Turning Points For The Week Of January 14-18

The credit and equity markets are still behaving in a standard, end-of-cycle manner.

Early reports from the stock market indicate that earnings are still positive.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to determine if the economy is at a "turning point."

I currently have a recession probability of 25%, which is mostly based on tightened credit spreads, lower equity prices, and weaker building permits.

Long-Leading Indicators

We're right at the beginning of earnings season, so there isn't a great deal of data. However, the general trend is positive. From Zacks (emphasis added):

Total earnings for the 36 S&P 500 members that have reported Q4 results are up +18.3% on +8.5% higher revenues, with 77.8% beating EPS estimates and 58.3% beating revenue estimates.

From FactSet (emphasis added):

The blended, year-over-year revenue growth rate for the fourth quarter is 5.9% today, which is slightly below the revenue growth rate of 6.0% last week. Ten of the eleven sectors are reporting (or are projected to report) year-over year growth in revenues.

Corporate revenue growth eventually leads to payroll growth, as rising sales not only indicate increasing demand but also provide the funds to hire additional employees.

Leading Indicators

Although the credit markets have loosed somewhat, rates remain at somewhat elevated levels relative to previous readings.

CCC rates (in blue) are down marginally, and BBB rates (in red) are steady.

Baa rates relative to the 10-year CMT widened a bit over the last week and remain at higher levels relative to previous readings.

Let's turn to the yield curve, starting with the total slope:

The 30-year effective federal funds spread is now below 100 basis points and, in fact, is slightly above 50 BP.

The 10-year-3 month spread has widened a bit, but is still below 30 basis points. The long-end of the curve has come in. The 30-year has moved about 50 basis points lower while the 10-year has tightened about 60 BP. This indicates that traders see slower growth and lower inflation on the horizon.

Finally, we've seen some modest inversions in the belly of the curve since the start of the year:

Finally, as I'm sure readers are well aware, the stock market has broken long-term trends and is now trying to find some type of equilibrium level:

Leading indicator conclusion: This is where all of the bearishness is coming from. The curve is flattening; sections of the belly of the curve have modestly inverted; the long-end of the curve has rallied; the corporate credit markets are still modestly tighter; and the stock market has sold off. All of these developments are standard, end-of-cycle, events which, when taken together, increase the probability of a recession.

Coincidental Indicators

On Friday, the Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production numbers. Here is the table from the report: The headline number has been increasing for the last six months, and the Y/Y number is a strong 4%. The Y/Y percentage change in all the various sub-categories is solid, save for utilities. Here is a chart of the total IP number:

Industrial production has been increasing strongly for the last 12-18 months.

Coincidental numbers conclusion: Industrial production was the only new number this week. It continues to move higher in a consistent manner. The various sub-categories are also moving higher unanimously.

Overall conclusion: My recession probability is still 25% based on various leading indicators. Thankfully, we're not seeing any weakness in the coincidental numbers. However, we should keep our eyes open for that possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.