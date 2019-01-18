Why No Deal Brexit Will Never Pass The U.K. Parliament

Thank you to Max Geve for an interesting reply to my original article:

Brexit Is Far From Dead: Good Or Bad For Equities?

I did write a comment but feel the rebuttal requires a more substantial article, although it will be quite a brief one.

Mr Geve argues that there is no requirement for MPs to vote on a no deal as they have already passed the enabling legislation for the Brexit on March 29th. Therefore a no deal Brexit is the most likely outcome of current political machinations. The French Prime Minister seems to agree with him and has ordered preparations for a no deal Brexit to go ahead.

Correct but still wrong

This conclusion is strictly correct. But there is an important caveat, which means it is wrong. H.M. Opposition would most certainly put down another vote of no confidence in the government in the event of a ‘no deal’ being the only option left on the table. That vote the government would, almost without any doubt, lose. Why?

Well the Bank of England assessment of the no deal Brexit is very clear. It would mean a 30% fall in house prices, another slump in the value of sterling, 10% unemployment, GDP growth forfeit long into the future. No MP that wished to be re-elected could possibly vote for that scenario, unless they were the foolish fantasists that got the UK into this almighty mess in the first place.

Simple math

We know the math. The last vote of confidence was lost by 19 votes, so only 10 lawmakers need to change sides because they are appalled by the prospect of a no deal Brexit.

Is there any conceivable scenario that would prevent this vote of confidence being lost by a government about to do a no deal Brexit? I think we are talking about aliens invading the body politic here.

Note that the Leader of H.M. Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn has refused to talk to the Prime Minister Theresa May unless she rules out 'no deal' as an option. He knows exactly where her weak spot lies, and won't be compromised by being even seen to discuss it.

An article written by William Hague, former Foreign Secretary and Leader of the Conservative Party, in The Daily Telegraph came to the same conclusion.

Past prologue

Lord Hague and I were political rivals at Oxford University when he was the effective Leader of the Opposition when I was briefly chairman of the then more popular Liberal Society. We often agreed in private then on things we disagreed on in public, but that was 40 years ago.

Brexit is dead in the water, and here you have the key reason. So sterling is a buy, but sterling assets are as a sell as I explained in this article:

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4233507-failed-brexit-rising-sterling-sell-u-k-stocks-real-estate

