MGIC - Q4 Results Show How Wrong Mr. Market Is, Buy This Stock

.It has plenty of excess capital that is benefitting shareholders.

I continue to believe that MGIC's fair value is at least $20, a long way from the current $11.65 price.

Private mortgage insurer MGIC reported its Q4 EPS this past Thursday and Mr. Market yawned; the stock was up 1% in an up 1% market. I’ve been bullish on the private mortgage insurance stocks for a while now, on the view that their valuations greatly overestimate their risks. What did I see in the Q4 numbers that totally validates my view and completely discredits Mr. Market? I’m glad you asked. Here goes.

MGIC’s valuation forecasts a lot of bad stuff ahead.

MGIC (NYSE:MTG) closed on Thursday at $11.65, after trading as low as $9.41 within the past month. With the average EPS forecast at $1.61 for this year (Q4 came in at a $1.68 annualized rate), MGIC’s earnings yield (EPS divided by stock price) is 14%. A 14% bond yield suggests serious default risk; a 14% earnings yield suggests a significant EPS decline lies ahead. Is that likely? Q4 results says no, not at all.

MGIC’s credit quality remains outstanding.

MGIC is a property and casualty insurance company. Like all such companies, it lives and dies by its level of claim payments. Here’s the claims evidence from MGIC reported for Q4:

Actual cash claims paid on defaulted home mortgage loans were $75 million, down from $91 million a year earlier. For the full year, claims paid fell to $335 million, a 34% decline from 2017. But here’s the astonishing fact – MGIC reported that the loans insured since 2009 have had total cumulative claims paid of only $133 million! That compares to cumulative losses of $1.1 billion on its 2008 book of business alone, and over $5 billion for the ’07 book. So it is safe to say that 80%+ of current claims paid are from very old business.

Total delinquent loans were 3.1% of insurance in force, down sharply from 4.6% a year earlier, and 5.0% at the end of 2016. And MGIC said that loans insured prior to 2009 were only 16% of insurance in force, yet 67% of delinquencies. A little math therefore says that the post-2008 loans insured have a meager 1.2% delinquency rate. The last time MGIC’s delinquency rate was even close to that figure was 25 years ago in 1994 (1.4%).

The quality of its new insurance written is excellent. Borrowers with 740 and higher FICO scores were 59% of new risk written in 2018, and have been above 50% since 2009. That compares to less than 20% of risk written for loans still insured from prior to 2007. Loans with less than a 680 FICO score? Only 7% in 2018 and less than 10% a year since 2009, compared to over 50% prior to 2007. But most critically, just about gone are the non-standard loan terms that killed MGIC and its peers during the housing bust. For example, all of MGIC’s loans have been fully documented (data was verified) since 2009. Prior to that, upwards of 15% were not. And cash-out refinances are essentially not insured today; they were about 30% of MGIC’s new business before 2007.

These truly radical differences make MGIC a far safer company than a decade ago.

MGIC’s capital story is almost as good as its credit story.

Again I can cite a number of positives from the Q4 earnings report:

MGIC’s capital position continues to get more conservative. Its risk-in-force as a multiple of capital ended 2018 at 9.8:1, down from 10.5:1 the prior year and 12.0:1 two years prior. MGIC said on its conference call that its excess capital relative to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac standards is a cool $1 billion. Relative to its state insurance regulator standards, MGIC has a whopping $2.6 billion of excess capital. And it is adding at least $100 million a quarter to those numbers.

MGIC is actively buying back stock. I love stock buybacks. They reduce the number of co-owners I have to share profits with. MGIC bought back 6.8 million shares during Q4 for $11 a share, or nearly 8% of shares outstanding at an annualized rate. I expect them to do the same in coming quarters if the stock sits anywhere close to the current price.

MGIC’s return on equity was 17%, well above average for a financial services company.

MGIC’s book value per share reached $10.08, up from $8.51 a year ago, an 18% growth rate.

Finally, MGIC is growing!

That 14% earnings yield says that MGIC is shrinking. But it actually grew its insurance in force by 8%, and its revenues by 5%. Not flashy, but in line with U.S. GDP growth before inflation.

Bottom line – buy this stock. And its peers.

My fair value estimate is nearly a double from MGIC’s current level. But that only puts it at a 12 P/E ratio and only two times book value. JPMorgan Chase sells at a 12 P/E and twice book value, yet its return on equity of 12% pales before MGIC’s 17%. My fair value estimate isn’t crazy.

MGIC’s peers – Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH) – have similarly healthy upsides. I await their earnings reports as well over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, RDN,ESNT, NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MTG is my largest personal position, I have a large stake in RDN and smaller positions in ESNT and NMIH.