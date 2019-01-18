SPY: Bigger Declines Ahead?

At the end of last year, stock volatility re-entered the financial markets in dramatic fashion and many investors likely feel as though this climate of uncertainty could persist well into 2019. Analyst expectations calling for a slowdown in the U.S. housing market, diminished earnings support stemming from the Trump tax cuts, and expanding weaknesses in economic growth at the global level have taken a negative toll while eroding prior bullishness in investor sentiment. In this environment, the classic safe haven instruments have benefited but the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has been hit hard with the fund losing 9.45% of its value in the last four months. In historical terms, downside moves in equities tend to influence the market more abruptly when compared to the measured rallies which typically characterize bull market environments. As a result, investors should position for the possibility of extended declines in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF if quarterly earnings results fail to meet expectations over the next several weeks.

(Source: Author / TradingView)

To help explain the causes behind these bearish trends, we can see that recent declines in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF have come in conjunction with falling corporate earnings expectations for 2019. Last October, annualized projections for earnings growth in the broader S&P 500 held near 10% but those estimates have fallen to indicate potential growth rates of only 6.8% in recent surveys. This negative macro outlook has already received partial confirmation with disappointing guidance figures released by Apple, Inc. (AAPL) and several other companies in the tech sector (where expectations for 2019 earnings growth declined from 5.2% last November to 2.6% in January). Weaker earnings expectations have also become visible in the energy sector, as oil prices continue to weigh on the profit growth outlook for energy companies. In the energy sector, current estimates suggest earnings growth will reach rates of only 5.6% (which is down sharply from 21.6% last November).

(Source: ETF.com)

Since the energy and tech sectors combine to represent more than 30% of the total allocation in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, it will be important for investors to closely monitor upcoming earnings results in each of these industry areas. After the substantial rate of decline in the earnings projections for both sectors, profitability figures from Microsoft (MSFT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) may prove to be particularly instructive in defining the level accuracy which is present in the market’s deteriorating outlook. Given the rising volatility levels we have seen over the last few months, investors should position for the possibility that downside surprises from either of these core stock holdings may exacerbate negative trends which are already in place for those with long positions in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

(Source: Author / TradingView)

During the fiscal first-quarter, Microsoft produced earnings of $1.14 per share (excluding items), and this was well above consensus estimates calling for earnings of $0.96 per share. Revenue for the period came in at $29.08 billion, which also beat analyst estimates ($27.90 billion). This performance indicated annualized revenue growth of 19% but concerns were raised when the company’s guidance figures ($31.9 billion to $32.7 billion) suggested potential for weakness relative to the prior estimates of $32.25 billion. An increased focus on cloud services produced revenue highlights for the period, with Microsoft’s Azure products generating gains of 76%. Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud segment produced revenues of $8.5 billion in the fiscal first-quarter, which marked an annualized gain of 47%.

Despite this evidence of relative earnings stability, share prices in MSFT have fallen by more than 5% since the stock reached its December 3rd, 2018 highs at $113.42. This disparity places a greater level of importance on Microsoft’s next set of earnings figures, which the company is expected to release on January 30th. Current forecasts indicate earnings expectations of $1.09 per share, which would represent an annualized increase of 13.54% (if realized). During the fiscal second-quarter, revenue figures are expected to come in at $32.46 billion, which would mark an annualized gain of 12.24% (if realized).

(Source: NASDAQ)

Fortunately, Microsoft’s most recent earnings trends are bullish and they suggest that the market’s current expectations for stable growth remain attainable (as the company has managed to beat analyst estimates for EPS in each of the last four quarters). During this period, Microsoft has managed to surpass market projections by an average of 11.94% and similar results at the end of January could slow the rate of decline we have recently seen in MSFT share prices.

(Source: Author / TradingView)

Given the market’s quickly-changing expectations for earnings across industry areas, it is also important for investors to remain watchful over profitability developments in the energy sector. Within the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, the most influential name in this space is Exxon Mobil (which makes up 1.39% of the total holdings). During the third-quarter, Exxon Mobil managed to successfully navigate a volatile pricing environment and beat market expectations for both earnings and revenue. Profits rose by an incredible 57% (at $6.24 billion), and this generated an EPS figure of $1.46. Revenues were also strong at $76.61 billion (which beat prior estimates calling for revenues of $73.55 billion during the period). Areas of weakness were visible in Exxon’s total figures for oil and gas production, and downtime at multiple global refineries did hinder profitability performances during the reporting period. But Exxon’s refining business showed strong evidence of improvement and output growth in the U.S. Permian Basin helped the company surpass initial estimates for earnings.

Exxon’s bullish performance during third-quarter was significant because it essentially halted a long-term streak of earnings misses for the company. Exxon had disappointed analyst estimates during four of the previous five quarters, and some of those misses were relatively extreme. This is why Exxon’s upcoming earnings report will be particularly important, as it will give investors a better sense of the company’s true trend direction in terms of profitability. Exxon is expected to report earnings on the first day of February, and current estimates suggest that the company will reveal EPS of $1.22. If realized, this would mark an annualized increase of 38.64%. But these elevated expectations may also leave the stock vulnerable to extended losses if the company fails to deliver.

(Source: Goldman Sachs / Bloomberg)

Further evidence that this earnings season will be different (in terms of its ability to influence long-term trend direction) can be found with changes in the average implied price moves we have seen in S&P 500 stocks. On the same day that earnings reports are released, stocks included in the index are now showing implied volatility levels of 7.4%. This indicates the presence of heightened levels of nervousness in the market because the average implied price move for individual stocks in the S&P 500 has not been this high since the quarters which immediately followed the 2008 financial crisis. Essentially, this tells us that market reactions in the current environment have the potential to influence share valuation trends in ways that are far above the historical averages.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

If we look at the market direction which has driven valuations in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, it is clear that some important trend differences have developed. Over the last 26 weeks, the bullish side of the market has actually managed to gain marginal control over the ETF (with inflows of $1,609.2 million) and this period includes the trade flows which propelled the ETF to its September 20th, 2018 highs at $293.94. But the market’s most recent activity has been heavily skewed in the opposite direction, as substantial outflows of $3,056.7 million have pressured SPY over the last four weeks.

The differences here are important because they suggest that the market has shown only limited interest in the fund while stock valuations are trading near their highs. Position changes have been much more pronounced as SPY has dropped to its recent lows, and this tells us a great deal about the dominant directional influences which are present in the market. Essentially, these limitations buying activity indicate widespread reluctance amongst contrarian investors on the bullish side of the market. The result is that performances in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust have fallen toward the bottom end of the fund category (with outflows of $13,519.3 million over the last full-year trading period).

In order for these troublesome trends to reverse, investors will need to see actual earnings figures which rise above the market’s diminishing expectations. Bullish earnings trends in key holdings (such as XOM and MSFT) remain supportive and there is additional macroeconomic evidence which suggests that a positive outcome may, ultimately, come to fruition. Over the last five years, companies in the S&P 500 have produced actual earnings results which have surpassed analyst estimates by an average of 4.8%. These results helped propel the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF to its prior record highs, and 71% of the companies in the index generated per-share earnings which beat analyst estimates during this five-year period. Since the market is currently anticipating reported earnings growth of 11.4% for the fourth-quarter, these historical trends suggest that earnings growth in the S&P could come in above 16.2%. Unfortunately, it can still be argued that a majority of the market will view this outcome as a disappointment (relative to the 25% growth in earnings which was generated during the previous three quarters), and anything weaker than the current projections could leave investors open to the possibility of even deeper declines in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.