. North America accounted for the majority of the segment revenue growth following year-over-year rig count rise in the U.S. and NR’s market share gains during this period. Fluids systems sales in NR’s international geographies were relatively muted following lower activity in Algeria, Italy, and Brazil. Operating income for the segment increased marginally led by the revenue growth. The segment accounted for 76% of the company’s Q3 revenues.

Mats and integrated services: In Q3 2018, NR’s revenues from the Mats and integrated services increased by a whopping 74% compared to a year ago. However, a majority of the revenue rise is attributable to the added revenues following the acquisition of WSG in November 2017. WSG acquisition strengthened logistics and installation service for NR’s Mats and Integrated Service segment. Plus, NR’s revenues from pressure pumping applications and rental market for the non-energy customers increased in Q3. The segment operating income increased in line with the revenue rise. The Mats and integrated services segment accounted for 24% of the company’s Q3 revenues.

What’s the outlook on NR’s Q4 and 2019 performance?

Fluids Systems segment: Upstream customers typically exhaust their E&P capex budgets before Q4, and therefore, OFS companies’ revenue and earnings linked directly to such capex spend get negatively affected. So, this can weaken NR’S Fluids business performance in Q4 compared to Q3. However, there will be some positive impetus coming from the overall energy production growth in the U.S. On the other hand, contract wind down in Brazil, contract transitions in Kuwait and Algeria, and deferring of projects in Albania and other markets to the subsequent period may result in a slowdown in growth. The segment operating margin can see some increase compared to Q3 because the Q3 operating margin saw non-recurring charges.

In 2019 and beyond, the segment performance will depend mostly on the revenues coming from the NR’s expansion into the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and North American stimulation chemicals market, as I discussed in its strategies above.

Mats and integrated services: The segment revenue may get a bump in Q4 due to higherweather-driven demand across the Southern U.S. and the positive effect of seasonality in the utility segment and indirect sales. However, completions activity slowdown and customers’ budget exhaustion may still pose a challenge to the segment growth. Overall, NR’s management expects higher Q4 revenues and the segment operating margin above the above mid-20’s percentages.

NR’s cash flow is weak

NR’s free cash flow was a negative $12.6 million in the past three quarters until Q3 because its capex exceeded cash flows from operations in the past three quarters. NR expects to spend $40 million in capex in FY2018, which leaves $7.5 million of capex for Q4. Approximately 50% of the anticipated FY2018 capex is planned to be spent on Mats rental fleet expansion.

In November 2018, NR’s management extended the previous share repurchase program to $100 million. Investors may note that NR had $33.5 million remaining under a prior repurchase program. The extension reflects management’s confidence in improving the cash flow from operations. Regarding the enhanced program, NR’s management commented in the Q3 earnings call,

“This expanded authorization will provide us with additional flexibility to use excess cash to repurchase shares or our convertible notes due in 2021 which we believe will ultimately help optimize our capital structure and enhance shareholder value.”

NR’s net debt-to-EBITDA is 1.4x, and its debt-to-equity is 0.33x. Its debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers (OIS, RES, and OII) average. Oil States International's (OIS) debt-to-equity stands at 0.19x, while Oceaneering International’s (OII) debt-to-equity stands at 0.23x. RPC, Inc. (RES) is a zero-debt company. With strong capex, NR needs to improve its operating cash flow generation to register positive FCF more consistently to reduce its borrowings under the revolving credit facility. It has $49.8 million available under a revolving credit facility and $52 million in cash & equivalents. The company has $100 million of debt repayment in 2021, without further refinancing. Although there is no near-term financial risk, NR’s cash flow has to grow significantly to avoid any financial strain in the long-run.

What does NR’s relative valuation say?

Newpark Resources is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.9x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, NR’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.6x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, NR’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~9.0x. So, NR is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-year average.

Newpark Resources’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect NR’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, NR’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OIS, RES, and OII) average of 10.3x. So, NR can be relatively under-valued at the current level.

Analysts’ rating on NR

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven sell-side analysts rated NR a “buy” in January 2019, while one recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell” on NR. The analysts’ consensus target price for NR is $10.6, which at NR’s current price yields ~30% returns.

What’s the take on NR?

The U.S. energy market still dominates NR’s business portfolio, but NR’s management is striving to build a robust international portfolio to hedge against the short-cycle unconventional shale drilling which can be exposed to short-term volatility in energy price. NR’s success in this regard has been mixed so far, because of the slowdown in offshore activities in certain regions in Latin America, although it has grabbed many opportunities in the recent past in other areas. To bulk up its product portfolio, NR is adding stimulation chemistry into its fluids management business, which has applications in the Gulf of Mexico region operations.

NR’s free cash flow generation has not been strong, but its balance sheet is relatively leveraged. Although it has no near-term debt repayment obligation, the recently enhanced share repurchase program requires NR improves its cash flow generation over the next couple of years before the debts become due. NR’s trading multiples suggest its valuation is not stretched at this level. I expect steady returns from this stock in the medium-to-long run, and do not see much downside risks. Investors may consider adding this stock to the portfolio.