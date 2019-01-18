Too Early To Dump Costco On One-Off Events

Summary

Despite COST’s reported gross margin witnessing a 50bps decline in FY19’Q1 (cf. corresponding quarter last year), adjusted for one-off costs it is a decline of only 13bps.

While operating margin narrowed amid higher stock-based compensation due to a rising stock price, the negative impact of 2018 wage hike will affect the gross margin only until the third quarter.

Rewards from investing in employee benefits, plans to strengthen the supply chain and reduce freight charges will come to fruition only in the long term.

A DCF valuation suggests an upside of ~16% with a fair value of ~$245.8 was preferred over of a valuation based on adjusted forward P/E where upside amounted to ~10%.

While the dividend yield was estimated to be ~1.1%, the likelihood of a special dividend cannot be ruled out this year after an analysis of the dividend payment history of the company.