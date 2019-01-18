The Possible Reasons Why Berkshire Hathaway Invested In Travelers Inc.

Hence, I wanted to discover the reasons why Warren Buffett's lieutenants may have decided to move in this direction.

Nonetheless, Travelers Inc. was the company in which Berkshire Hathaway took a stake.

Berkshire Hathaway's asset managers could have chosen other insurance companies, like Progressive, Chubb, Cincinnati Financial or Aflac, the two latter insurers being dividend aristocrats.

The latest 13F from Berkshire Hathaway has shown that Warren Buffett's holding purchased 3.5m of shares of Travelers Inc.

Executive Summary

The latest 13F from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has shown that Warren Buffett's holding purchased 3.5m of shares of Travelers Inc. (TRV). Travelers Inc. represents an almost insignificant portion in the portfolio, as it was only worth $460 million at the end of the quarter, or around 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio.

For Warren Buffett and his lieutenants, this investment means nothing. Nonetheless, I was quite interested in knowing why the Oracle of Omaha was again infatuated with the insurance industry, while the recent purchases of Berkshire Hathaway were mainly focused on the bank sector.

Travelers Inc. is undoubtedly a good insurance company, which has suffered during the last three years, as the underwriting margins deteriorated significantly because of a combination of factors (increase in the catastrophe losses, price pressure, and unfavorable claims development).

Nonetheless, there are plenty of excellent insurance companies, like Progressive (PGR), Chubb (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) or Aflac (AFL). That's why I wanted to discover the reasons why the multinational conglomerate holding company, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, decided to invest in Travelers.

A Cash Cow, Travelers, Inc.

Travelers Inc. is one of the market leaders of the P&C (Property and Casualty) insurance market in the U.S. and is present as well abroad through its operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

The company provides a broad range of commercial and personal P&C insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

Travelers Inc. groups its operations into three business segments:

Source: Travelers' Investor Presentation

Business Insurance which posted $14.3 billion in revenues last year. Through its segment, Travelers Inc. offers a broad array of P&C products to its clients. Its main lines of business are workers' compensation, commercial automobile, commercial property, general liability, commercial multi-peril and international. The products under "Business & International Insurance" segments are distributed through approximately 13,500 independent agencies and brokers.

Personal Insurance with $9.6 billion in revenues in 2017. Personal Insurance products are marketed and distributed through 10,900 independent agencies. The two product lines sold through this segment are automobile insurance products and homeowners insurance products.

Bond & Specialty Insurance which generated $2.3 billion in revenues in 2017. Travelers Inc. writes mainly Fidelity & Surety policies and General Liability insurance coverage.

From 2013 to 2017, the earned premiums grew by 13%, and total revenues increased by 10% to around $28.9 billion. In spite of this growth, net income declined by 44% to $2.1 billion in 2017.

2017 was an "annus horribilis" for non-life insurers in the U.S., because of the mega-catastrophe losses of hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the trend from 2013 was continuously negative. Travelers' core income dropped from $3.6 billion in 2013 to $2.0 billion in 2017.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

Travelers focused on its commercial expansion without maintaining its underwriting margins. Unfortunately, the combined ratio worsened by almost ten percentage points from 2015 to 2017, while the 2013-2015 period was exceptional regarding profitability.

A well-performing insurer company might deliver a combined ratio of around 95% over the years. An excellent company, present in niche markets or focusing on profitability over growth, might record even better combined ratios. During the 2013-2015, all the stars were aligned for Travelers. The underwriting margins were excellent for all the reporting segments.

Source: Travelers' Annual Reports

In 2017, the mega-disasters which hit the U.S. impacted the underwriting margins significantly. The personal lines and the business segment recorded deteriorated underwriting margins. The combined ratio of the personal insurance business was 103.1%, or 7.3 percentage point higher than in 2016.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

Catastrophe losses in 2017 were $1.09 billion, representing more than 11 percentage points of the yearly reported loss ratio. The business insurance was less affected than the personal lines, as the reported combined ratio was below 100%. In 2017, the company recorded a yearly combined ratio of 97.8%.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

Catastrophe losses accounted for 6 points of the loss ratio in 2017, vs. 3.4 points in 2016. In spite of the deterioration in the profitability of the personal and business lines, the combined ratio worsening was lower than it should have been, thanks to the specialty lines.

The specialty lines reported a robust combined ratio in 2017, in spite of a slight deterioration in the claims development.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

With a combined ratio of 77.4% in 2017, the specialty lines contributed actively to maintain as much as possible the overall underwriting margins. And there is the thing: the bonding and specialty lines are the cash cow of the company. From 2010 to 2017, the combined ratio of the specialty business oscillated between 60% and 88%.

Source: Travelers' Annual Reports

In other words, for each dollar earned by the company's specialty branch, between 12 and 40 cents were recognized as pre-tax income. The reason for this extraordinary profitability is the following: as Travelers' specialty branch evolves in niche markets, the pricing pressure is lower than in the mass markets, like the homeowners' insurance business. It requires more technical expertise to steer the risks and manage the underwriting process correctly, but as an insurance company, it is easier to impose your prices to potential customers.

However, it is more challenging to have double-digit growth, because the niche markets are often mature with few players. In 2010, the bond and specialty insurance business area (which was called The Bond & Financial Products) earned $3.3 billion of premiums of which around 1.2 billion from the international insurance business. The overseas segment was combined with the business insurance area to create a new business and international segment.

In other words, adjusted for the premiums related to the international business, $2.1 billion of premiums was earned in 2010 from the specialty lines. In 2017, the premiums earned by the specialty lines amounted to $2.3 billion. Hence, the premium revenues grew by only 9% in 7 seven years.

Meanwhile, the total premiums of the group increased from $21.4 billion in 2010 to $25.7 billion in 2017 or a 20% growth in seven years. From 2012 to 2017, the so-called operating income before the tax expenses of the specialty lines oscillated between $388 million and $488 million.

Source: Travelers' Annual Reports (Author's own calculations)

Any investors could say that the results of the specialty lines, barring a change in the underwriting approach, are easily predictable. The growth in the premiums is almost flat, but the margins are steady.

Furthermore, thanks to the low volatility of the results and the high underwriting margins of the specialty segments, Travelers Inc. succeeded to smooth any adverse effects from the other branches. In 2017, the business insurance segment and the personal lines recorded lower segment income than in 2016 and 2015.

Luckily, the bond and specialty insurance delivered slightly deteriorated yet still strong results.

Source: Travelers' Investor Presentations

Thanks to its leadership position in the surety business in the U.S., a strong position in the management liability sector, Travelers has the time to restore its margins in the other segments. The specialty lines are highly profitable and are the crown jewels of the insurer. And I am pretty sure that Warren Buffett and his team are aware of that as well.

Warren Buffett Knows Travelers' Businesses

Warren Buffett made his fortune by acquiring and developing insurance companies. In 1967, Buffett purchased National Indemnity and a smaller sister company for $8.6 million. From 1970 to 2017, the premium volume grew by around 1553% to $60.6 billion, by acquiring new insurance companies, developing new segments and making profitable deals like in 2017, when AIG (AIG) paid Berkshire's reinsurance company about $10 billion to take on many long-term risks on U.S. commercial insurance policies it has already written.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway's 2017 Annual Report

Prior to 2017, Berkshire recorded 14 consecutive years of underwriting profits, which totaled $28.3 billion pre-tax. During the last 24 years, the insurance subsidiaries recorded underwriting losses for only five years.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Reports

In other words, Warren Buffett and his lieutenants know how to steer an insurance company. And they know how and why an insurer makes money or not with its insurance portfolio.

How is this linked to Travelers?

Travelers, Inc. has set up reinsurance schemes to mitigate the underwritten risks and reduce the maximum potential losses as much as possible. That's why a part of the businesses written by Travelers has been ceded to external reinsurers. As an insurer, the more business you retain, the more risks you keep. Nonetheless, if the insurance policies are well-steered, reinsurance programs could not be necessary, except for facing extraordinary and costly events, like catastrophes.

In the case of Travelers, Inc., slightly more than 5% of both written and earned premiums (direct + assumed businesses) were ceded to external reinsurers in 2017.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

Nonetheless, the net-to-gross ratio (net premiums divided by gross premiums) slightly varies from one segment to another one. The net written premiums of the business segment represented around 92% of the gross written premiums over the last three years.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

For the private insurance branch and the specialty lines, the net-to-gross ratio was, respectively, around 95% and 99%. In other words, only 5% and 1% of the premiums written from the personal lines and the specialty branch were ceded to external reinsurers.

In 2017, the total reinsurance recoverables amounted to $8.3 billion.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

One of the most exposed reinsurers was Berkshire Hathaway, with $271 million of recoverables owed to Travelers.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

Hence, Berkshire is aware of some key information related to Travelers' business. Does it mean that Berkshire decided to invest in Travelers, Inc. just because both companies had already business relationships?

Definitely no. Nonetheless, it was easier for Berkshire than for an average investor to get and gather the valuable information and make the right decision.

A Company Focused On Rewarding Its Shareholders

Travelers Inc. has paid cash dividend without interruption for 147 years. When Travelers went public, after Citi ( C) decided to spin off its property insurance unit, nothing changed. The insurance company continued to redistribute the capital excess to its shareholders through a dividend payment. Moreover, the dividend per share was gradually increased to reward the shareholders' loyalty. From 2005 to 2017, the annual dividend per share has been increased by 210% to $2.83. In 2018, the quarterly dividend was increased another $0.05 to $0.77.

Source: Travelers' Investors website

During 2018, the total amount paid by Travelers to its shareholders will be $3.03 per share or a current dividend yield of about 2.6%.

Source: Travelers' Investor Presentations

Moreover, the dividend remained sustainable, as the payout ratio remained below 30%.

Furthermore, the company repurchased its shares actively. In 2004, the year when Saint Paul and Travelers merged, the common shares amounted to 670.3 million.

Source: Travelers' 2004 Annual Report

In 2017, the outstanding common shares totaled for 271.4 million.

Source: Travelers' 2017 Annual Report

In fourteen years, the company reduced the outstanding shares by around 60%, in spite of the dilutive effect of the yearly employee share-based compensation plans. In 2018, the common shares continued to shrink, as the insurer repurchased 8.2 million of its shares, for a total cost of $1.10 billion.

Source: Travelers' Q3 2018 Report

Since 2006, Travelers Inc. has returned more than $42 billion in share repurchases and dividends to its shareholders or 135% of the current market capitalization.

Source: Travelers' Investor Presentation

Someone who would have invested $100 in Travelers. Inc in 2006 would be happy today, the pre-tax total return (dividends reinvested) would be 265.6% or about 11% compounded per year. This is because Travelers not only regularly returns capital to shareholders via a significantly growing dividend but also via significant share buybacks.

Source: Travelers' Investors website

Hence, Travelers Inc. rewarded its shareholders and their loyalty very fairly. On a long-term horizon, Warren Buffett and his lieutenants should appreciate this philosophy.

Did Warren Buffett Pay A Good Price?

When Berkshire Hathaway accumulated Travelers' stocks, the stock price was around $130 compared to a book value per share of $84.82. Affected by unrealized investment losses, the book value declined by slightly more than $2 per share from the beginning of 2018, or a 3% drop.

Source: Travelers' Q3 2018 Investor Presentations

Nonetheless, the adjusted book value (i.e., the shareholders' equity excluding the after-tax impact of net unrealized investment gains and losses) was growing from 2017 to Q3 2018, as it was the case for each year since 2007.

Source: Travelers' Q3 2018 Investor Presentations

Saying that, Berkshire Hathaway paid 1.53 times the book value and 1.5 times the adjusted book value for acquiring Travelers' shares. In my opinion, this is not cheap, especially for a company which delivered a deteriorated return on equity over the last three years.

Source: Travelers' Q3 2018 Investor Presentations

Nonetheless, Warren and I have different investment strategies and goals. First of all, market capitalization; it is easy for me to invest in firms with a small capitalization. For Berkshire Hathaway, it is not.

The second point is the price paid to acquire stocks. The following quote from Warren Buffett is well-known:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Travelers Inc. is not currently cheap or the bargain of the decade. However, if the underwriting margins were to be restored in the personal and business segments, the picture might be slightly different on a mid-term horizon. Furthermore, the company has proven its ability to maintain an acceptable level of underwriting margins, thanks to the substantial contribution from the specialty lines.

Is It A "Yes" Then?

Should the investors follow 'Uncle Warren? First of all, due to the size of the investment, I am not sure that Warren Buffett actually made this decision. Its small relative size indicates it was actually one of his guys who decided to invest in Travelers.

Secondly, Berkshire's investment decisions are not always successful. Uncle Warren makes mistakes too. Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) is one of them, for example. Buffett wrote:

An attentive investor, I'm embarrassed to report, would have sold Tesco shares earlier. I made a big mistake with this investment by dawdling.

Dexter Shoe Co. is another one. Buffett wrote:

To date, Dexter is the worst deal that I've made. But I'll make more mistakes in the future - you can bet on that.

Does it mean that the investment in Travelers Inc. is doomed to fail? I don't think so. The pressure on the margins is less critical for Travelers than for a retailer like Tesco, mainly thanks to its specialty lines.

Thirdly, Travelers' stock price continued to drop since Berkshire Hathaway took a stake in Travelers. The price to book is currently 1.40. If some investors consider that Travelers Inc. was currently undervalued when Berkshire Hathaway took a stake in the insurer, they should be currently happy as the safety margin has increased.

Nonetheless, I do not consider Travelers Inc. as undervalued. In my opinion, paying more than 1.2 times book value is not a bargain, unless there is a clear catalyst or forward trigger point. If the underwriting margins are restored, the book value will grow accordingly. Nonetheless, the situation of the last few years was not in favor of Travelers, in spite of the excellent operating performance of the specialty lines.

In my view, there are better opportunities in the insurance industry, like Chubb, Cincinnati, Progressive or Aflac which are big caps as well. I will keep an eye on Travelers for Cash Flow Kingdom members, and let you know if or when I consider it a good buy. This will likely be when it trades below 1.2x book. I also look forward to providing more analysis of this industry for Cash Flow Kingdom, including which insurance companies I do consider a buy at the time.

