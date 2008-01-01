Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) is one of the world's best sofa brands in the market, selling its products (not limited to upholstery) through a network of over 400 stores, both directly and through franchises.

The company has a long history of unprofitability, which was brought about by several issues that are still in part unresolved: most of all, inefficient cost structure and/or poor supply chain. Consequently, the inadequate value proposition has caused a steady decrease in the brand value over the years.

Furthermore, a ramping competition from companies that use Chinese labor, often enabled by the lack of state monitoring of illegal work, contributed to the decline of the renowned family-owned Italian business.

A few years ago, Natuzzi implemented its comeback strategy by restructuring the company in two main steps:

The creation of two separate entities: Natuzzi's business unit, comprising both retail and wholesale divisions, which aims at boosting sales and leveraging its brand through the manufacture of luxury furniture and upholstery. Softaly (or private label), a wholesale division, which produces unbranded low-end products. The development of a chain of directly operated stores (DOS) to appeal to more customers. With Natuzzi's target clients in mind, the company scrupulously searched for the most suitable locations, increased its marketing in order to attract more shoppers in the stores, and introduced products consistent with this strategy. Some older stores were simply remodeled (for example in Milan, London and New York); others were built brand new, as I already explained here.

The DOS strategy started to pay off right away, with the retail division growing at a faster pace and with much higher margins than the rest of the group (27% under constant exchange rate for an average gross margin as high as 60-70%). In the next graph, we can see the development of Natuzzi's retail operations over the last five years.

Source: Company's reports, author's elaboration

During the first two years of this reorganization, a number of non-strategic stores were closed and new stores were quickly opened, bringing an increase in net sales.

These results must be somehow put into context. In fact, the international markets have not been kind with retailers for the last couple of years. Natuzzi's operations have also been affected by this negative climate, registering a steep decline in its top line.

Source: Company's reports, author's elaboration

It's worth mentioning that Natuzzi's business proved to be euro sensitive, because the company pays a big portion of its costs in euros and collects revenue in several different currencies. Therefore, its results tend to improve when the EURUSD exchange goes down. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for the last couple of years:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The bottom line is that under constant exchange rates, the DOS's sales increase would look even more impressive.

The Chinese Joint Venture

Natuzzi's retail growth was noticed by Kuka (Jason Furniture) (SS:603816) last year. Kuka is a large Chinese home furnishing company with a great deal of capital ready to be deployed for business development.

Last year, Natuzzi and Kuka signed an agreement to start a Joint Venture in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Per the agreement, Kuka now controls 50% of a Chinese company that owns exclusive rights to marketing products with the "Natuzzi" brand in the region.

Kuka lured Natuzzi with an investment that totaled €65 million. Roughly, half of the sum was paid in cash to Natuzzi and the rest was used to build the capital for the new company. The Italian firm keeps 100% of the manufacturing rights and, therefore, is the sole supplier of the new Chinese company.

This deal is a real game changer for Natuzzi, for at least three good reasons:

It considerably improves Natuzzi's financial position. At the moment, Natuzzi S.p.A. is a small company with a cash balance of around €50 million and about €10 million in long-term debt (down from last quarter's €20 million). The deal made Natuzzi's net tangible book value per share increase by 23% year to date. It greatly boosts Natuzzi's retail-based turnaround strategy. There are rumors of 50 new stores opening in China in 2019, which would represent a 60% increase in the total DOS number. It discloses the enormous value of the Natuzzi brand, considering that €65 million was paid just to have half of the distribution rights in China (a country that accounts for 10% of the company's international business). It's worth mentioning that the Natuzzi brand value is not factored in the reported equity value of the company, which amounts to about €130M.

Source: Company report - Author's elaboration

The Chinese JV is already improving Natuzzi's operating results

Mr. Market was not impressed by the company's last financial release, which reported a net income after dozens of unprofitable quarters, and attributed the profit entirely to a temporary effect, deemed to vanish in the next calls.

Even though the deal produced the majority of the income collected in the quarter (over €39M, which is almost as much as the company's total market cap), we should keep in mind that the JV itself started contributing to the business development of the parent companies.

Actually, the total net sales and gross profit reported at the end of September 2018 were already higher in the first nine months of the year, even though they did not factor in the sales from the joint venture, which, last year, were included in Natuzzi's top-line figures as sales in the Chinese territory.

Moreover, last quarter, a small portion of the €51.5 million invoiced as "Financial income (cost)/net" and "Other income/(cost) net" was certainly due to the operating profit made by the JV. In fact, the JV business was not consolidated in Natuzzi's balance sheet figures, but rather it was considered as investment returns under non-operating income/loss.

The bottom line is that in Q3/2018, Natuzzi already achieved:

A YoY increase in its total gross profit;

a YoY stabilization or slight increase in its top line; and

a consistent operating loss reduction.

And all this does not even consider the effect of the currency exchange rate, which negatively affected the company's business last year.

Softaly's closure option

In the financial report issued at the end of November, the company stated:

"The business environment in which Softaly operates is characterized by increasing pressure on prices. Therefore, this situation is leading us to carefully reconsider our overall approach to this part of the business."

In fact, Softaly, Natuzzi's wholesale unbranded business, is the only division that has been unequivocally declining YoY:

First nine months of 2017 First nine months of 2018 Natuzzi division sales (of which DOS) 227.4 m (34 m) 227.5 m (40.3 m) Softaly 80 m 70.9 m Others 20.6 m 20.1 m

Source: Company report - Author's elaboration: all data in euro

Based on the data reported above, it would probably be wise to close the whole division, which may also have lower margins. It's worth mentioning that Natuzzi quotes its margin figures without disclosing deltas in the various business units. However, a two-year old report confirms that Softaly has a lower gross margin than the rest of Natuzzi's operations.

Chances are the company is seriously thinking about implementing this shutdown option, or even a partial closure, while maintaining the operations in the Asia-Pacific region, where Softaly has been growing by 7% YoY.

On a side note, Natuzzi's third segment also looks interesting. It's reported as the "other sales," and it basically deals with the processing and sale of polyurethane foam and leather to third parties. The unit is showing a general resilience in terms of growth rate, which is impressive if we consider that Natuzzi may not be investing much in this type of business at the moment.

Maybe transferring some resources from Softaly to this other segment would make sense.

Conclusions

In the third-quarter release, Natuzzi showed the expected improvement in its balance sheet, thanks to the deal with Kuka.

What was unexpected, however, was a substantial improvement in the business that wasn't meant to gain profitability until next year.

The Chinese JV will be an essential part of Natuzzi's strategy, since it is planning to open an increasing number of directly operated stores in 2019.

Currently, Natuzzi could choose to boost its business even more by closing its non-strategic and low-margin operations, namely the Softaly division.

Unfortunately, Mr. Market keeps on ignoring the terrific potential of the business and pushing the stock price to its historic low, which is why the valuation appears completely disconnected from reality.